DC Reveals First Look At Clayface: Celebrity Dirt, A Batman Universe Noir Horror Comic

DC Comics has announced Clayface: Celebrity Dirt, a new Batman Universe noir horror comic book miniseries starring Basil Karlo in a twisted tale of fame, transformation, and self-destruction.

The six-issue series follows the classic Batman villain as he escapes Arkham Towers, ready to stage his comeback, only to discover that someone else has stolen his name, his face, and his long-lost stardom.

Acclaimed horror writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle is teaming with artist Fran Galán, colorist Patricio Delpeche, and letterer Tom Napolitano on Clayface: Celebrity Dirt for a story that balances body horror, the studio spotlight, and Gotham City noir. It's said that Doyle will explore the fractured psychology of a villain who can become anyone but still struggles to face himself.

With that, Clayface: Celebrity Dirt blends psychological suspense, body horror, and dark satire into a story only Basil Karlo could star in: a cinematic nightmare where neon fame curdles even the most carefully sculpted façade.

Aside from Basil being the comic's lead instead of Matt Hagen, this sounds a lot like what we've heard about DC Studios' Clayface.

Here's the official description for Clayface: Celebrity Dirt #1:

When Basil Karlo breaks out of Arkham, he’s ready to reclaim the Hollywood crown he lost years ago. But the world he returns to is stranger than ever: a creeping new plague is twisting ordinary citizens into clay-warped reflections of his own nightmares, and a charismatic body double has taken over Basil’s life, becoming a bigger movie star than the real Basil ever was. As a disturbing pattern begins to emerge around this new celebrity, Basil must confront the darkest parts of his past and trace both mysteries to their source. His search leads him deep into the history of the Clayface family and face-to-face with one of its most dangerously unstable members.

"Basil Karlo is one of the most beautifully flawed and human characters in the Batman universe," Doyle said today. "He can become anybody he wants, but he can never escape himself; he looks perfect when the cameras are on him, but he’s a disintegrating mess behind the scenes."

"By giving Basil the fame he’s always wanted—or giving SOMEONE that fame, anyway—we were able to tell a story about accountability, redemption, and how to tell the difference between somebody who’s actually trying to change for the better and someone who’s using their celebrity to get away with murder," he continued. "I loved getting to spend time with Basil, and I really hope his fans will enjoy the series."

Clayface: Celebrity Dirt #1 features a main cover by Fran Galán, with variant covers by Mike Del Mundo and Dave Johnson. You can check out those, along with some interior artwork from the first issue, below.