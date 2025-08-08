Peter Parker Visits [SPOILER] In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos As Spidey Leaps Into Action In Glasgow

New photos from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set reveal more of Peter Parker's visit to a key location, while new footage from Glasgow shows the web-slinger back in action in that chase with The Punisher.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 08, 2025 11:08 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was shooting in Surrey, England, yesterday, and we now have some high-resolution shots of Tom Holland as Peter Parker. The hero's face shows some telltale signs of a brutal battle, suggesting this might be from later in the movie. 

It's still hard to tell whether Zendaya was shooting scenes with Holland as MJ, though the actress is wearing her clothes and hair in a way that's not dissimilar to the MCU's Michelle Jones. 

Fake snow was being used for the scene where Peter leaves flowers at his Aunt May's grave, meaning his visit takes place during winter, similar to how things wrapped up in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home

Interestingly (or perhaps not), the shape of Aunt May's grave has changed. It's strange to see this prop look even slightly different when Marvel Studios is usually pretty good with continuity. Regardless, we wouldn't read too much into this fairly minor alteration. 

Work on Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also resumed in Glasgow, with the web-slinger back on top of that car as the chase scene continues. 

Holland isn't expected to return to Scotland for the remainder of the movie's shoot there, suggesting his appearance on Sunday was likely a very clever bit of marketing by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Regardless, it seems this sequence will be the only one worked on in Glasgow, meaning we can likely forget about any other big reveals. 

Finally, after wrapping work on The Punisher Special Presentation in New York, Jon Bernthal is reportedly on the way to the UK, meaning there's at least a slim chance we could see Spider-Man: Brand New Day's take on Frank Castle soon.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and likely fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure. 

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear. 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 8/8/2025, 11:16 AM
Make
Mine
Marvel
The less Sony the better
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/8/2025, 11:20 AM
@OptimusInTime - so far marvel and Sony have goood and bad stuff after how marvel handled captain America , red hulk , eternals , she hulk, and more people did like Sony spider actors spider verse movies
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 11:19 AM
Last successful MCU movie was Spiderman AND next one will be.....Spiderman, what aré the odds?!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/8/2025, 11:21 AM
@Malatrova15 - SPIDER-MAN 5 in 2027 and SPIDER-MAN 6 in 2028 surely.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 8/8/2025, 11:29 AM
@Malatrova15 - Deadpool and Wolverine came out after the last Spiderman.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/8/2025, 11:20 AM
MJ'S GOT A CAMERA!!!
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/8/2025, 11:21 AM
@ObserverIO - with lens hood
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/8/2025, 11:22 AM
@dragon316 - A big ol' fat proper camera! With a lens hood!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/8/2025, 11:21 AM

They chose the wrong director for this.

And please let this be the last time we see limp MJ, sh!tty Ned, and sh!tty Flash.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 11:26 AM
@DocSpock - this Is most likely a farewell to Zendaya Character ...if Holland Is gonna mature as Spiderman he needs a chick that actually looks like a woman and not an eternal high schooler.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 11:24 AM
It’s likely maybe a scene set during the prologue of the film before the timeskip to the present MCU or something but a Spidey film set during the winter would be really cool imo!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/8/2025, 11:27 AM
It's alarmingly odd MARVEL has gotten so desperate for good will that there are multiple 'behind-the-scenes' photos everyday being out online.
This literally started during F4's second week run and has not slowed down a bit.

Sometimes less is more...no matter how much you're trying to win over public perception.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/8/2025, 11:53 AM
Maybe one of the twists is that MJ becomes a photographer for Daily Bugle...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 11:55 AM
Interesting to see Zendaya (or MJ) be carrying around a camera…

Given that she tends to be an observant person and did figure out Peters Identity , I wouldn’t be surprised if they go the photographer/journalist route with her as other versions of the character have rather then model etc.

User Comment Image

