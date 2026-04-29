Lanterns Sets Official Premiere Date As Teaser Is Re-Released - With A Slight Tweak

Earlier this week, fans noticed that the first teaser trailer for Lanterns had been removed from all HBO, HBO Max, and DC YouTube channels/social media platforms (it was still available to watch on DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's X account).

Some speculated that this might be down to the not insignificant amount of backlash the teaser was met with when it was released (more here), with DC planning to debut a "better" full trailer in the coming days.

This was always highly unlikely, however, and it seems the real reason was indeed due to a licensing issue.

HBO has now shared a version of the trailer that replaces the remix of Bruce Springsteen's "State Trooper" with what we assume to be a sample of Stephanie Economou's score.

The re-released promo also reveals that Lanterns will officially premiere on August 16.

🚨 AHORA 🚨



HBO Max lanzó el mismo teaser trailer de #Lanterns pero con nueva banda sonora para confirmar que el estreno será el 16 DE AGOSTO.



🔜❇️ pic.twitter.com/E4DmbHngOY — DCU Argentina 🇦🇷 (@DCComicsARG) April 29, 2026

"Our show is in a lot of ways about replacement—when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins?" showrunner Chris Mundy said in a recent interview. "That push and pull between those two characters is really important. So much of the power that John has is by not taking the bait, understanding that you lose your power if you’re yelling and screaming."

"That’s what we’re trying to convey: He knows he belongs, so he doesn’t have to overcompensate. There’s a real balance there that’s just innately inside of Aaron. He’s big. He’s an intimidating presence just physically. But there’s a softness to him, too. There’s a thoughtfulness. You can’t teach that."

James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful, The Mist, The Alienist, Snowpiercer) helmed the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner will have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."