Mobile Suits Incoming! Sydney Sweeney And Noah Centineo Prepare To Wage Space War As Gundam Filming Starts

Mobile Suits Incoming! Sydney Sweeney And Noah Centineo Prepare To Wage Space War As Gundam Filming Starts

Netflix's ambitious Gundam adaptation stars Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo, with Jim Mickle directing the project. Here’s the full cast and filming start date.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 21, 2026 08:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Anime & Manga
Source: AnimeMojo.com

Netflix has confirmed that production on its live-action Gundam film officially began yesterday in Queensland, Australia.

The mecha anime adaptation will be led by Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The Housemaid) and Noah Centineo (Street Fighter, The Recruit). 

The project is being developed as a collaboration between Netflix, Legendary Pictures, and Bandai Namco with Jim Mickle, known for Sweet Tooth and Cold in July, directing.

According to Netflix’s press release, the upcoming movie will tell an original story, rather than directly adapting existing entries like G Gundam, Gundam Wing, or Iron-Blooded Orphans.

An official synopsis for the project reads, "Netflix's Gundam bring the defining mech franchise to life with an original story that follows rival mech pilots fighting on opposite sides of decades-long war between Earth and its space former colonies. As shifting allegiances and a growing threat set them on a collision course for one another, they’re pulled into a high-stakes race across the stars that could define the fate of humanity. With awe-inspiring battles, intimate human emotion, and an epic cinematic scale, this is Gundam like it’s been seen before."

That description definitely sounds as if the series will take its cues from the Original Series (Universal Century) chapter of the franchise, which tells a multi-generational military conflict between those who live on Earth (Earth Federation) and those who have migrated to space colonies (Spacenoids, usually led by Zeon).

The Earth Federation holds authority over all of humanity, but its rule is far from even-handed. It largely views the space colonies as little more than resource hubs to be exploited, rather than independent or equal partners.

In response, many within the colonies see things very differently. They believe humanity should fully abandon a heavily polluted Earth, allowing the planet to recover on its own. In their view, only after that long period of healing should Earth be repopulated.

In addition to Sweeney and Centenio, the full cast includes Jackson White (Tell Me Lies), Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool & Wolverine), Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth), Michael Mando (Better Call Saul), and Javon “Wanna” Walton (Under the Bridge).

Also appearing are Oleksandr Rudynskyi (The Agency), Ida Brooke (Dune: Part Three), Gemma Chua-Tran (Heartbreak High), and Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus).

About The Author:
MarkJulian
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TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/21/2026, 8:26 PM
Is she gonna advocate for Zeon or for the Federation in this one?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/21/2026, 8:40 PM
Wait....they are telling an original story?...Oh no...Please tell me someone better than good is writing this film!!!
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/21/2026, 8:48 PM
Sweeney being the lead of a Gundam IP movie is not the pull they think will wrok to attract diehard fans. C'mon Netflix.
MrJosh
MrJosh - 4/21/2026, 9:20 PM
@NinnesMBC - let’s be real, Gundham diehards won’t be enough on our own. That’s why they think Sweeney is their breast chance at success.

Low expectations here. Hope they surprise me
Lem1
Lem1 - 4/21/2026, 9:32 PM
@MrJosh - I see what you did there 😏😏
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/21/2026, 9:35 PM
@MrJosh - True, an animated take would draw more the fanbase than this plus the fact that it's for the small screen instead of pursuing the biggest screen at cinema cuts short the movie's chance of being enjoyed how it should be. That's more on Netflix's stubborn ways not changing.

They believe they can replicate the successes of her two most profitable proyects but it doesn't work like that, pretty short-sighted vision they have.

I'm in the same boat as well, very low expectations.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/21/2026, 9:05 PM
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Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/21/2026, 9:18 PM
wow, live action Voltron deserves a theatrical release not direct to video
TangerineAlfred
TangerineAlfred - 4/21/2026, 9:30 PM
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slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/21/2026, 9:48 PM
I’m interested in a Gundam movie but this cast makes me think this will be goofy.

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