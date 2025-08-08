SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photo Seemingly Reveals Peter Parker's New Job - Possible SPOILERS

J.K. Simmons' take on J. Jonah Jameson was so iconic that The Amazing Spider-Man movies didn't revisit The Daily Bugle newsroom. In fact, we didn't see JJJ on screen again until 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, where he was once again played by Simmons.

The MCU's take on Jonah was very different, as he was reimagined as an Alex Jones-inspired shock jock instead of a newspaper Editor-in-Chief.

Jolly Jonah had a minor role as an antagonist in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and will surely continue to plague the wall-crawler in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (especially now that he no longer knows who is under the mask and will no doubt be eager to unmask New York's biggest "menace").

With all that in mind, the odds of us seeing Peter taking photos of Spidey for The Daily Bugle are slim. Now, a new shot from the movie's London set has seemingly revealed how the college student is paying his bills: he's seemingly got a job at Delmar's Deli.

The location of the "Best Sandwiches In Queens" appeared in each of the previous movies, and it will be interesting to see how Spidey makes ends meet working for someone who no longer remembers who he is.

Filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day has resumed in Glasgow, Scotland, with Spider-Man reportedly back in action. No photos have surfaced yet, but we'll be keeping you updated throughout today as they inevitably start rolling in.

Peter Parker is seemingly working at Delmar’s in #SpiderManBrandNewDay. pic.twitter.com/IPEFW3XBCZ — Spider-Man: Brand New Day Updates (@spideyupdated) August 8, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and likely fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.