Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Trailer Finally Unleashes The Joker (And The Riddler) On Gotham

Following its Annecy Festival Studio Focus Panel, Prime Video has released the first trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 (via Toonado.com). All ten episodes will premiere as a binge release on Friday, July 31, the same day Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters.

The thrilling new trailer, which first played to a packed audience at the Salle de la Volière, offers a closer look at the new villain Edward Nygma/The Riddler. The sneak peek concludes with a quick tease of the long-awaited arrival of The Joker, who will reportedly be a big part of Season 2.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav dropped Batman: Caped Crusader from HBO Max's lineup around the same time he axed Batgirl, Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Coyote vs. Acme (only the latter was saved). Fortunately, the series has thrived since being picked up by Prime Video.

Season 2 looks like a blast for fans of The Dark Knight, as the standalone series continues to put a bold new spin on Batman and the larger-than-life heroes and villains in Gotham City.

Batman: Caped Crusader is a hard-boiled animated series that follows the fearsome vigilante in his early years. Forged in the fire of tragedy, billionaire Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human: The Batman. Night after night, against overwhelming odds, he wages his relentless one-man war on crime.

Season 2 stars returning cast members Hamish Linklater as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn/Harleen Quinzel, Jason Watkins as Alfred Pennyworth, Eric Morgan Stuart as Commissioner Jim Gordon, Krystal Joy Brown as Barbara Gordon, Michelle C. Bonilla as Renee Montoya, and Bumper Robinson as Lucius Fox.

In the press release sent out today, there's no mention of who will play new additions like Carrie Kelley, Roxy Rocket, and The Joker.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves' 6th & Idaho.

Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include James Tucker, Geoffrey Thorne, Sarah Geismer, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

As noted, Season 2 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, July 31.