Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Trailer Finally Unleashes The Joker (And The Riddler) On Gotham

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Trailer Finally Unleashes The Joker (And The Riddler) On Gotham

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 premieres on Prime Video next month, and the first trailer for the animated series pits the Dark Knight against bold new takes on The Riddler and The Joker.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman (Animated)
Source: Toonado.com

Following its Annecy Festival Studio Focus Panel, Prime Video has released the first trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 (via Toonado.com). All ten episodes will premiere as a binge release on Friday, July 31, the same day Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters. 

The thrilling new trailer, which first played to a packed audience at the Salle de la Volière, offers a closer look at the new villain Edward Nygma/The Riddler. The sneak peek concludes with a quick tease of the long-awaited arrival of The Joker, who will reportedly be a big part of Season 2.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav dropped Batman: Caped Crusader from HBO Max's lineup around the same time he axed Batgirl, Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Coyote vs. Acme (only the latter was saved). Fortunately, the series has thrived since being picked up by Prime Video.

Season 2 looks like a blast for fans of The Dark Knight, as the standalone series continues to put a bold new spin on Batman and the larger-than-life heroes and villains in Gotham City.

Batman: Caped Crusader is a hard-boiled animated series that follows the fearsome vigilante in his early years. Forged in the fire of tragedy, billionaire Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human: The Batman. Night after night, against overwhelming odds, he wages his relentless one-man war on crime.

Season 2 stars returning cast members Hamish Linklater as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn/Harleen Quinzel, Jason Watkins as Alfred Pennyworth, Eric Morgan Stuart as Commissioner Jim Gordon, Krystal Joy Brown as Barbara Gordon, Michelle C. Bonilla as Renee Montoya, and Bumper Robinson as Lucius Fox.

In the press release sent out today, there's no mention of who will play new additions like Carrie Kelley, Roxy Rocket, and The Joker.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves' 6th & Idaho.

Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include James Tucker, Geoffrey Thorne, Sarah Geismer, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

As noted, Season 2 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Batman: Knightfall Star Accidentally Leaks First Look At Break The Bat Scene As First Reviews Hit
Related:

Batman: Knightfall Star Accidentally Leaks First Look At "Break The Bat" Scene As First Reviews Hit
Batman: Knightfall Trailer - Bane Breaks The Bat In First Look At R-Rated Animated Adaptation
Recommended For You:

Batman: Knightfall Trailer - Bane Breaks The Bat In First Look At R-Rated Animated Adaptation

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Repian
Repian - 6/24/2026, 11:52 AM
I love seeing Mad Monk in the trailer. Perhaps that Bat-Symbol drawn in blood is part of a ritual murder by his cult.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2026, 11:54 AM
@Repian - yeah

I really like them using some of the more obscure villains from Batman lore too.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2026, 11:53 AM
nah, phuck that sh1t show,

eye'll stick with the Knightfall films
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 6/24/2026, 11:54 AM
Loved season 1! Can’t wait for this season! After this and X-Men 97, I’m really hoping for a Spider-Man revival!
Sominan
Sominan - 6/24/2026, 11:55 AM
Other than the race replacements and sex changes, this looks great. Can't wait to see The Joker.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/24/2026, 12:34 PM
@Sominan - agreed. was a BIG fan of S1 and this looks 10x better already
Repian
Repian - 6/24/2026, 11:56 AM
Does anyone recognize Joker's voice?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2026, 12:02 PM
@Repian - the last line kinda sounded like Michael Emerson but I don’t think it’s him.
IcePyke
IcePyke - 6/24/2026, 12:10 PM
@Repian - Some say it's John DiMaggio... the Under the Red Hood's Joker!!!! YEAH!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2026, 12:01 PM
Sweet , I liked S1 so I’m looking forward to this since it’s been an enjoyable reinvention so far imo…

Very interested to hear who is playing Joker & Riddler though I hope there’s an actually riddle component to the latter since he just seems to be a standard gangster in this trailer.

Also I like that this Bruce is a bit of a weirdo and emotionally distant since even with Alfred (who he still calls by his last name even though they got a bit close last season) , he still uses his Batman voice around him!!.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/24/2026, 12:34 PM
Great time to be a DC animation and Batman fan. Between this and Knightfall we are cooking!!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/24/2026, 12:35 PM
Overall, I liked S1, looking forward to it.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/24/2026, 12:37 PM
Amazing series
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/24/2026, 12:45 PM
A universe where Dick Grayson lives in an orphanage is just depressing to me. I'll catch up eventually I'm sure.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/24/2026, 12:50 PM
Trailer looks great.Looking forward to this.
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/24/2026, 12:58 PM
Wwwhhhaaatt?!??! Madame Hydra....Viper, from the MCU is in this???
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 6/24/2026, 1:06 PM
Loved Season 1! Nothing will ever beat BTAS (still the best Batman we've ever had on screen in any film/tv show IMO), but Caped Crusader has a similar sort of feel. I'll be binging this.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder