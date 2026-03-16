INVINCIBLE Season 4 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Promise An Action-Packed, Busy Ride

Invincible returns to Prime Video this Wednesday, March 18, for its highly anticipated fourth season. The review embargo for the series has just lifted, and somewhat unsurprisingly, it continues to set the same high bar for R-rated animation as previous seasons.

While only a handful of verdicts have been counted on Rotten Tomatoes, Invincible Season 4 has a perfect 100% score on the review aggregator. Season 1 is "Certified Fresh" at 98%, while Season 2 and 3 both have 100% from critics.

Of course, these scores don't necessarily tell the full story. With critics only able to categorise their reviews under "Fresh" or "Rotten," it's worth noting that many still highlight a few noteworthy issues with Invincible. It sounds like this season crams in a lot, and while the shift to a yearly release has been welcomed by fans, it may have come at the cost of animation quality.

Overall, though, all signs point to Invincible Season 4 being an enjoyable ride for fans, particularly as we get closer to what promises to be a truly epic Season 5 (adapting "The Viltrumite War" storyline).

We'll start with GamesRadar+, which writes, "Invincible continues to prove it's the gold standard for superhero media with a fourth season that pushes Mark to the limit, ably backed up by two excellent standalone episodes revolving around Viltrum and Hell."

In io9's review, the site explains, "Prime Video’s gnarly superhero series continues to adapt Robert Kirkman’s comic with a deft hand, but the push for a near‑annual release is leaving unmistakable marks on its animation quality."

Adds Dexerto, "In case it wasn’t clear over the last three seasons, Invincible is one of the best superhero stories in the genre, in any medium." Collider, meanwhile, writes, "It has all the exciting action and emotional beats you would expect while also venturing into some of the darkest territory this series has ever seen — and that's saying something."

Inverse was also impressed, but cautioned, "Invincible has always been the kind of superhero show that feels the most like a prestige drama, proving just how much one can explore within the genre. With the Viltrumite War so close to finally unfolding, however, it could stand to hone its focus. Early episodes are overstuffed with plot threads."

According to IGN, "Despite a few speed bumps and extraneous detours, Invincible Season 4 earns its keep as both the show’s biggest entry to date and its most intimate." Finally, we hear from Polygon. "Invincible still packs a punch, but in season 4, the series appears to be going through growing pains," the site concludes.

In Invincible Season 4, while the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves, setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever.

Based on the award-winning comic book series by co-creators Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons. Additional cast also includes Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise Jow.

From Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, Invincible Season 4 will be available exclusively on Prime Video, starting March 18, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.