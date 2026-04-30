Lanterns: James Gunn Confirms Premiere Date With A Green New Teaser Image

Lanterns: James Gunn Confirms Premiere Date With A Green New Teaser Image

In brightest day, in blackest night, have things finally been set right? James Gunn has shared a new promo image for the Lanterns series, and it's certainly green!

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 30, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has taken to social media to confirm that Lanterns is set to premiere on August 16..

Earlier this week, fans noticed that the first teaser trailer for the upcoming DCU series had been removed from all HBO, HBO Max, and DC YouTube channels/social media platforms. Yesterday, HBO shared a version of the trailer that replaced the remix of Bruce Springsteen's "State Trooper" with what we assume to be a sample of Stephanie Economou's score.

This appeared to confirm that the original teaser must have been taken down because of a licensing issue, but the re-released promo was then removed shortly after, leading to speculation that the release date may not be accurate.

We're still not sure why the latest teaser was pulled, but we'd say a full trailer might be just around the corner.

As for the new image, it shows either John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) or Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) charging their ring on a GL power battery - and there's a lot more green on display here!

It's hard not to view this particular still as a response to the fans who criticized the teaser for its muted color palette and lack of green "aura." The backlash only intensified when a clip resurfaced of co-creator Damon Lindelof calling the color green "stupid."

“I made a dumb joke on a comedy podcast," Lindelof said in response. "I’m not going to bob and weave about context, the joke was dumb, the fandom is not. I owe them an explanation and a genuine reflection of my actual feelings. Green is not stupid, it is my lifelong favorite color and I have a questionnaire that I filled out in third grade to prove it. Green is [frick]ing awesome.”

“It would be a betrayal to everyone I worked for and alongside to say anything other than I was absolutely honored to be a part of the team that manifested the incredible construct that is ‘Lanterns’… because it was,” he added. “I was sloppy and careless with my words, ironic considering I care so much about Hal, John and the entire Corps. I can and will do better to be worthy of the oath… until then, I’ll let the show speak for itself and I can’t wait for you all to hear what it has to say.”

James Hawes (Slow HorsesPenny DreadfulThe Mist, The AlienistSnowpiercer) helmed the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner will have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 4/30/2026, 12:05 PM
Not too long.
PS118
PS118 - 4/30/2026, 12:09 PM
I’m there day one.

#dcalliance
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/30/2026, 12:10 PM
Some green
User Comment Image
themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/30/2026, 12:11 PM
SN: the Resident Evil trailer dropped earlier this morning. actually looks kinda fun!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2026, 12:21 PM
@themawisdead - it looks good tbh

I like it being truly survival horror with just this regular guy trying to survive it seems.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/30/2026, 12:22 PM
@themawisdead - ?si=v3RIWvduIYs6Fl2_
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/30/2026, 12:29 PM
@themawisdead - So is this another “I want to make an original horror movie, but imma slap the Resident Evil logo on it for the views” kind of thing?

But I agree it looks fun.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 4/30/2026, 12:12 PM
I am interested to see how they do this. I'm thinking the first trailer was a big fake out, and all scenes from like the first episode. Show will get more cosmic as the season goes on. Still a really weird choice for Green Lantern of all characters, to give a True Detective treatment. I get DC want to make different genres to stand out, but I can't help but think this would be better suited for like Green Arrow or like I don't know, Nightwing or something. Also not big on how it's heavily looking like we're gonna kill off Hal immediately in a new universe.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/30/2026, 12:13 PM
The amount of time and money the show would have took if it was set entirely in space or something just doesn't seem plausible or feasible. One could even argue why do the show in the first place, but if it's a way to introduce characters and maybe have an interesting story instead of generic comic book crap, I'm here for it.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/30/2026, 12:26 PM
@bobevanz - Yeah, the rocket fuel alone to get the film crew above the earth's atmosphere would cost hundreds of thousands easily.

Maybe they'll do season 2 as an audio drama, and just have one non-union actor do all the voices and sound effects. That would definitely be cheaper.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/30/2026, 12:16 PM
I have it under good authority that the color green is stupid. Long live red. Remove green lights from traffic lights. All red, baby!
Sominan
Sominan - 4/30/2026, 12:19 PM
Can't wait to see it. Chandler and the Sinestro casting
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2026, 12:19 PM
Cool , I quite like how the Lantern looks in that picture tbh…

I’m sure some idiots will think this is a response to the lack of green complaints from the teaser but it’s more likely that those people are morons who have no patience and want instant gratification since it always was inevitable we would see more of the show and thus more “green” in it as we do here.

Anyway , the show seems good imo so looking forward to it!!.

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FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/30/2026, 12:26 PM
August 16th. That's the date of the DCU's fifth flop in a row.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/30/2026, 12:27 PM
I hope this show is good and will def give it a watch. with that said, for as much time as Gunn is on social media and seeing people Bash his love of muted colors (laterns, Supergirl, GotG) etc... you would think he would brighten that shit up... rant over.
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 4/30/2026, 12:28 PM
Guys, I promise we only have to suffer through one season of low budget cop procedural. Season two is going to be absolutely epic in scale! And if not, then definitely by season three or four we'll start seeing some Green Lantern villains! Maybe even an alien character! You just wait!

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