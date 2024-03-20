GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Arrives On Rotten Tomatoes With A Disappointing 45%

The first reviews for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire are in, and Sony Pictures' Afterlife follow-up is currently sitting at a disappointing 45% on Rotten Tomatoes...

Mar 20, 2024
The review embargo for Sony Pictures' Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire lifted earlier today, and critics have been weighing in with their thoughts on the follow-up to 2021's mostly well-received Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

While it definitely wouldn't be accurate to say that the reception has been overwhelmingly negative, most of the reviews do seem to be leaning that way, and the green splat next to the movie on Rotten Tomatoes has nothing to do with Slimer!

With 84 verdicts counted, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire currently sits at 45% on the review aggregator.

The biggest criticisms seem to be an overreliance on nostalgia (hardly surprising after Afterlife) and fan-service, and too many characters crammed in to the story. Critics appear to divided on whether the humor works, but most praise the cast, with McKenna Grace and Dan Aykroyd singled out in quite a few write-ups.

Have a read through some reactions below.

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level! But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a mysterious and evil force, known as the Death Chill, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a deadly and unpredictable fate that unknowingly, could affect earth’s history with a second Ice Age."

Directed by Gil Kenan (Afterlife helmer Jason Reitman co-wrote the movie and is on board as an executive producer), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to scare its way into theatres this March.

Are you looking forward to a new Ghostbusters movie? Drop us a comment down below.

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Final Trailer Unleashes The Franchise's Scariest Threat To New York Yet
narrow290
narrow290 - 3/20/2024, 5:21 PM
Think I'll pass
Reginator
Reginator - 3/20/2024, 5:22 PM
Damn, I was looking forward to this one
grif
grif - 3/20/2024, 5:42 PM
@Reginator - why are you letting this influence you?

jst5
jst5 - 3/20/2024, 5:57 PM
@Reginator - I watched it a few days ago...it's not bad...it's not great ...but no bad and it's worth the watch.I'll say this...they badly want you to invest into the McKenna Grace character in this even more than the last film...and it's just not working feels badly forced and you simply end up not caring.

Some of these reviews pushing her as a standout I'm not buying...she's very forced in this.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 3/20/2024, 5:23 PM
Was worried about this once Jason Reitman departed - big bummer. I’ll still check it out but my expectations are low.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/20/2024, 5:25 PM
Had no idea the release was already so soon, let alone early reactions and reviews.
Wyatt2
Wyatt2 - 3/20/2024, 5:25 PM
No surprise. It looks terrible, but not as bad as 2016
Fogs
Fogs - 3/20/2024, 5:27 PM
That's bad news.

Will wait for word of mouth tho.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/20/2024, 5:28 PM
Maybe the novelty of Ghostbusters has come and gone. Perhaps it would work better as a streaming series. There was a television show that I used to like called Friday the 13th the Series (which had nothing to do with the films) about museum employees who chased after cursed artifacts. I think something along those lines could work with Ghostbusters.
Batman91
Batman91 - 3/20/2024, 5:35 PM
@Forthas - I've had that show on dvd for years now. Bought it because I'm a huge Friday the 13th fan (I knew the show has nothing to do with the movies when I bought it, it was just a completionist thing) but I haven't seen it yet. I hope I'll like it when I finally do.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/20/2024, 5:38 PM
@Batman91 - What made you buy it?

I am not saying it was an earth shattering show, but it was entertaining and I thought the premise was so unique.
jst5
jst5 - 3/20/2024, 5:57 PM
@Forthas - I watched it a few days ago...it's not bad...it's not great ...but no bad and it's worth the watch.I'll say this...they badly want you to invest into the McKenna Grace character in this even more than the last film...and it's just not working feels badly forced and you simply end up not caring.

