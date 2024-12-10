James Mangold Explains Why The Negative Response To INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY "Hurt"

James Mangold Explains Why The Negative Response To INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY &quot;Hurt&quot;

Logan director James Mangold has reflected on making Indy's final adventure with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, admitting that the negative response from many fans "hurt." Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Dec 10, 2024
When Logan helmer James Mangold was announced as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's director, excitement for the long-awaited sequel increased significantly.

However, even with 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, it still somehow ended up being one of 2023's biggest box office flops after earning a mere $384 million worldwide. With a whopping $295 million budget, it's thought the movie lost Disney and Lucasfilm upwards of $130 million.

Whether Kingdom of the Crystal Skull soured people on the idea of an older Indy or interest in the franchise has simply waned over the years is hard to say. Either way, Harrison Ford's time as the iconic adventurer is officially over after he bid farewell to the iconic adventurer. 

Talking to Deadline (via ActioNewz.com), Mangold admitted that the response to the movie - social media painted it as an insult to the iconic series - "hurt" him. 

"You have a wonderful, brilliant actor who’s in his eighties," he started. "So I’m making a movie about this guy in his eighties, but his audience on one other level doesn’t want to confront their hero at that age. And I am like, I’m good with it. We made the movie." 

"But the question is, how would anything have made the audience happy with that, other than having to start over again with a new guy?"

Reflecting on Ford, Steven Spielberg, and Kathleen Kennedy approaching him with the idea of helming the next Indiana Jones movie, Mangold said, "And then here come lifelong heroes from my childhood into my life going, 'We have something for you to work on."

He'd add that was it a "joyous experience, but it hurt in the sense that I really love Harrison and I wanted audiences to love him as he was and to accept that that’s part of what the movie has to say - that things come to an end, that’s part of life."

Despite delivering one of the biggest flops in recent memory, Mangold remains attached to Dawn of the Jedi, a new Star Wars movie which will take us back in time to tell the story of the Galaxy's first Jedi. 

He's writing that with House of Cards and Andor writer Beau Willimon. Confirming they've been working on it, the filmmaker added, "I don’t know what’s next because we haven’t gotten to the end of that process. We’re trying to finish a draft."

Despite what's proven to be a somewhat disappointing end to the Indiana Jones franchise in theaters, a new video game - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - has been receiving rave reviews. In that, Troy Baker takes over the role from Ford. 

Were you disappointed with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/10/2024, 9:09 AM
Got about an hour into the game yesterday before the kids kicked me off to play something else, but I had a blast with what I played so far.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/10/2024, 9:11 AM
@FrankenDad - I have been hearing great things. It's on game pass so I'll check it out this weekend!
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/10/2024, 9:21 AM
@FrankenDad - agreed. It's a game that really nails that Indy-feel from the first three movies.

It also makes me realize that Dial of Destiny did so too, even if it's hero was different. The game and Mangold nail the situations Indy finds himself in.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 12/10/2024, 9:13 AM
Didn't see it, never will. There are only 3 Indiana Jones films and they are all [frick]ing great.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/10/2024, 9:17 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 12/10/2024, 9:29 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - Yeah, also didn't care about it. Was fooled once with Crystal Skull. Not anymore.
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/10/2024, 9:24 AM
If it wasn’t for aliens I will like skull this time travel didn’t like to much mostly ending everything was good up to time travel part then it lost Indiana jones magic with time travel
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/10/2024, 9:24 AM
It sucked and [frick] him for making it.
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 12/10/2024, 9:36 AM
It's funny how the game *Indiana Jones and the great circle* had a much better story than most of the IJ movies besides the first 2 lol. I guess when you really love and respect the source material it isn't that hard.

Some movies shouldn't be touched again because the actor is the character. Some movies like IJ, BTTF should NEVER EVER BE TOUCHED AGAIN.
jd2841
jd2841 - 12/10/2024, 9:41 AM
It had zero to do with the age of the protagonist and everything to do with Waller Bridge. Go woke. Go broke. Boo hoo... File it with Disney's other woke garbage. All losses.

Why do they keep trying to force woke stuff upon their primary audience is beyond me. American males want protagonists that provide an escape. Women want male protagonists they are attracted to. Simple biology sells more tickets.

Keep catering to the < 2% and this is what you get Mangold.

