Invincible Season 4 Finale Teaser Finds Mark Preparing For Another Showdown With Thragg

The season 4 finale of Invincible arrives on Prime Video this Wednesday, and the streamer has now released a brief teaser.

The penultimate episode's climactic space battle came to a devastating end when Omni-Man resorted to commanding Space Racer to destroy Viltrum itself in the hopes that Thragg and his forces would realise that their efforts to restore the empire to its former glory were futile and surrender.

It did not have the desired effect.

The now vengeful Thragg exploded in anger, decapitating Thaedus and crushing his fellow Viltrumite's head. When Oliver attempted to engage the villain (you were warned, son!), he lost his arm and jaw. As Allen, Tech-Jacket and Space Racer are forced to retreat, Nolan and Mark did their best to make a stand, but Thragg put his arm right through Omni-Man's abdomen.

Mark attacked, swearing to kill Thragg just like he ended Conquest, but was easily overpowered. As Thragg began to crush Invincible's skull, it dawned on him that only a handful of Viltrumites were left, and he decided to spare his foe's life.

Mark wakes up some weeks later and is relieved to learn that both his father and brother survived their devastating injuries. Allen, who has taken over as leader of the Coalition, informs him that there has been no trace of Thragg and the other Viltrumites since the battle, and Invincible realises that they must have made their way to Earth.

In this clip, Nolan advises his anxious son to get some sleep, as they are still days away from home. Omni-Man reminds Mark that they aren't even certain that Thragg and his forces decided to travel to Earth, but he can't think of anywhere else they might have gone.

If you've read the comics, you'll probably have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the finale, although Robert Kirkman has already made some significant changes to his source material.

Check out the promo below, and let us know how you think the episode will play out in the comments section.

It brings Admincible great joy and pain to post the Season 4 finale trailer. Joy that you will be able to witness this peak. Pain that this season is almost over. See you Wednesday!!!! pic.twitter.com/ekJiFJiOeD — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 20, 2026

Think, Ryan! What will you have after 500 years?

Your memes, dad. I'd still have your memes. pic.twitter.com/NlrQc8Fsot — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) April 16, 2026

"While the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves," reads the season 4 synopsis, "setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever."

Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise.