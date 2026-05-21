The Boys Showrunner Responds To Elon Musk Calling Series Finale "Pathetic" - Spoilers

Elon Musk has taken to social media to register his negative view of the series finale of The Boys, but the SpaceX entrepreneur wasn't responding to the scene you might expect.

"Blood and Bone" includes a scene with the world's wealthiest man paying a visit to the White House in the hopes of bending Homelander's ear about "white fertility rates" and forcing Starlighters to work in his factories as "non-compensated employees."

Homelander decides to fly the astronaut to space.

This "disrupter" was a rather obvious Musk parody, but it was actually Homelander's fate and the perception that the show turned the villain into a "Trump analogue" that prompted the former Senior Advisor to the President of the United States' response.

Showrunner Eric Kripke was made aware of Musk's post, and he seems delighted with the review.

OMG this is his review of what @TheBoysTV did to Homelander, I’ll never get a better review ever. #TheBoys https://t.co/TIAclI5tn2 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) May 21, 2026

Kripke was asked the following during a recent interview with Gold Derby.

"There's a character that's similar to Elon Musk who gets dragged into outer space. Are you worried at all that Elon might come after you like he's coming after The Odyssey?"

"No. [laughs] I mean, I think it's hilarious the way he's coming after The Odyssey. So, if Elon Musk wants to come after us with whatever points he's making, that's totally his call."

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.