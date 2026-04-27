Punisher Co-Creator And "The Night Gwen Stacy Died" Writer Gerry Conway Passes Away At 73

Punisher Co-Creator And &quot;The Night Gwen Stacy Died&quot; Writer Gerry Conway Passes Away At 73

The comic book industry has lost a titan today, as it's been confirmed that Gerry Conway, the co-creator of characters like The Punisher, Firestorm, Ben Reilly, and Power Girl, has died aged 73.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 27, 2026 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Gerard "Gerry" Conway, the prolific American comic book writer, editor, science fiction author, screenwriter, and television producer best known for co-creating the Punisher and scripting one of comics' most iconic storylines, died on April 27, 2026, at age 73. 

Born in New York City, Conway entered the industry as a teenager. His first professional credit was the horror story "Aaron Philips' Photo Finish" in DC's House of Secrets #81, published when he was 16. He quickly became a fixture at both Marvel and DC, scripting nearly every major Marvel title by his early 20s after breaking in through editor Roy Thomas. 

At Marvel, Conway is best remembered for his landmark run on The Amazing Spider-Man. At age 19, he wrote the groundbreaking "The Night Gwen Stacy Died" arc, in which the Green Goblin murdered Peter Parker's girlfriend. He also co-created the Punisher, the Jackal, Peter Parker's clone Ben Reilly, Ms. Marvel (Carol Danvers), Man-Thing, and Werewolf by Night. He also briefly served as Marvel's Editor-in-Chief in early 1976. 

Conway made the leap to DC Comics in the mid-1970s, where he co-created several enduring characters, including Firestorm, Power Girl, Jason Todd, Killer Croc, Steel, Vibe, and Gypsy. In 1976, he scripted the first major modern intercompany crossover, Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man

Beyond mainstream superhero comics, Conway wrote two science-fiction novels, the syndicated Star Trek newspaper strip, and the animated film Fire and Ice. He contributed the story basis for Conan the Destroyer, and later wrote and produced for series including Diagnosis: Murder, Matlock, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Law & Order, Batman: The Animated Series, and Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Marvel Comics broke the news of Conway's passing, writing on social media, "On behalf of his family, we are sad to share that Gerry Conway has passed away. Gerry was a tremendous icon in comics who shaped pop culture itself. He was a dear friend, partner, and mentor, and our hearts are with his family and the millions he touched through his work."

Conway was as influential to the comic book industry as Stan Lee, and he forever changed superhero comics with the stories he told (the impact of many of those tales, particularly "The Night Gwen Stacy Died," is still felt to this day). For any fan, it's hard to look back at his career with anything other than gratitude.

Our thoughts go our to Conway's friends and family at this time. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/27/2026, 2:59 PM
Shame, easily one of the best Spider-Man storylines.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/27/2026, 3:01 PM
I think he had pancreatic cancer. RIP.
cheeseburger
cheeseburger - 4/27/2026, 3:06 PM
Another legend leaves us. His stories stirred the imagination of my youth. RIP and thanks for keeping us glued to our comics
h8red
h8red - 4/27/2026, 3:23 PM
Damn. This hit’s hard. I just met him back in February for his final public signing appearance. He was so gracious and kind. Another one of my comic heroes gone. Thank you Mr Conway.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/27/2026, 3:27 PM
RIP what a legend! And what a year this is for his comic creations. Punisher meeting spidey, Ben Reilly in spider noir even if it is in name only, and possibly Jackal in BND
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/27/2026, 3:29 PM
His ongoing Firestorm comic series of the 1980s is top tier stuff. Rest in peace legend.
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WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/27/2026, 4:33 PM
@MisterBones -
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Dahulk2001
Dahulk2001 - 4/27/2026, 3:32 PM
R.I.P. Good Brother.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/27/2026, 3:32 PM
He was the writer of Spiderman when I was s kid growing up and the first spiderman story arc I remember was the "The Night of Gwen Stacy". Most comic historians mark that as the end of the "Silver age" and the start of the "Bronze Age".

He literally changed comics with that story arc.

R.I.P to A comic book Legend!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/27/2026, 3:38 PM
Icon of my youth. Godspeed, sir.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/27/2026, 3:44 PM
Rest in Peace. Thank you for blessing us with Jason Todd and so many others.

I hope he got to read Firstorm #1 from a few weeks ago before he passed. His creations are in good hands.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/27/2026, 3:51 PM
He was well pay by Feige, a millionare
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 4/27/2026, 4:12 PM
RIP my favorite writer in the business.

Should be noted, while he did pen the first Ms. Marvel series, Carol Danvers, as a character, was created by Roy Thomas and Gene Colan.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/27/2026, 4:25 PM
His Batman work of the early to mid '80s isn't as celebrated as his earlier Marvel stuff, but the stories are still A solid read.

With some grat artwork for Gene Colan and Don Newton. Good thing DC collected them.

If you get the chance you should check them out.

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TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 4/27/2026, 4:46 PM
I somehow wasn't aware of his DC work, but some A-list names in that list. I'll always associate him with The Punisher. RIP. Those characters will always be immortal.

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