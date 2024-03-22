GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Does Feature A Post-Credits Scene After All - SPOILERS

Despite early reports to the contrary, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire does actually feature one scene after the credits, but is it worth staying in your seat for?

If you're planning on catching the movie this weekend, major spoilers from this point on.

While Ghostbusters: Afterlife's mid-credits scene set up the events of Frozen Empire by showing Winston (Ernie Hudson) returning to the team's Firehouse headquarters, this stinger is pretty inconsequential and doesn't seem to lay any groundwork for the next movie.

Basically, all the sequence entails is the Mini-Pufts stealing a Staypuft Marshmallow truck from a garage. Yes, that's it.

This is only a mid-credits scene, though, so you won't be required to wait around until the credits have rolled if you want to see it.

Is Frozen Empire worth seeing overall? It sounds like long-time fans of the franchise are in for a fun time, but reviews for the movie have been mixed-negative, and it currently sits at 45% on Rotten Tomatoes. It does have a much better audience score of 86%, however.

You can check out some of the reactions below.

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level! But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a mysterious and evil force, known as the Death Chill, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a deadly and unpredictable fate that unknowingly, could affect earth’s history with a second Ice Age."

Directed by Gil Kenan (Afterlife helmer Jason Reitman co-wrote the movie and is on board as an executive producer), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to scare its way into theatres this March.

Are you looking forward to a new Ghostbusters movie? Drop us a comment down below.