ONE PIECE: THE BATTLE OF ALABASTA Sets 2027 Premiere; First Teaser And Logo Revealed

The second season of Netflix's live-action One Piece adaptation proved to be just as popular (if not more so) than the first, and the streamer has now announced that season 3, "The Battle of Alabasta," will premiere in 2027.

In season 2, Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates encountered their most lethal adversaries yet in the form of a secret society of assassins known as the Baroque Works, and while they managed to escape (relatively) unscathed - after gaining a new crew member and medic in the form of Tony Tony Chopper - it sounds like season 3 will thrust our heroes into a full-on war.

“War is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi’s homeland," reads the synopsis. "A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves. In a season defined by unbreakable bonds and impossible choices, the Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi’s kingdom before it crumbles into the sand.”

Netflix has also announced that a new two-part animated special, LEGO One Piece, is set to premiere on September. 29 (you'll find the teaser below).

“For many One Piece fans, Alabasta is the arc that hooked them as nakama for life, combining Oda-san’s incredible talent for world-building and memorable characters in a story that’s thematically rich, emotionally gripping, and visually spectacular,” said co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes. “Reaching this story has been a dream for our team since the live-action series began. We’re excited to be in production on Season 3 right now. We’ll see you in Alabasta — it’s going to be epic!”

Production is currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa.

“We have two units shooting everything at the same time, stunts, drama, spectacle. So it’s like you’re making two shows simultaneously,” Tracz explained. “We have a third unit just for stunts so there are no surprises on the day and everything is safe.”

See you in 2027, Straw Hats! 🏴‍☠️ The battle of Alabasta is approaching. pic.twitter.com/ciAnbHnB6N — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) April 7, 2026