DC Reveals First Look At Clayface: Celebrity Dirt, A Batman Universe Noir Horror Comic

DC Reveals First Look At Clayface: Celebrity Dirt, A Batman Universe Noir Horror Comic

DC Comics has announced a new comic book miniseries, Clayface: Celebrity Dirt, a Basil Karlo-led tale set in the DC Universe that blends psychological suspense, body horror, and dark satire.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 16, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

DC Comics has announced Clayface: Celebrity Dirt, a new Batman Universe noir horror comic book miniseries starring Basil Karlo in a twisted tale of fame, transformation, and self-destruction.

The six-issue series follows the classic Batman villain as he escapes Arkham Towers, ready to stage his comeback, only to discover that someone else has stolen his name, his face, and his long-lost stardom. 

Acclaimed horror writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle is teaming with artist Fran Galán, colorist Patricio Delpeche, and letterer Tom Napolitano on Clayface: Celebrity Dirt for a story that balances body horror, the studio spotlight, and Gotham City noir. It's said that Doyle will explore the fractured psychology of a villain who can become anyone but still struggles to face himself.

With that, Clayface: Celebrity Dirt blends psychological suspense, body horror, and dark satire into a story only Basil Karlo could star in: a cinematic nightmare where neon fame curdles even the most carefully sculpted façade.

Aside from Basil being the comic's lead instead of Matt Hagen, this sounds a lot like what we've heard about DC Studios' Clayface.

Here's the official description for Clayface: Celebrity Dirt #1:

When Basil Karlo breaks out of Arkham, he’s ready to reclaim the Hollywood crown he lost years ago. But the world he returns to is stranger than ever: a creeping new plague is twisting ordinary citizens into clay-warped reflections of his own nightmares, and a charismatic body double has taken over Basil’s life, becoming a bigger movie star than the real Basil ever was. As a disturbing pattern begins to emerge around this new celebrity, Basil must confront the darkest parts of his past and trace both mysteries to their source. His search leads him deep into the history of the Clayface family and face-to-face with one of its most dangerously unstable members.

"Basil Karlo is one of the most beautifully flawed and human characters in the Batman universe," Doyle said today. "He can become anybody he wants, but he can never escape himself; he looks perfect when the cameras are on him, but he’s a disintegrating mess behind the scenes."

"By giving Basil the fame he’s always wanted—or giving SOMEONE that fame, anyway—we were able to tell a story about accountability, redemption, and how to tell the difference between somebody who’s actually trying to change for the better and someone who’s using their celebrity to get away with murder," he continued. "I loved getting to spend time with Basil, and I really hope his fans will enjoy the series."

Clayface: Celebrity Dirt #1 features a main cover by Fran Galán, with variant covers by Mike Del Mundo and Dave Johnson. You can check out those, along with some interior artwork from the first issue, below. 

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CLAYFACE: CELEBRITY DIRT #1
Written by JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE
Art & Cover by FRAN GALAN
On Sale 7/8

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/16/2026, 1:52 PM
Love the art style.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 4/16/2026, 2:09 PM
Ahhhh! You got me @joshwildling! I clicked on the link thinking it was a first look at the movie Clayface. smh
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/16/2026, 2:17 PM
@krayzeman - same here go down find out it’s about comic series
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/16/2026, 2:47 PM
This is exactly the kind of DC I want to [frick]ing see more of.

Clayface as a psychological, body-horror character dealing with identity, fame, and losing himself? That’s perfectly in line with what the character should [frick]ing be.

Not just a shapeshifting villain to punch, an actual [frick]ing tragedy.

And the timing’s not accidental either… you’ve got the comics leaning into darker, more layered storytelling while the DCU is clearly moving in that same [frick]ing direction.

That’s alignment.

That’s how you build a brand properly across mediums.

People keep asking what DC’s identity is. This is [frick]ing it.

Messy, human, a bit disturbing, and not afraid to [frick]ing go there.

Good [frick]ing shit.

#DCALLIANCE

For [frick]S SAKE

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