Some of these reviews pushing her as a standout I'm not buying...she's very forced in this.
Batman91
Batman91 - 3/20/2024, 6:21 PM
@Forthas - Bought it to keep my F13 collection complete.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/20/2024, 6:33 PM
@Batman91 - Oh!!! Got it!
JohnPain
JohnPain - 3/20/2024, 5:31 PM


The previous film was a rehash. This looks no different.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 3/20/2024, 5:31 PM
The trailers were very lackluster so I'm not surprised however I am surprised how poorly the marketing has been handled imo. I've barely seen any ads promoting it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/20/2024, 5:34 PM
It’s 47% now from 88 reviews (I know , not much of a difference but still)…

Sucks to see the mixed-negative reception since I liked Afterlife but I’ll still likely check it out when I can to form my own opinion.

However , I did see a review that gave it a B-which imo is a 3 out of 5 or 7/10 (I know everyone has a different barometer for this stuff) but it was marked as rotten which I found odd since that’s decent to me and made me think what other reviews like that are in the negative column.

Just goes to show to me that RT is still flawed but it’s the best aggregator we got for now.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/20/2024, 5:35 PM
I would pass on this too, but the nephews are begging me to take them to see it this weekend.

marvel72
marvel72 - 3/20/2024, 5:56 PM
@SuperCat - Richard Pryor comedy legend, what movie is that from? I love Stir Crazy.
LSHF
LSHF - 3/20/2024, 5:59 PM
@SuperCat - Well, as long as your nephews aren't professional critics, then hopefully you can just kick back and enjoy the ride with them. Just think about the good and ignore what doesn't do it for you.

But I'm guessing you already know that, so, enjoy the movie!
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/20/2024, 6:06 PM
@marvel72 - LOL. "Bustin' Loose."
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/20/2024, 6:07 PM
@LSHF - Great advice! Thanks!
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/20/2024, 6:20 PM
@SuperCat - Cheers mate.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 3/20/2024, 6:22 PM
@SuperCat - Don't you have a Trump rally this weekend?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/20/2024, 6:26 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - LOLOLOL. NOT GONNA HAPPEN!
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 3/20/2024, 6:28 PM
@SuperCat - Ted Cruz brunch?
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 3/20/2024, 6:28 PM
Ah, I suppose you can still make the matinee.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/20/2024, 6:36 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - LOL!!!
bcom
bcom - 3/20/2024, 5:35 PM
"GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN KINGDOM is the worst film I've seen this year, and I've seen MADAME WEB.".... I'm sorry, but I find this very hard to believe. Madame Web is easily the worst movie I have ever seen by a long shot. I honestly don't think a Ghostbusters movie can be worse (and yes that includes the 2016 reboot).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/20/2024, 5:44 PM
@bcom - after I heard so many complain about it , I checked out the reboot and honestly got some enjoyment out of it

Wouldn’t call it great or even good but it had some fun stuff in it

People can be over dramatic
bcom
bcom - 3/20/2024, 5:51 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The 2016 reboot is a perfectly fine movie on it's own. It had the same type of vibe as The Real Ghostbusters cartoon and I had fun with it.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/20/2024, 5:36 PM
Someone claimed that it is worse than Madame Web

Ouch!

JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/20/2024, 5:45 PM
@Forthas - Yeah that sounds like overkill to me.

AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 3/20/2024, 5:37 PM
The trailer looked awful💁.
grif
grif - 3/20/2024, 5:43 PM
guess i wont have to watch it like i did not watch the last 2
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/20/2024, 5:58 PM
@grif - The first movie is still the best and if you ask me the only one worth watching, maybe the second has its moments.
Origame
Origame - 3/20/2024, 5:48 PM
I've long since given up on trusting critics. They probably don't like is because it has too many white men in it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/20/2024, 5:48 PM
Ghostbusters film rankings (favorite to least).

1.Ghostbusters/Ghostbusters:Afterlife
2.Ghostbusters 2
3.Ghostbusters (2016)

I think I saw bits and pieces of the cartoons when I was little , how were they?.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 3/20/2024, 5:53 PM
Critics didn’t like it?
Kurban
Kurban - 3/20/2024, 5:55 PM
Afterlife didn’t need a sequel
