GHOSTBUSTERS (2016) Director Paul Feig On The Reboot's Negative Reception: "So Many Were Trump Supporters"

GHOSTBUSTERS (2016) Director Paul Feig On The Reboot's Negative Reception: &quot;So Many Were Trump Supporters&quot;

Paul Feig has reflected on the overall negative reception to his 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, and he believes a lot of people made their minds up about the movie well before seeing it...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 30, 2024 01:09 PM EST
When the news first broke that an all-female Ghostbusters reboot was in the works that would completely disregard the previous movies and establish a brand-new continuity without the iconic members of the original team, there was, not too surprisingly, a lot of backlash.

While some of the responses were just flat out misogynistic rants, the biggest issue for a lot of fans was that they weren't getting a direct sequel with Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Winston Zeddemore (Egon Spengler actor Harold Ramis had passed by this stage).

Even so, many people were willing to give the movie a chance... until they saw it.

Ghostbusters 2016 was far from an unmitigated disaster, but a solid first act soon gave way to tired gags, pointless cameos, and a ridiculous ending that really just served as a retread of the original. Reviews were decent all the same (74% on Rotten Tomatoes), and there is a perception that the film's box office underperformance was largely down to the intensely negative reception that greeted it before it even hit theaters.

While speaking to The Guardian, director Paul Feig reflected on the movie's release.

"Bill [Murray] had publicly said he didn’t want to do another Ghostbusters at that point," Feig responded when asked why he decided to make a movie without the original characters. "Harold Ramis had died. Dan [Aykroyd] and Ernie [Hudson] were there, but half the team felt weird. It had been 30 years and Bill and the gang were so iconic; I didn’t want to do anything that hurt the original movies."

"The political climate of the time was really weird, with Hillary Clinton running for office in 2016," he went on. "There were a lot of dudes looking for a fight. When I was getting piled on, on Twitter, I’d go back and see who they were. So many were Trump supporters. Then Trump came out against us. He was like: 'They’re remaking Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford. You can’t do that. And now they’re making Ghostbusters with only women. What’s going on?' and got all upset. Everybody went [frick]ing cannibal. It turned the movie into a political statement, as if to say: “If you’re pro-women, you’re going to go see this. If you’re not, then …” I didn’t think it mattered at all that the main characters were women, but people brought a lot of baggage."

Whether you happen to agree with Feig's perspective or not, it's difficult to argue that the movie did have the odds stacked against it from the start.

 A direct sequel to Ghostbusters 2, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, was released in 2021 and was more successful despite worse reviews. Recent follow-up Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire also performed well at the box office, but has the lowest RT score of the franchise with 44%.

Netflix's Animated GHOSTBUSTERS Series Is Still Moving Forward According To FROZEN EMPIRE Director Gil Kenan
GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Star Ernie Hudson Questions The Need For 2016's Female-Led Reboot
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 9/30/2024, 1:42 PM
As someone who hates Trump, no they weren’t.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2024, 1:47 PM
@Ha1frican - i mean , there was some of that too I think

Maybe not to the extent he says since I’m sure they were some upset about them rebooting the franchise at all or not continuing the original series but the real vocal and toxic elements were those imo
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/30/2024, 2:08 PM
@Ha1frican - As somone who loves Trump...hmmm yes they were bro
HermanM
HermanM - 9/30/2024, 1:43 PM
Cope. Your movie was trash. Trump or not.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/30/2024, 1:45 PM
I’m not a trump supporter but this is an asinine, out-of-touch take. Grasping for straws at why his movie failed. Doesn’t recognize that he tarnished a beloved franchise and is willing to do it again.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/30/2024, 1:46 PM
I mean, I know the obvious responses that are gunna come here, but he's just stating a fact of his personal experience. In my own personal experience, every person I knew who disliked the very idea of the movie also happened to be Trump guys.

If you don't think the Venn Diagram of Trump Supporters to People who didn't ask for a female lead Ghostbusters reboot is essentially a circle, I think you're being disineguous.

Also, that's not saying all Trump supporters didn't want this movie. It's saying that the people who didn't want it, also happened to be Trump supporters. There is a distinction there that shouldn't be seen as an attack.

Also, where's this Indiana Jones movie without Harrison Ford? Even doing an admittedly quick google search, all I'm seeing is Trumps comments. I don't remember any rumors about a Harrison Ford-less Indy movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2024, 1:48 PM
@SATW42 - there were rumors going around with them rebooting Indy with Chris Pratt at the time.
Deklipz
Deklipz - 9/30/2024, 1:51 PM
@SATW42 - It was rumored for a bit at the time that Chris Pratt was going to be the new Indiana Jones.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/30/2024, 2:15 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that was all fan casting, I can't find a single studio rumor or anything, just fans saying they thought hed be good for the role if they ever rebooted it, and Ford said absolutely not, he's Indy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2024, 2:19 PM
@SATW42 - I thought it was a rumor but I could be wrong

However some rumors are birn as that or wishful thinking so I’m not surprised someone like Trump though it would be real lol
dracula
dracula - 9/30/2024, 1:46 PM
I dont like trump but the movie sucked

Also a lot of them liked Ghost Busters Afterlife which had a female lead and a more diverse cast than this crap fest
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 9/30/2024, 1:46 PM
LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!111
dracula
dracula - 9/30/2024, 1:50 PM
Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel came out around the time

