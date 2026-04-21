Mobile Suits Incoming! Sydney Sweeney And Noah Centineo Prepare To Wage Space War As Gundam Filming Starts

Netflix has confirmed that production on its live-action Gundam film officially began yesterday in Queensland, Australia.

The mecha anime adaptation will be led by Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The Housemaid) and Noah Centineo (Street Fighter, The Recruit).

The project is being developed as a collaboration between Netflix, Legendary Pictures, and Bandai Namco with Jim Mickle, known for Sweet Tooth and Cold in July, directing.

Gundam, the iconic franchise that launched a global phenomenon, is now in production.



The live-action film starring Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo follows rival mech pilots at war across Earth and its space colonies. pic.twitter.com/JGhKyGYzKQ — Netflix (@netflix) April 20, 2026

According to Netflix’s press release, the upcoming movie will tell an original story, rather than directly adapting existing entries like G Gundam, Gundam Wing, or Iron-Blooded Orphans.

An official synopsis for the project reads, "Netflix's Gundam bring the defining mech franchise to life with an original story that follows rival mech pilots fighting on opposite sides of decades-long war between Earth and its space former colonies. As shifting allegiances and a growing threat set them on a collision course for one another, they’re pulled into a high-stakes race across the stars that could define the fate of humanity. With awe-inspiring battles, intimate human emotion, and an epic cinematic scale, this is Gundam like it’s been seen before."

That description definitely sounds as if the series will take its cues from the Original Series (Universal Century) chapter of the franchise, which tells a multi-generational military conflict between those who live on Earth (Earth Federation) and those who have migrated to space colonies (Spacenoids, usually led by Zeon).

The Earth Federation holds authority over all of humanity, but its rule is far from even-handed. It largely views the space colonies as little more than resource hubs to be exploited, rather than independent or equal partners.

In response, many within the colonies see things very differently. They believe humanity should fully abandon a heavily polluted Earth, allowing the planet to recover on its own. In their view, only after that long period of healing should Earth be repopulated.

In addition to Sweeney and Centenio, the full cast includes Jackson White (Tell Me Lies), Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool & Wolverine), Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth), Michael Mando (Better Call Saul), and Javon “Wanna” Walton (Under the Bridge).

Also appearing are Oleksandr Rudynskyi (The Agency), Ida Brooke (Dune: Part Three), Gemma Chua-Tran (Heartbreak High), and Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus).