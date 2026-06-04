Scary Movie Social Media Reactions Are In; Surprise Scream 6 Parody Cameo Leaks Online - Spoilers

Scary Movie Social Media Reactions Are In; Surprise Scream 6 Parody Cameo Leaks Online - Spoilers

The full review embargo lifts soon, but for now, you can check out the first social media reactions to Scary Movie, along with a leaked scene featuring a surprise cameo...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 04, 2026 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Scary Movie, the sixth instalment in the horror parody franchise, arrives in theatres this weekend, and the first social media reactions are in.

Overall, critics seem to be mixed (maybe mixed-negative) on the R-rated comedy, but even those who found the movie "quite awful" admit that there are a few funny moments among the barrage of relentless sophomoric gags.

Not too surprisingly, it sounds like The Wayans brothers throw everything they can think of at the wall, and some of it sticks.

The Scary Movie... movies have always been fairly critic-proof, anyway, and if you're a fan of the previous entries, chances are you'll get at least some enjoyment out of this one.

The movie is also said to include some surprise cameos, one of which has leaked online.

The scene, which appears to parody the opening kill from Scream 6, features One Battle After Another star Teyana Taylor as a New Yorker Ghostface really shouldn't have messed with.

The original creative team of Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans are back on board for the sixth Scary Movie, with Anna Faris and Regina Hall reprising their respective roles as Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks. Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Lochlyn Monroe, Dave Sheridan, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott and Jon Abrahams also return, along with new cast members Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, and Heidi Gardner.

The Wayans certainly have a lot more material to take aim at for this next movie, and this trailer alone includes nods to Smile, Scream 6, Sinners, Get Out, M3GAN, Weapons, Heart Eyes, Terrifier, Malignant, The Substance and Final Destination Bloodlines.

Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer (“Ghostface”), the Core Four are back in the killer’s crosshairs and no horror movie IP is safe. Marlon Wayans (“Shorty”), Shawn Wayans (“Ray”), Anna Faris (“Cindy”), and Regina Hall (“Brenda”) reunite in Scary Movie alongside returning favorites and fresh faces to slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every “final chapter” that absolutely isn’t final. Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. Every line gets crossed. The Wayans are back to cancel the Cancel Culture.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Irregular
Irregular - 6/4/2026, 9:16 AM
Sadly this is going to be the weekend where an actual good movie (MOTU) will be overshadowed by a POS movie (Scary Movie 6) unfortunately....
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/4/2026, 9:31 AM
@Irregular - I hope not I'm really looking forward to seeing motu it should be good but I hope scary movie is funny and does well too
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 6/4/2026, 9:35 AM
@Irregular - With both Backrooms and Obsession still pulling in money, it's a battle all around for audience dollars.

Just glad, people are opting to go to the theater again.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/4/2026, 9:35 AM
Why is it surprising that it is outdated and bad? The original has aged terribly and is awful. Low bar comedy.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/4/2026, 9:38 AM
Am I supposed to recognise any of those dudes?
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