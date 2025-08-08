Peter Parker Visits [SPOILER] In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos As Spidey Leaps Into Action In Glasgow

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was shooting in Surrey, England, yesterday, and we now have some high-resolution shots of Tom Holland as Peter Parker. The hero's face shows some telltale signs of a brutal battle, suggesting this might be from later in the movie.

It's still hard to tell whether Zendaya was shooting scenes with Holland as MJ, though the actress is wearing her clothes and hair in a way that's not dissimilar to the MCU's Michelle Jones.

Fake snow was being used for the scene where Peter leaves flowers at his Aunt May's grave, meaning his visit takes place during winter, similar to how things wrapped up in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Interestingly (or perhaps not), the shape of Aunt May's grave has changed. It's strange to see this prop look even slightly different when Marvel Studios is usually pretty good with continuity. Regardless, we wouldn't read too much into this fairly minor alteration.

Work on Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also resumed in Glasgow, with the web-slinger back on top of that car as the chase scene continues.

Holland isn't expected to return to Scotland for the remainder of the movie's shoot there, suggesting his appearance on Sunday was likely a very clever bit of marketing by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Regardless, it seems this sequence will be the only one worked on in Glasgow, meaning we can likely forget about any other big reveals.

Finally, after wrapping work on The Punisher Special Presentation in New York, Jon Bernthal is reportedly on the way to the UK, meaning there's at least a slim chance we could see Spider-Man: Brand New Day's take on Frank Castle soon.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and likely fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.