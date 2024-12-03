MADAME WEB Star Celeste O'Connor Joins The Cast Of SCREAM 7

We recently learned that Isabel May (1883 and 1923) had joined the cast of Scream 7 in the key role of Sidney Prescott's (Neve Campbell) daughter, and the trades have now confirmed a recent rumour that Celeste O'Connor has also signed on for the next instalment in the iconic slasher franchise.

No details on O'Connor's character were disclosed, but there's a good chance she'll play a friend of Sidney's daughter (and potential Ghostface victim).

O'Connor has previously appeared in both Ghostbusters legacy sequels, and also played Mattie Franklin, aka Spider-Girl, in Sony Pictures' Madame Web.

Campbell and new director Kevin Williamson recently announced that the seventh movie - which is seemingly being referred to as Scream 7 (ditching the Roman numerals) for the time being - is set to hit theaters on Feb. 27, 2026.

A recent rumor may have revealed some story details. Though nothing major was disclosed, if you'd rather know as little as possible about the movie going in, here's your spoiler warning.

According to scooper MTTSH, Scream 7 "will have two main storylines, one about Sid and her friends from the neighborhood, and the second one about Sid's teen daughter Taylor (could be a codename) and her friends. Each of them will have to deal with Ghostface."

If accurate, this wouldn't necessarily contradict previous rumors, which claimed that the story will revolve around Sidney, Gale Weathers, and some new characters defending Sid's family from some kind of Ghostface cult.

There have been conflicting reports about exactly how many masked maniacs will be targetting our returning heroes, but we have heard that there will be a "big time jump" following the events of the last movie, presumably to allow for Sidney's children to have grown to appropriate slasher movie age.

Previous reports have also claimed that this film will be at least partially set in a new town (ie, not Woodsboro), and is being developed as the first instalment in a new trilogy.

Patrick Dempsey is said to be in talks to return as Sidney's husband, Detective Mark Kincaid, but that's yet to be confirmed.

Following the departure of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, It also remains to be seen if the remaining members of the "Core Four", Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, will reprise their roles.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!” Campbell posted on Instagram when her return was made official. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”