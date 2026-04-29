Invincible Season 5 Release Window Revealed As Prime Video Series Shares Major Production Update

Invincible Season 5 Release Window Revealed As Prime Video Series Shares Major Production Update

We have some hugely exciting news for Invincible fans today, as Prime Video has announced a release window for the animated series, confirming that the cast has finished recording their lines.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 29, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Invincible

Invincible Season 4 wrapped up last week with a finale that perfectly teed up the show's previously confirmed fifth season. Now, we have a release window for that, along with a few exciting teases.

Thanks to the unorthodox release schedules for Season 1 and 2, Invincible fans have a fair bit of anxiety surrounding the Prime Video series and its ability to drop new episodes on time. 

As a reminder, Invincible Season 1 premiered in 2021, with an Atom Eve special following over two years later. There was then a wait of several months for Season 2, which rolled out slowly between November 2023 and April 2024. Season 3 dropped in 2025, with Season 4 obviously following last month.

Now, with the voice acting complete, Invincible's official social media accounts have confirmed that Season 5 "should" land "sometime in 2027."  Lee Pace's Thragg will be back, as will Matthew Rhys's Dinosaurus. Alas, Conquest will not be joining them (what with being dead and all).

"Everything's streamlining. So, everything that we're doing isn't changing, but everyone at every level of the process is getting a little bit more efficient," executive producer and Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman recently said of the creative team's approach to Season 5. "The writing team is learning how to write to production a little bit better."

"This is a very complicated and bizarre show, and our production pipeline is very complicated, so we're learning to navigate that," he added. "I'll say for me, each season gets easier. I don't think everybody on the production would say that."

Asked whether he still has a seven-season plan for the show, Kirkman said, "I wish I had never nailed anything down like that, but we're hoping to continue past Season 5. If everyone in this room doesn't watch, we're sunk — probably not. But somewhere around there. Maybe it goes longer, maybe it goes longer. I don't want to limit myself. I would love to do 10 seasons. We'll see."

Keep checking back here for the latest Invincible Season 5 updates as we have them.

In Invincible Season 4, while the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves, setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever.

Based on the award-winning comic book series by co-creators Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons.

Additional cast also includes Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise Jow.

From Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, Invincible Season 4 is now available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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jlabatman
jlabatman - 4/29/2026, 2:05 PM
Loved this past season, cant wait for Season 5!
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/29/2026, 2:15 PM
Amazing show, this season was fantastic! Having a hard time deciding if I like season 3 or 4 better.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/29/2026, 2:17 PM
Thanks to the unorthodox release schedules for Season 1 and 2, Invincible fans have a fair bit of anxiety surrounding the Prime Video series and its ability to drop new episodes on time.
What kind of pitiful soul gets anxiety from a show having a long hiatus? Seriously, who is getting medication from their therapist to help them cope with waiting for new episodes of a cartoon?
User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/29/2026, 2:19 PM
This shows great, just don’t wait too long between seasons. That’s how people lose interest.
PC04
PC04 - 4/29/2026, 2:25 PM
Just finished season 4 and I cannot wait for season 5! This show is consistently good.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 4/29/2026, 2:36 PM
Get ready for some more mediocre animation if this is gonna premiere in 2027. With that being said the story THIS SEASON MORE THAN made up for the lack in animation. Best season since the first!

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