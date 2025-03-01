AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Concept Art: Everything It Reveals From The Fantastic Four's Fate To Emperor Doom

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Concept Art: Everything It Reveals From The Fantastic Four's Fate To Emperor Doom

A first look at Avengers: Doomsday leaked online earlier today and we're now taking a closer look at all the biggest reveals, including Doctor Doom's followers, a village of Hulks, and the Young Avengers.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Mar 01, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Earlier today, concept art from Avengers: Doomsday leaked online. Someone is going to be in major trouble for this blunder, especially as it comes from an artist (we won't name and shame them here) who has worked on several MCU projects. 

By now, we're sure you've seen the various pieces doing the rounds on social media but unless you've taken a really close look, you've likely missed some of the bigger reveals. 

Those include the likes of Doctor Strange and Yelena Belova being among Doctor Doom's loyal followers, the dire fate of the Fantastic Four, a weird X-Men cameo, and a wild new status quo for Star-Lord and The Vision.

You can read through this Avengers: Doomsday breakdown by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...where you'll also find that must-see artwork (before it's inevitably taken down).
 

5. The Young Avengers...And Doop?!

All-New-Doop-Vol-1-1-Granov-Variant-Textless-copy

We've been hearing rumblings for a while about the Young Avengers - or Champions - assembling in Avengers: Doomsday, and that appears to finally be official. 

Star-Lord and Wong are with the team in what appears to be a bar of some sort. Making up the team are Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Cassie Lang, Wiccan, and Speed, presumably meaning Billy Maximoff will indeed track his brother down in the upcoming Vision TV series. 

Perhaps the biggest talking point is the presence of Doop. A member of X-Statix, he's an incredibly powerful and mysterious "mutant" creature and, in the comics, speaks his own unique language. We'd guess he's from elsewhere in the Multiverse. 
 

4. A Hulk Village

she-hulk-copy

At first glance, it looks like Bruce Banner and She-Hulk are in Latveria alongside Skaar. However, look closer and this artwork is actually full of Hulks, including a little girl who appears to be mid-tantrum and mid-transformation. 

While it's possible Skaar has grown up a little since we last saw him, that may just be one of many Medieval Hulks who are helping Bruce and Jennifer Walters get accustomed to their new surroundings. 

Another sketch shows a mysterious character chained up with water pouring over them. Based on the steam rising from them, we'd bet on that being Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Human Torch (who is likely Doctor Doom's captive). 
 

3. Star-Lord's New Roommate

lftetuf927i91

Part of the fun with these Avengers movies is seeing unexpected characters share the screen and that looks set to be the case with the Legendary Star-Lord and White Vision. 

Somehow, it seems they've become roommates. That's surely another development set to be tackled in Vision when the android presumably regains his emotions. With Peter Quill now on Earth and Vision still figuring out who he is, they may have struck up an unlikely friendship.

Either way, between this and the Young Avengers artwork mentioned above, Marvel Studios looks set to make good on its promise to put the spotlight back on Star-Lord after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
 

2. Doctor Doom (And Some Familiar Faces)

Rise-of-Emperor-Doom-1-Interior-preview-by-RB-SIlva-copy

So, we finally have a first look at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and he looks mighty formidable. He's also not in anything even remotely similar to an Iron Man suit, so that's a huge win. 

Marvel Studios appears to have embraced the villain's Latverian heritage and we also see Doom in what could be his white "Emperor Doom" costume from Secret Wars. An unknown character has been brought before him - Reed Richards, maybe? - but there are other familiar faces.

That guard on the right looks an awful lot like Yelena Belova, while Doctor Strange also appears to be part of Doom's court. Could the woman and child on the right be Sue Storm and Franklin Richards?
 

1. The MCU's New Black Panther

blackpanther-featured-copy

Much has been said about Marvel Studios recasting T'Challa after Chadwick Boseman's tragic death. Now, it finally seems to be happening, though scoopers appear unsure whether it's going to be a Multiversal Variant or an adult Toussaint/T'Challa II. 

There are several costume designs here, so it remains to be seen which of them the MCU's new Black Panther will don in Avengers: Doomsday next year. However, we're far more interested in who appears to be playing him.

That's Snowfall and F1 star Damson Idris. Marvel Studios rarely uses an actor's likeness if they're not at least close to being cast, so yes, he's very likely the MCU's new Black Panther. It's an intriguing casting choice but he certainly looks the part here. 

You can find the full gallery of concept art here. Many of the pieces we've discussed in this feature can also be found below. 

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Concept Art Seemingly Reveals Who Has Been Cast As The MCU's New Black Panther
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Concept Art Seemingly Reveals Who Has Been Cast As The MCU's New Black Panther
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Concept Art Reveals First Look At Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom, And More - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Concept Art Reveals First Look At Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom, And More - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IKidYouNotMan
IKidYouNotMan - 3/1/2025, 11:09 AM
The God Emperor Doom stuff, Hulk village, they’ve gotta be on Battleworld, some of this might be Secret Wars.


I’m HYPED

User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 3/1/2025, 11:12 AM
Doop will appear as a cameo. :A tavern cameo."
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/1/2025, 11:13 AM
Doom better take off that stupid mask at every opportunity, I need to see Downey's face to believe it's actually Downey under that mask. Hopefully it's nano-tech.
Thing94
Thing94 - 3/1/2025, 11:18 AM
Where is the leaked art?? Seems like it has all been removed!
AdamZer0
AdamZer0 - 3/1/2025, 11:19 AM
It looks like they setting up Doom’s universe to be like the 1602 universe. Looks pretty interesting
epc1122
epc1122 - 3/1/2025, 11:27 AM
Have to be honest, none of the leaked images really had me to excited. Of course it’s so early and still can’t wait for the movies, but I thought the images were kind of ho hum.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2025, 11:30 AM
@epc1122 - I quite like the medical aesthetic they seem to be going for Battleworld so I hope that sticks atleast
epc1122
epc1122 - 3/1/2025, 11:42 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Im really surprised these were leaked. Marvel usually has it on point with the leaks so something tells me a lot of this isn’t going to be in the actual movie. I do hope what you like stays. 👍. I honestly dont have much background on marvel comics so I’m not beholden to what was in the comics and just hope the movies are entertaining. Hoping to see the original avengers as villain counterpoints and seeing their dynamic with the new avengers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2025, 11:47 AM
@epc1122 - me too bud.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2025, 11:29 AM
Kevin Feige right now:

User Comment Image

I will say as exciting and crazy as this all is , it s concept art so it may look similar or nothing like this at all (though it gives an idea atleast of what they may be going for).
S8R8M
S8R8M - 3/1/2025, 11:33 AM
I have no idea what this is.
But I do like how Doom is owning that throne.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/1/2025, 11:34 AM
These "leaks" aren't really leaks. Manufactured hype, or this person is getting chopped in half lol
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/1/2025, 11:41 AM
Someone is getting hit with the sniper rifle
ThorArms
ThorArms - 3/1/2025, 12:00 PM
What's with all the CBM leaks? This shit ain't even fun anymore

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder