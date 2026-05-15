Shang-Chi Star Tony Leung Says His Fight Scene Ideas Were Shot Down By Director: "This Is Marvel"

Shang-Chi Star Tony Leung Says His Fight Scene Ideas Were Shot Down By Director: &quot;This Is Marvel&quot;

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Tony Leung has reflected on being told by filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton that "this is Marvel" when he shared his ideas for Wenwu's fighting style.

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By JoshWilding - May 15, 2026 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Shang-Chi
Source: Vulture

Tony Leung is one of Asia's most successful and internationally recognised actors, so Marvel Studios convincing him to play Wenwu (a.k.a. The Mandarin) in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a big deal. 

With a grounded, respectful take on the Iron Man villain, Wenwu proved a complex, formidable foil for Shang-Chi. It was a one-off role for Leung, and one it turns out he was at least a little dissatisfied with.

While he seemed to enjoy his time working on a major Hollywood production, Leung was disappointed when filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton dismissed his ideas for how Wenwu's fighting skills should be portrayed.

"The production was much bigger than what I had experienced before, and the people were very professional, and we had to finish everything on time every day," he shared. "It’s very efficient, but you can’t improvise. You can’t change even a word."

"At the very beginning, I argued with the director: 'If a guy comes from a thousand years ago, the way he fights must be a combination of all martial arts, like MMA today, because he lived through all that time.' And the director said no," Leung recalled. "I said, 'Why not? Why just typical kung fu in the '70s?' He said, 'This is Marvel.' I said, 'Okay,' and I didn’t argue anymore."

"This is Marvel" could mean a lot of things, ranging from the studio having a very specific approach to action to that kind of creativity being off the table. Leung's point was a valid one, though Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' fight scenes were still widely praised.

When it was put to the actor that it was still a "romantic part," he said, "I remember one day the director suddenly asked me a question when I just passed by: 'Do you love your kids?' I said, 'Yes, but I don’t know how.' So that’s the relationship between me and my kids in the film. Because I immersed myself with the death of my wife."

"I don’t care about any other thing. So maybe that brings the romance of that character. He is always living in the past," Leung added. 

Despite kicking its way into theaters when moviegoers were still wary about heading to multiplexes, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings grossed an impressive $432.2 million in 2021. 

Half a decade later, and we're still waiting to see Shang-Chi in action again. Fortunately, Simu Liu has been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, but there was a time when it looked like the character would have a much bigger role in the Multiverse Saga.

The hero was reportedly being lined up to take centre stage in Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time (a movie we expected Marvel Studios to announce at 2022's San Diego Comic-Con) and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.  Plans changed, and Shang-Chi's Ten Rings likely no longer have ties to Kang. Still, that's an easy "retcon" when they hail from Kakaranthara (the home of Fin Fang Foom) in the comics.

Let us know your thoughts on Leung's comments in the usual place.

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JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 5/15/2026, 7:28 AM
Tbh...

The fights scenes were amazing.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/15/2026, 7:29 AM
Not surprised not many directors listen to acotrs and actress ideas in movie
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2026, 7:30 AM
he was the only good thing about the movie
tmp3
tmp3 - 5/15/2026, 7:32 AM
One of my favorite actors of all time. Incredible performance in “In The Mood For Love”. Liked him a lot in this too but the movie didn’t really stick with me that much after I saw it
Huttsbane
Huttsbane - 5/15/2026, 7:52 AM
@tmp3 - Him and Zhou Yunfa are HK movie legends
Pampero
Pampero - 5/15/2026, 7:44 AM
If they hired you as an actor, then just act. If they didn’t hire you to choreograph the fight scenes, maybe stay in your lane. I think Tony Leung overstepped there. The director was right.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/15/2026, 7:59 AM
He is an absolute fiasco of a human being. Tiny, manic, and powered entirely by alien vitamins and ego. The man smiles like an eating-placentas animatronic at a Scientology fundraiser. That’s why I don’t like Josh Wilding. Tony Leung sucks too, by the way.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/15/2026, 8:07 AM
MMA?....Yeah....Destin and Marvel made the right call.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2026, 8:11 AM
Leung’s point was a valid one and I wish Cretton elaborated on his reasoning to say no but oh well…

I can assume since Tony brought up MMA that Destin might have perceived that as being on the ground , locking and doing holds & such which is not what he wanted or what he thought people expected out of Marvel hence him sticking to the elaborate martial arts fights & big spectacle but could be wrong.

Anyway , I liked Wenwu/The Mandarin since he was a complex character who originally craved power but was unfilled by it until he met the love of his life and left that life behind only for his past to come back in full force thus leading him to be consumed by his grief which made into a tragic , sympathetic , grounded yet still formidable antagonist imo.

User Comment Image

Regardless , Shang Chi remains one of my favorite post EG MCU projects and a big reason for that is the action which i found to be very well done & entertaining so it all worked out in the end!!.

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