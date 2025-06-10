Ahead Of SUPERMAN's Release, James Gunn Reveals How Long Metahumans Have Been Around In The DCU

It seems that randomly spotting a metahuman in the DCU is similar to accidentally bumping into a celebrity, according to DC Studios co-chair James Gunn.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 10, 2025 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: EW

Just recently, James Gunn revealed the DCU's definition for metahuman, writing on @Threads

"In DC Comics, a metahuman is a human-like being with extraordinary, often paranormal, abilities. These powers can arise from a variety of sources, including science, magic, alien origins, mutation, divinity, proficiency, or technology." Therefore 4 (Superman's robot) is probably not a metahuman but Terrific arguably is. Krypto is meta but I won't say he's not human because he might read this."

In the DC Comics continuity, a "metahuman" specifically refers to a human being who possesses a Meta-Gene. This isn't just any power; it's a genetic mutation, conceptually similar to how mutants are portrayed in the Marvel Universe. For instance, if a regular person gets zapped by lightning, they're dead, whereas someone with a Meta-Gene could potentially develop superpowers.

Regardless, it’s evident that Gunn has carefully considered the concept. By expanding the definition of “metahuman” to include virtually anyone with superhuman abilities, he introduces a fresh perspective that could lead to a variety of compelling scenarios and unexpected narrative twists.

In a recent interview with EW, Gunn revealed that the general public in the DCU is well aware of the existence of metahumans as they've been a known quantity for 300 years.

In this world, humanity has been clued into the existence of metahumans (i.e., super-powered individuals) for 300 years, Gunn reveals. ("If you saw a shark-man walking down the street, you'd probably vomit and s--- yourself to death," he says. "If they saw one, it would be more like if you saw Paul McCartney on the sidewalk in New York.")

In other words, metahumans are practically celebrities in the DCU. 

Also in EW, Gunn commented on the fact that he's introducing audiences to a world that's already full of metahumans.

Said Gunn, "I grew up reading DC and Marvel comics and having worlds and universes of superheroes who were interacting. I grew up watching Super Friends on Saturday mornings. It's a long time coming, to be able to be a part of a world in which superheroes are real. We don't have to explain everyone away. There's a little bit of magic in this world. There's science beyond our understanding in this world. This is the kind of place where there's an island full of dinosaurs that probably exists."

Now that a Wonder Woman film is officially in development within the DCU, it raises intriguing questions about how deeply this fictional universe of metahumans will be explored. As the franchise expands, it will be fascinating to see how richly its characters, mythology, and world-building evolve.

SethBullock
SethBullock - 6/10/2025, 5:32 PM
Not a fan of any of this.

Superman should always be the first superhero with superpowers known by most of humanity on DC's Earth imo.

But I guess here he is just a newbie and humanity will enjoy the Justice Gang way before the Justice League.
Zeeboy
Zeeboy - 6/10/2025, 5:48 PM
@SethBullock - Superman hasn't been the first superhero in DC comics continuity for decades. The JSA and Blackhawk Squadron are usually the first "superheroes", while Superman shows up in modern times. Though, metahumans far predate the modern concept of superheroes.
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 6/10/2025, 5:49 PM
@SethBullock - this just means we can get older superheroes like the jsa
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/10/2025, 5:35 PM
I [frick]ing dont under stand the title of this [frick]ing article:

Ahead Of SUPERMAN's Release, James Gunn Reveals How Long Metahumans Have Been Around In The DCU

No offence @MarkJulian

What the [frick] does this even mean?

For [frick]s Sake
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 6/10/2025, 5:38 PM
DC is full of shit. Where’s the Batman at? Buddy green lighting all these characters and here we are Batman is cameo in everyone else movies like Batfleck.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 6/10/2025, 5:42 PM
Making a Clayface movie and we have no Batman. I tell you what he better appear in Clayface. That’s the best way to introduce him in live action.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/10/2025, 6:06 PM
I mean I guess it makes sense if you watched Creature Commandos🤷🏾‍♂️
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/10/2025, 6:12 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - ain't nobody watching that 😩😅
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2025, 6:10 PM
Sounds good imo!!.

I’m cool with this being a world that already has fantastical elements & characters rather then build it as you go since there would be history there that you could dig into and use rather then slowly develop such as Batman & his Robins etc.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/10/2025, 6:15 PM
"We don't have to explain everyone away."

Explaining the metagene would be enough of an explanation for most of the superheroes in the DCU. But since he doesn't seem to understand that concept and is lumping it in with Dinosaur Island, I think it's safe to assume two things.

1. The DCU operates on magic realism and therefore...

2. The DCU will fail.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/10/2025, 6:18 PM
I was wondering if James Gunn knew that you really need to let the audience know what is going on in your movie if you want them to invest in the universe at all and now it's official.
User Comment Image

