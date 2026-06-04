Scary Movie Social Media Reactions Are In; Surprise Scream 6 Parody Cameo Leaks Online - Spoilers

Scary Movie, the sixth instalment in the horror parody franchise, arrives in theatres this weekend, and the first social media reactions are in.

Overall, critics seem to be mixed (maybe mixed-negative) on the R-rated comedy, but even those who found the movie "quite awful" admit that there are a few funny moments among the barrage of relentless sophomoric gags.

Not too surprisingly, it sounds like The Wayans brothers throw everything they can think of at the wall, and some of it sticks.

The Scary Movie... movies have always been fairly critic-proof, anyway, and if you're a fan of the previous entries, chances are you'll get at least some enjoyment out of this one.

The movie is also said to include some surprise cameos, one of which has leaked online.

The scene, which appears to parody the opening kill from Scream 6, features One Battle After Another star Teyana Taylor as a New Yorker Ghostface really shouldn't have messed with.

Scream 6 y scary Movie 6#scarymovie pic.twitter.com/P3O7pVe1aG — noobguest dandy lienzo666 🏳️‍⚧️ ♂ (@josueGu59305652) June 4, 2026

SCARY MOVIE (2026): One of the earliest jokes involved Shorty saying he didn't like old heads being referred to "chopped and unc," which is pretty funny considering most of the film has a big ol' "old man yelling at cloud" energy over gen-z. Outdated on arrival, not that clever… pic.twitter.com/4vC0dqlN5m — Rendy Jones (@rendy_jones) June 4, 2026

As happy as I am to see the Wayans family rightfully back at the helm of the franchise, it saddens me to report that #scarymovie is quite awful. The Wayans are so preoccupied trying to poke fun at every horror film, pop culture moment and hot button topic of the past decade that… pic.twitter.com/uROVhtLzQn — Tom Chatalbash (@TomChatalbash) June 4, 2026

Well, I’m not in the U.S. and the embargo specifically said U.S., so here are my thoughts on Scary Movie:



Scary Movie (aka Scary Movie 6) is packed with nonstop gags and jokes. The sheer number of parodies the film manages to squeeze in is pretty damn impressive, even if not all… pic.twitter.com/uge5IDHA6M — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) June 3, 2026

#ScaryMovie is a pencil-sharp parody filled with absurdity.



It's AMAZING to see Faris, Hall, and the Wayans return. Olivia Rose Keegan is doing a PERFECT Faris impression.



For every one hysterical, laugh-out-loud joke, there are about 4 that miss. Still, a VERY good time! pic.twitter.com/Jkkh11ktkK — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) June 4, 2026

SCARY MOVIE: Don’t be afraid to laugh. The Wayans Brothers-spawned horror parody franchise has been about a lot of things, most of them gross and dumb. But previously there’s been no whiff of nostalgia, just good bad fun as they and their co-conspirators relentlessly cackled past… pic.twitter.com/Gv2IbeUxVg — Peter Howell 🖊 (@peterhowellfilm) June 4, 2026

Is #ScaryMovie very silly? For sure. Is it frequently stupid? No doubt. But there’s an exuberance to it which even the first movie doesn’t have, and that carries it a long way. It feels like Tiddes & the Waynes are just happy to have a license to be goofy more than anything else. pic.twitter.com/Uoh1QmVjHy — Bill Bria (@billbria) June 4, 2026

Scary Movie is bad but that’s kind of what you expect. There are some very funny jokes, a few smart jokes, lots of unfunny jokes and then lots of long, excruciating sequences of awkward. Sometimes it works, mostly it doesn’t, but the film fan in me enjoyed it in parts. pic.twitter.com/9q3LtbMfwY — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 4, 2026

#ScaryMovie is a mixed bag: it knows what it's making fun of, but some of the humor doesn't hit right. It's a savagely raucous take on "re-quel" films with a variety of jokes that vary in execution. The good news is that Ghostface's motives actually seemed interesting! pic.twitter.com/4izLrT5y3S — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) June 4, 2026

Scary Movie plays the hits. Younger fans might not appreciate it as much as the older generation. This is still a hilarious skewering of genre tropes and even the series own history. They did save some of the best gags away from the trailer. #ScaryMovie pic.twitter.com/XrIBPbeqLi — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) June 4, 2026

The original creative team of Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans are back on board for the sixth Scary Movie, with Anna Faris and Regina Hall reprising their respective roles as Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks. Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Lochlyn Monroe, Dave Sheridan, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott and Jon Abrahams also return, along with new cast members Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, and Heidi Gardner.

The Wayans certainly have a lot more material to take aim at for this next movie, and this trailer alone includes nods to Smile, Scream 6, Sinners, Get Out, M3GAN, Weapons, Heart Eyes, Terrifier, Malignant, The Substance and Final Destination Bloodlines.

Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer (“Ghostface”), the Core Four are back in the killer’s crosshairs and no horror movie IP is safe. Marlon Wayans (“Shorty”), Shawn Wayans (“Ray”), Anna Faris (“Cindy”), and Regina Hall (“Brenda”) reunite in Scary Movie alongside returning favorites and fresh faces to slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every “final chapter” that absolutely isn’t final. Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. Every line gets crossed. The Wayans are back to cancel the Cancel Culture.