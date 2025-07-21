James Gunn On Milly Alcock's "Rougher" Girl Of Steel & Krypto's Fate In SUPERGIRL Movie - SPOILERS

Superman director James Gunn discusses the upcoming solo Supergirl movie, Milly Alcock's "rougher" take on Kara, and whether Krypto will suffer the same fate he does in the Woman of Tomorrow comic...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 21, 2025 09:07 AM EST

Superman introduces Milly Alcock as a take on Supergirl fans probably weren't expecting, as we see a drunk Girl of Steel show up at the Fortress of Solitude to collect Krypto from her cousin towards the end of the movie.

James Gunn has already said that this version of the character as a bit of a "mess" due to growing up in a far less stable environment than Clark Kent, and during a new interview with Rolling Stone, the DC Studios co-CEO shared some more details on this incarnation of Kara Zor-El and how she will differ to her comic book counterpart.

"When I took this job, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow [the graphic novel that inspired 2026’s Supergirl] was, like, number one for me of the things I knew I wanted to do. Ana Nogueira just killed the script right away, and saw what I saw in how the comic could be adapted to film, where [Supergirl is] even rougher in the film than she is in the comic, I think."

Spoilers for the Woman of Tomorrow comic and (possibly) the movie follow.

Gunn was also asked about Krypto's fate in the comic (he's shot with a poisoned arrow, but is revealed to have survived at the end of the story), and whether he'd be making any changes - after all, the filmmaker cut a scene from Superman which shows Ultraman punching the super-pooch.

"Remember, this is a different movie than Supergirl. Supergirl is a way more rock & roll film. It’s a little bit rougher, in certain ways. She’s a tougher character. She’s not Superman at all. And so it’s not the same. This movie really is for everybody. And so is Supergirl, but it’s a little bit edgier in some ways than this film. Mind you, I’ve seen all the dailies, but I haven’t seen the cut. I see it next week, I think. So I’m very excited about that." 

You can check out the recently-released teaser poster for Supergirl below.

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. Jason Momoa is also set to debut as Lobo.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/21/2025, 9:03 AM
@Malatrova15 - Get in here.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/21/2025, 9:25 AM
@Feralwookiee - for what? This brat has Nocock at all
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/21/2025, 9:33 AM
@Malatrova15 - Gunn was going to cast NoCock, Somecock, and MostkyCock, but ultimately went with Alcock
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/21/2025, 9:38 AM
@Bucky74 - User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/21/2025, 9:52 AM
@Bucky74 - that's got a be the dumbest thing I've ever read. and friggin hilarious 😆
noname
noname - 7/21/2025, 10:06 AM
@Feralwookiee - I've been on this site for many years and never felt the need to make an account, but today I finally made one. And you know why? To block me ever seeing that "Malatrova15" guy.

Genuinely, one of the stupidest and most unfunniest human beings I've ever observed in my life. Everytime I scroll down, he's the first to comment and he's genuinely insane. But not in a cool way. In a way where you go, "Yo, will this loser just shut the fk up!"

This guy is such an aggravating imbecile that I felt FORCED to make an account just so I could delete this loser from my life. Genuinely, fk him and his stupid "Hunter Schafer" bullsht.

FK HIM!
noname
noname - 7/21/2025, 10:09 AM
@Feralwookiee - with all my heart
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 7/21/2025, 9:05 AM
So im just going to come out and say it. Superman was wretched trash on the level of WW84. it's being falsely propagated by WB and fanboys because this film was to IMPORTANT. Cant believe im saying this but Gunn dropped the ball big time.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/21/2025, 9:14 AM
@DCasAhobby - It was entertaining and much better than WW 84 but it had serious issues. Aside from the political plot that didn’t belong and was Gunn’s one-sided self inserted take on an international war, and the glaring lack of any sense of patriotism or “American way” (seriously, was there a single American flag in the entire film) to appease and international market that didn’t show up, there were story, pacing and editing problems a first year film student wouldn’t make.

I enjoyed the film (Guy and Terrific were, em terrific and stole every scene they were in), and Holt was an excellent if one dimensional Lex, but this was not a strong start
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 7/21/2025, 9:28 AM
@Bucky74 - bro, all of that. My jaw was literlly dropped once the Superman orgy jokes started.

The movie was terrible
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/21/2025, 9:33 AM
@DCasAhobby - that's fine being in the minority lol
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/21/2025, 9:35 AM
@DCasAhobby - hi wallets.
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 7/21/2025, 9:40 AM
@bobevanz - i don't believe im in the minority. WB just paid to have the floor knowing how important this movie is to them. Add fanboys to that mix then you have a film that appears "polarizing" when neutral people start explaining in detail what dogs*** it really is.

