SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photo Seemingly Reveals Peter Parker's New Job - Possible SPOILERS

Another photo from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has started gaining traction online, as it seemingly reveals Peter Parker's new job in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can find out more here...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 08, 2025 06:08 AM EST

J.K. Simmons' take on J. Jonah Jameson was so iconic that The Amazing Spider-Man movies didn't revisit The Daily Bugle newsroom. In fact, we didn't see JJJ on screen again until 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, where he was once again played by Simmons.

The MCU's take on Jonah was very different, as he was reimagined as an Alex Jones-inspired shock jock instead of a newspaper Editor-in-Chief.

Jolly Jonah had a minor role as an antagonist in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and will surely continue to plague the wall-crawler in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (especially now that he no longer knows who is under the mask and will no doubt be eager to unmask New York's biggest "menace").

With all that in mind, the odds of us seeing Peter taking photos of Spidey for The Daily Bugle are slim. Now, a new shot from the movie's London set has seemingly revealed how the college student is paying his bills: he's seemingly got a job at Delmar's Deli. 

The location of the "Best Sandwiches In Queens" appeared in each of the previous movies, and it will be interesting to see how Spidey makes ends meet working for someone who no longer remembers who he is. 

Filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day has resumed in Glasgow, Scotland, with Spider-Man reportedly back in action. No photos have surfaced yet, but we'll be keeping you updated throughout today as they inevitably start rolling in. 

Let us know your thoughts on this latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day reveal in the comments section.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and likely fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure. 

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear. 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 8/8/2025, 6:30 AM
Why can’t he take photos for the Bugle?
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/8/2025, 6:55 AM
@BreakTheCode - he'd have to be like one of those annoying TMZ paparazzi to fit into today's world. Pushing and shoving people to get pics and soundbites and be all up in peoples faces 😂
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/8/2025, 6:57 AM
@BreakTheCode - A shock jock on the internet is even less likely to pay a freelance photographer than a print newspaper would be.
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 8/8/2025, 6:46 AM
That was it for me wont watch this tastless garbage.
They teased us with change and that they have learned from their previous mistakes in Hollands Spiderman movies with No way home. But this Pic confirms no they didnt.
The Comics, MCU, Dceu, Dcu and go on where your actions have no consequences and no progress happens. But hey when we dont buy their garbage theyre offended and throw insults at us…
Cant wait for Uncle Ben to be brought back alive.
User Comment Image
TheAstoundingMan
TheAstoundingMan - 8/8/2025, 6:56 AM
Am I wrong in thinking this doesn't "prove" he's working at the deli?

It's just a shirt with the store's name - store's with even a shred of social media clout sell shirts with their logo in this day and age.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/8/2025, 7:00 AM
@TheAstoundingMan - Maybe true but is Peter the sort of person to buy a Tshirt for a local deli and wear it? I mean he is able to design and make his own clothes so bit of an odd fashion choice unless required to wear it for a job.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 7:05 AM
@TheAstoundingMan - you aren’t wrong but I don’t see Peter spending the little money he has on a Delmars shirt no matter how good their sandwiches are lol
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/8/2025, 7:01 AM
Reboot this mf
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/8/2025, 7:21 AM
@ObserverIO - Nah
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 7:04 AM
Sandwich time” doesn’t have the same ring as…

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , it makes sense imo since this Peter hasn’t really shown much if any interest in Photography and given that the Daily Bugle is more modern and a sensationalist news website in the MCU , I doubt JJJ needs someone to take pictures of Spider Man in this day & age.

Granted they could have always gone the Ultimate route of him working on the newspaper’s website but oh well.

Anyway , Delmar’s makes sense since he knows the owner and has a somewhat friendly repartee with him (I enjoyed their brief interaction in HC atleast).
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/8/2025, 7:07 AM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the movie that will save us from Comic Book Burnout.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 7:12 AM
?si=ryUbqTa1H3r_xJ9R

Mr Delmar told him to stay in school and or he’ll end up just like him…

Oh man😢.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/8/2025, 7:16 AM
if this is true, [frick] right off. He should be a photographer working for the Daily Planet not behind a [frick]ing deli counter. this better not be true.
Timerider
Timerider - 8/8/2025, 7:22 AM
@JacobsLadder - the Daily Planet? Lol

