James Gunn On Milly Alcock's "Rougher" Girl Of Steel & Krypto's Fate In SUPERGIRL Movie - SPOILERS

Superman introduces Milly Alcock as a take on Supergirl fans probably weren't expecting, as we see a drunk Girl of Steel show up at the Fortress of Solitude to collect Krypto from her cousin towards the end of the movie.

James Gunn has already said that this version of the character as a bit of a "mess" due to growing up in a far less stable environment than Clark Kent, and during a new interview with Rolling Stone, the DC Studios co-CEO shared some more details on this incarnation of Kara Zor-El and how she will differ to her comic book counterpart.

"When I took this job, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow [the graphic novel that inspired 2026’s Supergirl] was, like, number one for me of the things I knew I wanted to do. Ana Nogueira just killed the script right away, and saw what I saw in how the comic could be adapted to film, where [Supergirl is] even rougher in the film than she is in the comic, I think."

Spoilers for the Woman of Tomorrow comic and (possibly) the movie follow.

Gunn was also asked about Krypto's fate in the comic (he's shot with a poisoned arrow, but is revealed to have survived at the end of the story), and whether he'd be making any changes - after all, the filmmaker cut a scene from Superman which shows Ultraman punching the super-pooch.

"Remember, this is a different movie than Supergirl. Supergirl is a way more rock & roll film. It’s a little bit rougher, in certain ways. She’s a tougher character. She’s not Superman at all. And so it’s not the same. This movie really is for everybody. And so is Supergirl, but it’s a little bit edgier in some ways than this film. Mind you, I’ve seen all the dailies, but I haven’t seen the cut. I see it next week, I think. So I’m very excited about that."

You can check out the recently-released teaser poster for Supergirl below.

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. Jason Momoa is also set to debut as Lobo.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”