There's no defending Superman. Give it time. People will be calling this garbage out
noname
noname - 7/21/2025, 10:11 AM
@Bucky74 - Listen, dude, the movie's "politics" is a rorschach's test. YOU see what YOU want to see. So don't put your biases on Gunn.
noname
noname - 7/21/2025, 10:13 AM
@UltimaRex - Wallets open like my cheeks when Shane Diesel walks in the room
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 7/21/2025, 10:18 AM
@DCasAhobby - Don't think so, people vote with their wallet and for the most part Superman met everyone's expectations if not exceeded. Nowhere near WW84 bad despite having the same family campy cheesy tone. This film is what WW84 should've been. Not the best Superman film, but probably the best since Donnor's Superman 2....a solid 3 to 3.5/5 in my opinion. He nailed what Superman should be a superhero who inspires hope to the whole universe not just "america" and that he's not a god. Superman can get his ass kicked and he can't do everything or be everywhere all the time.

If WB can pay for success, black adam wouldn't have flopped and cavil would be back as Superman.
noname
noname - 7/21/2025, 10:19 AM
@DCasAhobby - The part I hated was when Ultraman kicked Superman in the balls and you see his reaction, and it's like something off of Scooby Doo. Look, I'm all for the Silver Age mind-bending, goofy comic booky bullshit, but you can't kick Superman in the balls.

James, have some goddamn respect. You can't kick Superman in the balls, dude.

I BET you he wouldn't do that to Batman. Have a scene with a guy kicking Batman in the balls and he makes a stupid face. People would be on his ass. But he seems to have gotten away with it in this movie because it's Superman. Disrespectful
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 7/21/2025, 10:27 AM
@mastakilla39 - i dont really like getting into it, but maybe one of the things you said were problems I had with the movie. Which is ironic considering how many issues I had with the film. You just assumed things.

It's common knowledge studios use influencers and journalist to sell projects. So I don't see your issue there
Rpendo
Rpendo - 7/21/2025, 10:30 AM
@DCasAhobby - Let me get this straight.

You didn’t like the movie.

Therefore, people being vocal about how much they DID like the movie is all part of some kind of false narrative pushed by WB and internet fanboys?

lol

Okay, bud.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/21/2025, 9:05 AM
User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/21/2025, 9:07 AM
You think she would have given the heads up to Clark that her Aunt and Uncle were despots who wanted world domination for Kryptonians on Earth. I mean, she had to know something about the type of folks they were and any excuses otherwise are a gaping plot hole.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/21/2025, 9:20 AM
@Bucky74 - some Supergirl origins had her being born on Argo after Krypton explodes. A lot of Supergirl origins have her parents and Jor-El keep things from her even if she were born on Krypton.

Gunn probably cherry picked from that.

She DOES speak Kryptonian though...
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/21/2025, 9:36 AM
@UltimaRex - It requires a lot of jumps to make her not knowing, suspecting or telling Clark work
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2025, 9:47 AM
@Bucky74 - or maybe she didn’t

Idk why people think they were despots or Kryptonian culture itself is like that when we have no indication of the latter besides the message…

Just look at them in the message , they don’t seem like they are reviling in this & such but seems more like they have to do this for the good of their people and their son..

Maybe we’l learn more and I would be wrong but right now , we have very limited information so why would Kara know about that unless her parents where in on it (hell , they may not have even been that close with her aunt & uncle in this version)?

We know basically nothing.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/21/2025, 9:50 AM
@Bucky74 - well, let's see...

Supergirl is 21.

Off the top of my head, Gunn said Supergirl spent 14 years just surviving on a rock in space. Let's take that as a minimum.

Thus, Supergirl was 6 years old *at most* when Krypton exploded.

And you think they would *tell* her? At 6 years old?
No, no they wouldn't.

If she heard it *now*, that'd be different but...
Arthorious
Arthorious - 7/21/2025, 10:19 AM
@Bucky74 - That's where I wish Lex had doctored up that message and paid off the specialist to state that it's legit.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/21/2025, 9:34 AM
So hyped for this movie! Kick the haters in the teeth once more lol
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/21/2025, 9:44 AM
@bobevanz - Or in the balls.

User Comment Image

Truly, the superman movie we all been waiting for.
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 7/21/2025, 9:51 AM
@MaxPaint - bro, i faceplamed this and so many more moments in this film. Gunn was completely wrong for Superman
Arthorious
Arthorious - 7/21/2025, 10:21 AM
@MaxPaint - James Gunn is a clear fan of DBZ, specifically the Super Android 13 movie. User Comment Image
noname
noname - 7/21/2025, 10:23 AM
@MaxPaint - YES, THIS! I LITERALLY JUST SPOKE ABOUT THIS! Fking disrespectful! Gunn would NEVER do that to Batman. He wouldn't even dream of depicting him in this way. Utter nonsense.

And this is coming from someone who like the movie overall, especially Mr. Terrific.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 7/21/2025, 9:40 AM
I wonder if Braniac plays a part in her origin in this universe. The lost city of Kandor is always one of my favorite parts of her lore
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2025, 10:20 AM
I’m sure many have issues with this rougher & edgier Kara but I like it since it shows a contrast between her and Clark since she can sometimes be accused of being just a female Clark in certain iterations.

Anyway , looking forward to the film.

