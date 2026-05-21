The Boys Showrunner Responds To Elon Musk Calling Series Finale "Pathetic" - Spoilers

The Boys Showrunner Responds To Elon Musk Calling Series Finale &quot;Pathetic&quot; - Spoilers

Elon Musk called a couple of shots from the series finale of The Boys "pathetic" on social media, and showrunner Eric Kripke has now responded...

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By MarkCassidy - May 21, 2026 07:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Elon Musk has taken to social media to register his negative view of the series finale of The Boys, but the SpaceX entrepreneur wasn't responding to the scene you might expect.

"Blood and Bone" includes a scene with the world's wealthiest man paying a visit to the White House in the hopes of bending Homelander's ear about "white fertility rates" and forcing Starlighters to work in his factories as "non-compensated employees."

Homelander decides to fly the astronaut to space.

This "disrupter" was a rather obvious Musk parody, but it was actually Homelander's fate and the perception that the show turned the villain into a "Trump analogue" that prompted the former Senior Advisor to the President of the United States' response.

Showrunner Eric Kripke was made aware of Musk's post, and he seems delighted with the review.

Kripke was asked the following during a recent interview with Gold Derby.

"There's a character that's similar to Elon Musk who gets dragged into outer space. Are you worried at all that Elon might come after you like he's coming after The Odyssey?"

"No. [laughs] I mean, I think it's hilarious the way he's coming after The Odyssey. So, if Elon Musk wants to come after us with whatever points he's making, that's totally his call."

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2026, 7:47 PM
I mean...they killed him in the finale and he is not known for his great sense of humor.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 5/21/2026, 7:55 PM
Honestly, now that The Boys has wrapped up, I have to say the show wasn’t good. I mean it had shock value and it had the capacity to go deep but just didn’t do it for me. The scene in season 4 of Homelander killing all the Lab guys who worked on him as a kid was the closest to having any kind of actual psychological/emotional depth.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/21/2026, 7:56 PM
My favorite part of them murdering Elon Musk in the show, was the fact Homelander flew to space and back in about .5 seconds. Then NOT 5 minutes later, can't fly away from the oval office in time to save himself from losing his powers. Brilliant writing. Way to undercut your own climatic sequence for a dumb "gotcha" joke.

OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/21/2026, 7:57 PM
TRUTH!

"Blood and Bone" includes a scene with the world's wealthiest man paying a visit to the White House in the hopes of bending Homelander's ear about "white fertility rates" and forcing Starlighters to work in his factories as "non-compensated employees."
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2026, 8:05 PM
User Comment Image

Anyway , I rather enjoyed Homelander casually killing that Elon Musk-esque character we saw in the finale…

“He’s an astronaut , I took him to space”.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/21/2026, 8:11 PM
I loved this show and the finale was pitch perfect.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/21/2026, 8:21 PM
If Musk didn’t like it, that makes me like it even more!
santiagoch
santiagoch - 5/21/2026, 8:24 PM
Just like in Stranger Things, the ending itself isn't the problem; it's the entire final season. Homelander goes from being one of the best villains in history in the early seasons to something of a joke. His arc of trying to become Jesus or God doesn't work at all. Instead of everything building to an epic finale, it all leads to a very simplistic ending.

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