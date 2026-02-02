BLADE Plot Leak Reveals Scrapped Plans For 1920s-Set Movie, The Daywalker's Daughter, And More

At the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, Marvel Studios President Feige welcomed Mahershala Ali to the MCU by announcing a Blade reboot. Three years later, the executive told fans in Hall H that the reboot would arrive in theaters on November 3, 2023. It then moved to September 6, 2024, and eventually slipped further down the calendar to February 14, 2025.

For a time, Blade was eyeing a November 7, 2025, release. We'd hoped the movie might meet that date, but it was soon removed from Marvel Studios' schedule altogether and taken back to the drawing board (having already gone through multiple creative teams).

As a reminder, the past 6+ years have seen both Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange attached to direct before creative differences became a problem. Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Beau DeMayo, Michael Starrbury, Nic Pizzolatto, Michael Green, and Eric Pearson have all also worked on different versions of the script.

In recent months, we've heard conflicting reports about whether Blade could eventually be scrapped. Not much has ever been officially revealed, but we do know that a 1920s setting was considered. In fact, the idea got far along enough for Ryan Coogler's Sinners to purchase and repurpose many of the costumes that had been made.

Now, a supposed full breakdown of the original Blade script has surfaced on Reddit. There are no telltale signs of AI usage, and much of this does line up with what we've heard about Marvel Studios' early plans for the movie.

That includes a huge role for Blade's daughter and plans for Lanterns star Aaron Pierre to play the villainous Aaron Thorne before Marvel Studios pivoted to Mia Goth's Lillith. There's also no mention of the Ebony Blade, which, in later drafts, became the reboot's MacGuffin (explaining Eternals' open-ended post-credits scene).

The period setting is undeniably unique, but Marvel Studios has had mixed fortunes with telling stories in this way. In hindsight, for example, placing Captain Marvel in the 1990s has done Carol Danvers few favours.

You can read the full, unedited Blade plot leak below: