GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Does Feature A Post-Credits Scene After All - SPOILERS

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Does Feature A Post-Credits Scene After All - SPOILERS GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Does Feature A Post-Credits Scene After All - SPOILERS

Earlier reports claimed that Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire wouldn't include a post-credits scene, but the sequel does actually feature one stinger. Is it worth sticking around for?

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 22, 2024 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Ghostbusters
Source: Via FearHQ

Despite early reports to the contrary, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire does actually feature one scene after the credits, but is it worth staying in your seat for?

If you're planning on catching the movie this weekend, major spoilers from this point on.

While Ghostbusters: Afterlife's mid-credits scene set up the events of Frozen Empire by showing Winston (Ernie Hudson) returning to the team's Firehouse headquarters, this stinger is pretty inconsequential and doesn't seem to lay any groundwork for the next movie.

Basically, all the sequence entails is the Mini-Pufts stealing a Staypuft Marshmallow truck from a garage. Yes, that's it.

This is only a mid-credits scene, though, so you won't be required to wait around until the credits have rolled if you want to see it.

Is Frozen Empire worth seeing overall? It sounds like long-time fans of the franchise are in for a fun time, but reviews for the movie have been mixed-negative, and it currently sits at 45% on Rotten Tomatoes. It does have a much better audience score of 86%, however.

You can check out some of the reactions below.

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level! But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a mysterious and evil force, known as the Death Chill, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a deadly and unpredictable fate that unknowingly, could affect earth’s history with a second Ice Age."

Directed by Gil Kenan (Afterlife helmer Jason Reitman co-wrote the movie and is on board as an executive producer), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to scare its way into theatres this March.

Are you looking forward to a new Ghostbusters movie? Drop us a comment down below.

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Arrives On Rotten Tomatoes With A Disappointing 45%
Related:

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Arrives On Rotten Tomatoes With A Disappointing 45%
First GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Clip Unleashes The Sewer Dragon As Tickets Go On Sale
Recommended For You:

First GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Clip Unleashes The Sewer Dragon As Tickets Go On Sale
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 3/22/2024, 10:03 AM
that's a mid credit scene not an after credit scene
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 3/22/2024, 10:13 AM
I know it'll be better than the critics are saying. Why? It stars SLIMER!

User Comment Image
newhire13
newhire13 - 3/22/2024, 10:16 AM
I don’t care, that movie was funny as hell

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder