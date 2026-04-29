Lanterns Sets Official Premiere Date As Teaser Is Re-Released - With A Slight Tweak

Lanterns Sets Official Premiere Date As Teaser Is Re-Released - With A Slight Tweak

HBO Max has released a slightly different version of the first Lanterns teaser, which finally announces the DCU show's official premiere date...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 29, 2026 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Earlier this week, fans noticed that the first teaser trailer for Lanterns had been removed from all HBO, HBO Max, and DC YouTube channels/social media platforms (it was still available to watch on DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's X account).

Some speculated that this might be down to the not insignificant amount of backlash the teaser was met with when it was released (more here), with DC planning to debut a "better" full trailer in the coming days.

This was always highly unlikely, however, and it seems the real reason was indeed due to a licensing issue.

HBO has now shared a version of the trailer that replaces the remix of Bruce Springsteen's "State Trooper" with what we assume to be a sample of Stephanie Economou's score.

The re-released promo also reveals that Lanterns will officially premiere on August 16.

"Our show is in a lot of ways about replacement—when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins?" showrunner Chris Mundy said in a recent interview. "That push and pull between those two characters is really important. So much of the power that John has is by not taking the bait, understanding that you lose your power if you’re yelling and screaming."

"That’s what we’re trying to convey: He knows he belongs, so he doesn’t have to overcompensate. There’s a real balance there that’s just innately inside of Aaron. He’s big. He’s an intimidating presence just physically. But there’s a softness to him, too. There’s a thoughtfulness. You can’t teach that."

James Hawes (Slow HorsesPenny DreadfulThe Mist, The AlienistSnowpiercer) helmed the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner will have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/29/2026, 2:09 PM
Anyone who thought the show was canceled should be shot out of a cannon into outer space
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 4/29/2026, 2:14 PM
@bobevanz - its 'cancelled' you 🤡😘
XRayCat
XRayCat - 4/29/2026, 2:15 PM
@bobevanz - Welp, I guess that's a nice change of pace from you all wanting to shoot people who have parallel ideas to yours.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/29/2026, 2:31 PM
@bobevanz - The thing that needs to be put in outer space is this tv show.
Kadara
Kadara - 4/29/2026, 2:13 PM
I'm working so just listening to the audio in the background. I thought I was listening to a Boys trailer before I heard I'm Hal Jordan!
jlabatman
jlabatman - 4/29/2026, 2:14 PM
Still gonna watch it, despite new trailer only giving a few more scenes than the original. Just want to see more green and costumes!
XRayCat
XRayCat - 4/29/2026, 2:16 PM
I just can't get on board with the casting but I'll still give it a chance.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 4/29/2026, 2:21 PM
I'm sorry, I've read the article three times. Someone help me, what is the tweak?
ridah
ridah - 4/29/2026, 2:22 PM
@theFUZZ008 - Replaced a song
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2026, 2:22 PM
Sweet , can’t wait for August 16th…

Honestly , I liked the State Trooper remix they did for the trailer originally so it sucks it had to be removed due to licensing issues but oh well.

Anyway , Lanterns is my most anticipated DCU project as of now so looking forward to checking it out!!.

User Comment Image
1stDalek
1stDalek - 4/29/2026, 2:22 PM
Incredible lack of foresight to only get rights to the song for like a month. lol Great to finally have a premier date.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2026, 2:23 PM
@1stDalek - they did the same thing with the Creature Commandos trailer too if I’m not mistaken…

Idk whose responsible for that but I blame Gunn lol!!.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 4/29/2026, 2:38 PM
@TheVisionary25 - True, it's clearly Gunn's fault! Who else would be making music choices, & handling the rights stuff, for each and every trailer if not the head honcho of the organization? lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2026, 2:39 PM
@1stDalek - he sure does love music like he keeps shoving down our throats so it’s obviously him!!.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 4/29/2026, 2:30 PM
"Some speculation?" Wasnt it THIS site that was doing on the speculating??
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/29/2026, 2:38 PM
@krayzeman -

Not this site but instead just Joshua Wilder speculating.

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 4/29/2026, 2:34 PM
this looks so fun. I couldn't imagine being so self absorbed to not just watch this and have fun. Haters out here just love being miserable.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/29/2026, 2:40 PM
[frick]ing overreaction.

Trailer gets pulled → “DC panic”
Trailer comes back → same footage, just music licensing fixed → premiere date locked for [frick]ing August 16.

That’s not damage control, that’s basic [frick]ing production logistics.

And while people were crying about “backlash,” the showrunner’s literally out here explaining the core dynamic: Hal vs John, legacy vs replacement, grounded detective story with a [frick]ing bigger DCU thread running [frick]ing underneath.

That’s called intentional storytelling, not [frick]ing panic edits.

You lot wanted something different from the usual CGI lightshow… now you’ve got a True Detective-style Lanterns and suddenly that’s a [frick]ing problem?

Pick a lane.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/29/2026, 2:40 PM
Much better than the other one.
Also does Hal not know that Guy Gardner is around with a ring as well on Earth?

Just a little nitpicking but excited to watch this!

Join the #DCAlliance

Nolanite out
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 4/29/2026, 2:41 PM
Will watch this and maybe Clayface, everything else in the DCU looks garbage.

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