Punisher Co-Creator And "The Night Gwen Stacy Died" Writer Gerry Conway Passes Away At 73

Gerard "Gerry" Conway, the prolific American comic book writer, editor, science fiction author, screenwriter, and television producer best known for co-creating the Punisher and scripting one of comics' most iconic storylines, died on April 27, 2026, at age 73.

Born in New York City, Conway entered the industry as a teenager. His first professional credit was the horror story "Aaron Philips' Photo Finish" in DC's House of Secrets #81, published when he was 16. He quickly became a fixture at both Marvel and DC, scripting nearly every major Marvel title by his early 20s after breaking in through editor Roy Thomas.

At Marvel, Conway is best remembered for his landmark run on The Amazing Spider-Man. At age 19, he wrote the groundbreaking "The Night Gwen Stacy Died" arc, in which the Green Goblin murdered Peter Parker's girlfriend. He also co-created the Punisher, the Jackal, Peter Parker's clone Ben Reilly, Ms. Marvel (Carol Danvers), Man-Thing, and Werewolf by Night. He also briefly served as Marvel's Editor-in-Chief in early 1976.

Conway made the leap to DC Comics in the mid-1970s, where he co-created several enduring characters, including Firestorm, Power Girl, Jason Todd, Killer Croc, Steel, Vibe, and Gypsy. In 1976, he scripted the first major modern intercompany crossover, Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man.

Beyond mainstream superhero comics, Conway wrote two science-fiction novels, the syndicated Star Trek newspaper strip, and the animated film Fire and Ice. He contributed the story basis for Conan the Destroyer, and later wrote and produced for series including Diagnosis: Murder, Matlock, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Law & Order, Batman: The Animated Series, and Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Marvel Comics broke the news of Conway's passing, writing on social media, "On behalf of his family, we are sad to share that Gerry Conway has passed away. Gerry was a tremendous icon in comics who shaped pop culture itself. He was a dear friend, partner, and mentor, and our hearts are with his family and the millions he touched through his work."

Conway was as influential to the comic book industry as Stan Lee, and he forever changed superhero comics with the stories he told (the impact of many of those tales, particularly "The Night Gwen Stacy Died," is still felt to this day). For any fan, it's hard to look back at his career with anything other than gratitude.

Our thoughts go our to Conway's friends and family at this time.