Doctor Who 2026 Christmas Special Scrapped As BBC Seeks New Creative Team And Production Partner

When Chris Chibnall took over Doctor Who from Steven Moffat, the series not only had a new female Time Lord, but a very different look and feel. While the pandemic didn't help, ratings rapidly declined, largely due to creative decisions that didn't strike a chord with casual or longtime fans.

So, when the news broke that Russell T Davies—who revived the show in 2005—would return for three 60th anniversary specials and at least two new seasons, it was welcomed. Disney+, meanwhile, came on board the BBC series to give it a big-budget feel and bring Doctor Who to a global audience on streaming.

Davies' vision for the Doctor also struggled to find an audience. Attempts to Marvelize the "Whoniverse" fell flat, as did storylines that many felt broke canon or were too woke (there were episodes where non-binary, gay, and incel characters were front and centre). Not helping matters was Ncuti Gatwa's other commitments, which meant he had a relatively small role in the first batch of episodes.

Season 2 ended with his Doctor regenerating into Billie Piper, who previously played Rose Tyler in the series. Disney+ then walked away from the series, leaving the BBC without a financial partner; however, the decision was made to forge ahead with a 2026 Christmas Special penned by Davies.

Following rumours of its cancellation, the BBC has now confirmed it's no longer moving forward. Russell T Davies and Bad Wolf have also parted ways with Doctor Who, leaving the British broadcaster to put the show "out to competitive tender." In other words, they're looking for a new production partner to take the reins and reboot the property.

That means Davies won't get to address that cliffhanger and, when Doctor Who is rebooted, we'd bet on it being glossed over relatively quickly, especially as there were never plans for Piper to play the new Doctor.

Here's the full press release, first shared on SFFGazette.com:

As part of securing the next phase of the show for future generations, and in line with the BBC’s Charter and Agreement requirements, the BBC will put Doctor Who out to competitive tender this year. Doctor Who remains an important part of the BBC and this tender underpins the BBC’s continued commitment to Doctor Who ensuring audiences will enjoy the show for years to come. After careful consideration, the BBC, Russell T Davies and Bad Wolf have collectively decided not to go ahead with the previously announced Doctor Who Christmas episode. This decision was not taken lightly, and we know it will be disappointing for fans, but in order to set the show up for future series, it was decided that rather than bridge the gap with a one off special, we are choosing to push forward to invest in the long-term future of the show which ensures that when the TARDIS lands once more, it does so in all its glory. ALSO READ: Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T Davies Breaks Silence On Series Exit And Scrapped Christmas Special The previously announced new Doctor Who animation series for CBeebies is currently in production. Details of the tender will be announced in due course. The BBC retains all IP in Doctor Who. BBC Studios will continue to lead the global distribution of Doctor Who as well as licensing, consumer products, digital and immersive experiences on behalf of the BBC.

What's strange about this is that Davies recently promised the Sixteenth Doctor would be announced in due course. Instead, it seems he was trolling fans, which says a lot about where his relationship with them sits after this failed attempt to revive the property.

With any luck, we'll learn more about what's next for Doctor Who in the months ahead.