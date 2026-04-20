Invincible Season 4 Finale Teaser Finds Mark Preparing For Another Showdown With Thragg

Invincible Season 4 Finale Teaser Finds Mark Preparing For Another Showdown With Thragg

Prime Video has released a new teaser for Wednesday's season 4 finale of Invincible, and it finds Mark fretting about the likelihood of Thragg and the remaining Viltrumites heading to Earth...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 20, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Invincible

The season 4 finale of Invincible arrives on Prime Video this Wednesday, and the streamer has now released a brief teaser.

The penultimate episode's climactic space battle came to a devastating end when Omni-Man resorted to commanding Space Racer to destroy Viltrum itself in the hopes that Thragg and his forces would realise that their efforts to restore the empire to its former glory were futile and surrender.

It did not have the desired effect.

The now vengeful Thragg exploded in anger, decapitating Thaedus and crushing his fellow Viltrumite's head. When Oliver attempted to engage the villain (you were warned, son!), he lost his arm and jaw. As Allen, Tech-Jacket and Space Racer are forced to retreat, Nolan and Mark did their best to make a stand, but Thragg put his arm right through Omni-Man's abdomen.

Mark attacked, swearing to kill Thragg just like he ended Conquest, but was easily overpowered. As Thragg began to crush Invincible's skull, it dawned on him that only a handful of Viltrumites were left, and he decided to spare his foe's life.

Mark wakes up some weeks later and is relieved to learn that both his father and brother survived their devastating injuries. Allen, who has taken over as leader of the Coalition, informs him that there has been no trace of Thragg and the other Viltrumites since the battle, and Invincible realises that they must have made their way to Earth.

In this clip, Nolan advises his anxious son to get some sleep, as they are still days away from home. Omni-Man reminds Mark that they aren't even certain that Thragg and his forces decided to travel to Earth, but he can't think of anywhere else they might have gone.

If you've read the comics, you'll probably have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the finale, although Robert Kirkman has already made some significant changes to his source material. 

Check out the promo below, and let us know how you think the episode will play out in the comments section.

"While the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves," reads the season 4 synopsis, "setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever."

Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/20/2026, 12:24 PM

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 4/20/2026, 12:40 PM
@harryba11zack - lol sick
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/20/2026, 12:42 PM
just watched e5 where Mark has his guts and intestines got ripped out by conquest... that was brutal... is that what people were talking about or is there something worse about to happen?? im still catching up slowly but man, this show is sooooo f*cking good
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/20/2026, 12:46 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - If you thought Conquest was strong, wait to see Thragg.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/20/2026, 1:26 PM
@kylo0607 - i mean i do think conquest is strong but.... im all giddy and can't wait to see Thragg do work...heard he's a BEAST
Bdub21
Bdub21 - 4/20/2026, 1:02 PM
When they stick the landing this is definitely Invincible's best season.
Rosraf
Rosraf - 4/20/2026, 1:24 PM
I haven't read the comics, but in the flashback when Thragg took power after Argall was killed, Thragg said he would lead the Viltrumites until a proper descendant of Argall was found. That seemed like an odd line. Why would they not already know Argall's descendants? Just a guess, but that was a set-up/foreshadowing for something.

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