DEXTER: RESURRECTION Stars James Remar & Jack Alcott On Returning As Harry & Harrison (Exclusive)

Episode 4 of Dexter: Resurrection hit hard, especially when it comes to the father-son dynamic at the heart of this series. Harrison’s trying to find his footing in the aftermath of everything, while Harry Morgan’s voice (and presence) is as sharp as ever—pushing Dexter in all the right and wrong ways.

I sat down with Jack Alcott and James Remar to talk about stepping back into these iconic roles. We got into Harrison’s evolution, Harry’s ongoing influence, and what it’s like revisiting characters that still mean so much to longtime fans of the show.

Watch our full video interview with Jack Alcott and James Remar below and/or keep scrolling to read the transcription. Plus, remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more exclusive content!

ROHAN : James, what was it like reuniting with Michael after more than a decade? Was it easy to slip back into that father-son rhythm?

JAMES : It's hard to say what it's like, because I'm still doing it, in a manner of speaking. I mean, I'm here, and we're being interviewed by people all over the world, and people love it. It's refreshing, it's exciting and very familiar at the same time. Michael C. Hall is probably my favorite actor speaking the English language, and we always work very well together, very, very precise, and the emotion is very full. So, it's, I guess, in a word, it's a very satisfying experience.

ROHAN : Jack, Harrison finds himself between a rock and a hard place early on this season. Would you say that journey gives him a new understanding—or maybe even closure—when it comes to his father?

JACK : Yeah, I mean, because Harrison's so young, I mean, we see him grow up a little bit in New Blood, and then watch him sort of blow all that up, and then, entering this season, you know, carrying even more trauma than before, and I feel like we sort of start Resurrection, from Harrison's perspective on like a where do I go from here moment. We fast forward a little bit, we see where at least I'm pointed. I'm trying to start over. I'm trying to have a new life and leave all of that behind, but it's clear that I can't escape that, probably, you know, never will. And, so the journey starts to feel more about, how do I grow into this? How do I grow into this? You know, the circumstances that I've been given, the parents that I was given and the life that I was given, because it's a tough one.

ROHAN : James, it’s been a while since Dexter has really needed Harry as his moral compass. What do you think brings Harry back into his mind now?

JAMES : My sense is that Dexter was running away from himself during New Blood, and starts to begin to find himself again towards the end of it, and upon his resurrection, his birth back to life, he's himself again. He's not running from who he is. And there's his dad, and because his dad was there with him his whole childhood and his early adulthood, and he's going to be himself again.