AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Concept Art: Everything It Reveals From The Fantastic Four's Fate To Emperor Doom

Earlier today, concept art from Avengers: Doomsday leaked online. Someone is going to be in major trouble for this blunder, especially as it comes from an artist (we won't name and shame them here) who has worked on several MCU projects. By now, we're sure you've seen the various pieces doing the rounds on social media but unless you've taken a really close look, you've likely missed some of the bigger reveals. Those include the likes of Doctor Strange and Yelena Belova being among Doctor Doom's loyal followers, the dire fate of the Fantastic Four, a weird X-Men cameo, and a wild new status quo for Star-Lord and The Vision. You can read through this Avengers: Doomsday breakdown by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...where you'll also find that must-see artwork (before it's inevitably taken down).

5. The Young Avengers...And Doop?! We've been hearing rumblings for a while about the Young Avengers - or Champions - assembling in Avengers: Doomsday, and that appears to finally be official. Star-Lord and Wong are with the team in what appears to be a bar of some sort. Making up the team are Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Cassie Lang, Wiccan, and Speed, presumably meaning Billy Maximoff will indeed track his brother down in the upcoming Vision TV series. Perhaps the biggest talking point is the presence of Doop. A member of X-Statix, he's an incredibly powerful and mysterious "mutant" creature and, in the comics, speaks his own unique language. We'd guess he's from elsewhere in the Multiverse.



4. A Hulk Village At first glance, it looks like Bruce Banner and She-Hulk are in Latveria alongside Skaar. However, look closer and this artwork is actually full of Hulks, including a little girl who appears to be mid-tantrum and mid-transformation. While it's possible Skaar has grown up a little since we last saw him, that may just be one of many Medieval Hulks who are helping Bruce and Jennifer Walters get accustomed to their new surroundings. Another sketch shows a mysterious character chained up with water pouring over them. Based on the steam rising from them, we'd bet on that being Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Human Torch (who is likely Doctor Doom's captive).



3. Star-Lord's New Roommate Part of the fun with these Avengers movies is seeing unexpected characters share the screen and that looks set to be the case with the Legendary Star-Lord and White Vision. Somehow, it seems they've become roommates. That's surely another development set to be tackled in Vision when the android presumably regains his emotions. With Peter Quill now on Earth and Vision still figuring out who he is, they may have struck up an unlikely friendship. Either way, between this and the Young Avengers artwork mentioned above, Marvel Studios looks set to make good on its promise to put the spotlight back on Star-Lord after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.



2. Doctor Doom (And Some Familiar Faces) So, we finally have a first look at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and he looks mighty formidable. He's also not in anything even remotely similar to an Iron Man suit, so that's a huge win. Marvel Studios appears to have embraced the villain's Latverian heritage and we also see Doom in what could be his white "Emperor Doom" costume from Secret Wars. An unknown character has been brought before him - Reed Richards, maybe? - but there are other familiar faces. That guard on the right looks an awful lot like Yelena Belova, while Doctor Strange also appears to be part of Doom's court. Could the woman and child on the right be Sue Storm and Franklin Richards?



1. The MCU's New Black Panther Much has been said about Marvel Studios recasting T'Challa after Chadwick Boseman's tragic death. Now, it finally seems to be happening, though scoopers appear unsure whether it's going to be a Multiversal Variant or an adult Toussaint/T'Challa II. There are several costume designs here, so it remains to be seen which of them the MCU's new Black Panther will don in Avengers: Doomsday next year. However, we're far more interested in who appears to be playing him. That's Snowfall and F1 star Damson Idris. Marvel Studios rarely uses an actor's likeness if they're not at least close to being cast, so yes, he's very likely the MCU's new Black Panther. It's an intriguing casting choice but he certainly looks the part here. You can find the full gallery of concept art here. Many of the pieces we've discussed in this feature can also be found below.