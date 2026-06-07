Ghostbusters: Night Shift - Netflix Unveils Title And First Look At New Animated Series

Netflix has revealed the title of its upcoming Ghostbusters animated series, which is set to hit the streamer at some point next year.

The announcement was made to mark Ghostbusters Day, which celebrates the June 8 release of the original 1984 film. Sony Pictures held an event in New York City at the Fire Department of the City of New York’s (FDNY) Hook & Ladder 8 firehouse.

“At Sony Pictures we’re incredibly proud of the lasting impact of the Ghostbusters franchise and the amazing fan community that continues to support it,” said Jay Levine, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer & Business Operations at Sony Pictures. “The spirit of Ghostbusters has always been about helping others and answering the call when people need you. You have volunteered, raised money, supported causes and brought joy to communities everywhere.”

Ghostbusters: Night Shift is executive produced by Ben Hibon, Elliott Kalan, Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan, Amie Karp, and Dan Aykroyd. Reitman and Kenan co-wrote Sony Pictures' recent live-action movies, with the former directing Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Kenan taking the helm of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

While Afterlife was mostly well-received, Frozen Empire is generally regarded as a misfire, even though it did turn a modest profit for the studio.

Night Shift lot details are still under wraps, but Netflix has released the following blurb along with a first look at the show's logo, which puts an interesting twist on the classic Mooglie "No-Ghost" sign.

"The Ghostbusters are officially pulling an all-nighter. Ghostbusters: Night Shift, a series from Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation based on the beloved Ghostbusters franchise, will debut exclusively on Netflix in 2027. The new series marks the next chapter in the franchise’s ghoul-catching legacy, bringing supernatural comedy and paranormal action back to animation.

This isn’t the first time the Ghostbusters universe has gone animated. The 1980s and ’90s saw The Real Ghostbusters and Extreme Ghostbusters take over the small screen. For now, you can rest assured: If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, a Ghostbuster will be on the job — even if it’s after hours."

Can’t contain this. Ghostbusters: Night Shift, an original animated series is coming to Netflix in 2027. pic.twitter.com/MVdEfTJHz0 — Netflix (@netflix) June 6, 2026

The series is expected to focus on the new team, but we assume the original spook-hunters will also appear.

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level! But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a mysterious and evil force, known as the Death Chill, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a deadly and unpredictable fate that unknowingly, could affect earth’s history with a second Ice Age."