Both successful

Both’s sequels bombed

But one was simultaneously released on streaming

And the orher has multiple reasons
Keja
Keja - 9/30/2024, 1:50 PM
Just admit you made a bad movie. Elizabeth Banks finally admitted she made a horrible movie with the Charley angel’s reboot. Paul Feig needs to understand you’re not going to make a good movie every single time. Just say that and move on.
dracula
dracula - 9/30/2024, 1:52 PM
@Keja - finally admit it after failing to throw wonder woman and captain marvel under the bus
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/30/2024, 1:51 PM
The movie was awful. I'm not a Trump Supporter but the movie was awful. There is a reason movies perform poorly and it isn't always about politics.
dracula
dracula - 9/30/2024, 1:51 PM
Yet all the previous cast came back for 2 movies
mountainman
mountainman - 9/30/2024, 1:51 PM
Hollywood hacks blaming large chunks of the population for their products failing will never cease to amaze. This non-Trump supporter found the movie atrocious, like most who saw it.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/30/2024, 1:51 PM
Political leanings had no bearing on the success of this movie. Cut it out.
The1st
The1st - 9/30/2024, 1:51 PM
...it wasn't goood.

User Comment Image

I'm not a Trump supporter.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 9/30/2024, 1:52 PM
What a goofy! Sad excuse. Mixing politics with films let alone your failed film! These woke goofs will blame Trump for The Crow reboot I bet also lol People aren’t falling for that cash grab shit like they used too especially after Covid.
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 9/30/2024, 1:57 PM
@TheJester187 - Define Woke.
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 9/30/2024, 1:55 PM
What a bullshit way to disregard criticism.

The movie was terrible and it wasn’t any of the women’s fault.

Paul Feig made a bad movie. He doesn’t understand the tone of Ghostbusters.

Also, F**k Trump.
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 9/30/2024, 1:56 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/30/2024, 1:58 PM
what a pu55y
User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/30/2024, 2:12 PM
@harryba11zack - What grotesque AI [frick]ery is this?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/30/2024, 2:13 PM
@harryba11zack -

Involuntarily accurate.
kazuma
kazuma - 9/30/2024, 1:59 PM
And this is the type of shit to turn people. The movie was trash. And I'd vote for neither.
dracula
dracula - 9/30/2024, 2:00 PM
Him and the cast and the ones who boiled it down to

“If you dont watch our movie you hate women”


Seriously they pretty much invented that defense which has died down but you still hear it once in a while
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 9/30/2024, 2:02 PM
What a [frick]ing idiot. His movie was hot dookie water and well....he's a [frick]ing idiot
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2024, 2:03 PM
Honestly , I don’t think the movie was that bad…

When I saw it for the first time , I was shocked that this was the movie some seemed to be so upset about since I thought it was just ok.

It wasn’t great or anything but I thought all four of the woman and entire cast did well with what they had but the humor was hit or miss.

It was by no means as good as the original but as its own take , I got some enjoyment out of it and wouldn’t have minded to see more given improvements!!.

User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 9/30/2024, 2:04 PM
I've never understood the concept of inclusion with exclusion. Yes the original Ghostbusters was all men but that was the original concept. They could have simply added two or three women to a new team that included men. An existing ip has to resemble the original or it won't work. If you want an all women or all something else make it original.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2024, 2:10 PM
@Steel86 - besides it being all women , how didn’t it resemble the IP?.

It still focused on the supernatural and was a comedy with action & horror elements.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/30/2024, 2:05 PM
Like trump hate him has nothing do with yes I support trump over that woman any day she’s has worked with president all these years done nothing good now she want president place I didn’t like movie even if it had original cast I will not have liked it uncut version was little better but not good enough am I interested see where this sequel will have gone to with gozer goood see sygnory weaver back again and Ernie Hudson small part wasn’t enough these ladies play stero types of them selfs that’s what I didn’t like to much
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 9/30/2024, 2:05 PM
Um... Trump is an incompetent imbecile, but that movie was bad.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/30/2024, 2:08 PM
"Then Trump was like: 'They’re remaking Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford. You can’t do that. And now they’re making Ghostbusters with only women. What’s going on?'"

Guy had a point. Good thing the Indy rumor never happened. But it still could knowing Disney.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 9/30/2024, 2:08 PM
Or.... you know... this movie just sucked assh*le and was dogshit. Own it like a man and move on
Forthas
Forthas - 9/30/2024, 2:10 PM
While Trump is a vile orange bag of filth people should not give him any credit for the films failure. The movie took in about the same amount as the next iteration which did build on the first two films. So it attracted the same box office haul the difference is that it cost too much to make.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/30/2024, 2:11 PM
It's never just one thing.

There was a massive amount of misogynistic backlash against both Ghostbusters (2016) and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

AND

Ghostbusters (2016) was not very good.

Anyone denying either point is being disingenuous or doesn't know what they're talking about. Either way, they shouldn't be taken seriously.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2024, 2:13 PM
@Clintthahamster - I can buy that more than either or honestly.

It’s a combination of those things plus fans genuinely not wanting a reboot but a continuation or it just be left alone.
1 2

