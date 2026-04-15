Invincible Season 4's Penultimate Episode Ends With [Spoiler]'s Death As Thragg Is Unleashed

Invincible Season 4's Penultimate Episode Ends With [Spoiler]'s Death As Thragg Is Unleashed

The seventh episode of Invincible season 4 is now streaming, and it concludes with a major death as Grand Regent Thragg unleashes the full extent of his fury...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 15, 2026 06:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Invincible

The penultimate season 4 episode of Invincible is now streaming on Prime Video, and it seems Grand Regent Thragg took the accusations that he's all hype a little personally.

Spoilers follow.

Following a flashback to the brutal Viltrumite purge perpetrated by Thragg himself, we catch up with the Coalition as they prepare to take the war straight to Viltrum, where the Grand Regent and a handful of his finest warriors await. Nolan and Thaedus are aware of how dangerous Thragg is, but they figure that with the likes of Battle Beast and Space Racer (well, his gun) on their side, they can achieve victory.

Unfortunately, the element of surprise is lost when they find the Viltrumites waiting for them as they enter the planet's atmosphere, and a bloody battle ensues. The heroes manage to take out quite a few of their enemies, but Thragg is simply too powerful, and Omni-Man resorts to commanding Space Racer to destroy Viltrum itself in the hopes that Thragg and his forces will realise that their efforts to restore the empire to its former glory are futile and surrender.

It does not have the desired effect.

The now vengeful Thragg explodes in anger, decapitating Thaedus and crushing his fellow Viltrumite's head. When Oliver attempts to engage the villain (you were warned, son!), he loses his arm and jaw! As Allen, Tech-Jacket and Space Racer are forced to retreat, Nolan and Mark try to make a stand, but Thragg puts his arm right through Omni-Man's abdomen, leaving his intestines floating in space.

Mark attacks, but is easily overpowered. As Thragg begins to crush Invincible's skull, it dawns on him that only a handful of Viltrumites are left, and he decides to spare his enemy's life.

Mark wakes up some weeks later and is relieved to learn that both his father and brother survived their devastating injuries. Allen, who has taken over as leader of the Coalition, informs him that there has been no trace of Thragg and the other Viltrumites since the battle, and Invincible realises that they must have made their way to Earth.

What did you make of this week's episode of Invincible? How do you think the finale will play out?

"While the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves," reads the season 4 synopsis, "setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever."

Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/15/2026, 6:40 PM
Thragg beat the fraud allegations
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Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/15/2026, 6:45 PM
Great episode, really had you feel how powerful Thragg is!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/15/2026, 6:49 PM


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