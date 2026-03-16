Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN OFFICIAL PODCAST Launches Tomorrow On Disney+

Marvel Television has announced its first official series companion video podcast, with the Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast on Disney+. The nine-episode podcast series will take fans deeper into the world of Daredevil with intimate, "actors on actors" style conversations featuring the cast and crew.

The podcast launches tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, a week before Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's debut on Disney+. The premiere features a lookback at Season 1, with Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel, executive producer and showrunner Dario Scardapane, executive producer Sana Amanat, and executive producer and Head of Marvel Television Brad Winderbaum in conversation.

It's said that subsequent podcast episodes will "share unprecedented access with the cast and crew of the series, breaking down episodes, highlighting Easter eggs, and bringing audiences behind the scenes into the stunts, score, costumes and more that make the series."

The Walking Dead popularised the idea of a companion series like this with Talking Dead, and it's honestly a little surprising that it has taken Marvel Studios this long to follow suit (especially as there are so many MCU series on Disney+ worth taking a deeper dive into).

The Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast will be available on Disney+ and YouTube, with the audio-only version available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

While this is the first MCU podcast, it joins those previously produced for Disney+ and Hulu for shows such as Paradise, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, Tell Me Lies, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Check out a trailer and key art for the Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast below.

Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and more cast and crew of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 dive into the show's brutal action and explosive drama in The Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast!



Watch the first episode tomorrow at 6PM PT on Disney+, Marvel's… pic.twitter.com/Bue9NGvFdc — Daredevil (@Daredevil) March 16, 2026



In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.