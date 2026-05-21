DC Announces Batman & Robin: Year One – Dynamic Duos Series From Mark Waid And Chris Samnee

DC Comics has announced Batman & Robin: Year One – Dynamic Duos, a new 12-issue monthly comic book series from the award-winning team of Mark Waid and Chris Samnee.

Launching on August 12, this series follows Waid and Samnee's acclaimed Batman & Robin: Year One. This follow-up promises to continue exploring the formative partnership between Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson introduced in Year One, with a new story that blends heart, humour, and high-stakes capes-and-tights fun while charting new territory for the early Dynamic Duo.

Waid and Samnee have been working together since their run on Daredevil in 2011. They've since collaborated on Black Widow and Captain America, before reuniting at DC.

Here's the official description for Batman & Robin: Year One – Dynamic Duos:

Batman and Robin are back in action! The Caped Crusader and the Boy Wonder have been hard at work cleaning up the streets of Gotham City, and their partnership has only gotten tighter. But when a gang of street kids starts causing chaos, Batman and Robin will need to get to the bottom of where these kids came from and who is in charge! Who is the hidden hand guiding these young mischief-makers?

"One of the great things about talking story with Chris is that we generally end up with way more than we can actually fit in the books—that’s how excited both of us get when we explore Batman and Robin’s early days," Waid said today. "This is Chris’s dream job, and I could write younger Bruce and Dick forever."

"Hence, Dynamic Duos—Bruce and Dick and Catwoman and a brand-new character who may or may not choose to be Selina Kyle’s sidekick. Whereas Year One was about Bruce and Dick learning to live together and work as a team, Dynamic Duos is about how Catwoman divides them."

The writer continued, "Dick’s still too young to understand why Batman doesn’t treat her like every other Gotham criminal, while Catwoman sees this little Robin punk as an obstacle to overcome if she wants to land her next big score…which might involve getting close to Batman!"

With Waid and Samnee co-writing the series, interior art and the main cover by Samnee, colors by Mat Lopes, and lettering by Clayton Cowles, Dynamic Duos continues the creative momentum that made the first 12 issues of Batman & Robin: Year One an instant fan favourite and landed Eisner Award nominations for Samnee, Lopes, and Cowles.

The debut issue of Batman & Robin: Year One – Dynamic Duos will also feature variant covers by Marc Silvestri, Dustin Nguyen, and Hayden Sherman, while Greg Capullo provides a Dark Knight Returns 40th anniversary variant cover.