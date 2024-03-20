GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Arrives On Rotten Tomatoes With A Disappointing 45%

The review embargo for Sony Pictures' Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire lifted earlier today, and critics have been weighing in with their thoughts on the follow-up to 2021's mostly well-received Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

While it definitely wouldn't be accurate to say that the reception has been overwhelmingly negative, most of the reviews do seem to be leaning that way, and the green splat next to the movie on Rotten Tomatoes has nothing to do with Slimer!

With 84 verdicts counted, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire currently sits at 45% on the review aggregator.

The biggest criticisms seem to be an overreliance on nostalgia (hardly surprising after Afterlife) and fan-service, and too many characters crammed in to the story. Critics appear to divided on whether the humor works, but most praise the cast, with McKenna Grace and Dan Aykroyd singled out in quite a few write-ups.

Have a read through some reactions below.

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level! But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a mysterious and evil force, known as the Death Chill, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a deadly and unpredictable fate that unknowingly, could affect earth’s history with a second Ice Age."

Directed by Gil Kenan (Afterlife helmer Jason Reitman co-wrote the movie and is on board as an executive producer), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to scare its way into theatres this March.

Are you looking forward to a new Ghostbusters movie? Drop us a comment down below.