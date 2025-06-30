James Gunn On Whether SUPERGIRL Will Visit Krypton; Teases Possibility Of DCU Role For Chris Pratt

Superman is the first DC Studios movie, and is expected to introduce Milly Alcock's Supergirl before she takes flight in next summer's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow .

Making Supergirl the second DCU movie is an intriguing move on James Gunn's part, particularly as it keeps the action in the Man of Steel's corner of this world. Well, mostly. The Maiden of Might's big screen return is expected to be a largely cosmic affair, so does that mean we'll visit the new version of Krypton?

ComicBook.com caught up with Gunn and asked how much of Kara Zor-El's backstory on Krypton will be explored in her upcoming solo feature.

"[Flashbacks to Krypton are] always a possibility. But I think those things are really integral to the two characters and the differences between them, and that Clark really does have sort of this really happy childhood," the filmmaker explained. "I mean, he had parents who loved him in an easy-going upbringing, and it makes him the least dysfunctional of superheroes in so many ways."

"And Supergirl, especially the DCU Supergirl, she’s kind of a mess. I mean, she’s had real issues growing up," Gunn teased. "And it is based on the comic where she watched person after person after person dying in front of her as her piece of the planet disintegrated."

It feels like we'll have to see at least some of that, particularly as it would be far from a retread of what's been shown so many times in Superman movies (the story of a baby Kal-El being sent on a rocket to Earth is well-known to even non-fans, at this stage).

In the same interview, Gunn was once again asked about the possibility of bringing Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt into the DCU. As of now, it doesn't sound like much has changed.

"Listen, Chris Pratt still one of my closest friends in the world and I am always looking for something for him. But also, the others, too," he explained. "I mean he and Pom [Klementieff] are the ones that I see the most, and I’m the closest with and [Michael] Rooker. So I’m always looking for stuff."

Marvel Studios has yet to make good on its promise of the Legendary Star-Lord's story continuing, though Pratt is expected to have a lead role in one or both of the upcoming Avengers movies. He may even appear in Vision, depending on what that leaked concept art was for.

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.