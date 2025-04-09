Original SCREAM 7 Director Christopher Landon Breaks Silence On Exit: "I Did Not Fire Melissa Barrera"

Christopher Landon was meant to direct Scream VII before exiting the project and has now broken his silence on that, receiving death threats from fans, and not playing a role in Melissa Barrera's firing.

By JoshWilding - Apr 09, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Scream
Source: Vanity Fair (via Fear HQ)

When the news broke that filmmaker Christopher Landon would direct Scream VII, the response from the franchise's fans was positive. After all, he'd previously balanced horror and comedy with movies like Happy Death Day and Freaky, and delivered some huge scares with his work on the Paranormal Activity series.

However, when the Scream franchise's new lead, Melissa Barrera, was unceremoniously fired for sharing her thoughts on the Israel-Hamas war on social media, the project started to fall apart. Jenna Ortega also walked away, with Landon not too far behind them. 

"Scream was a very dark and tumultuous experience," Landon told Vanity Fair (via FearHQ.com) while reflecting on what proved to be a difficult time for him. "I was gobsmacked and in shock for a while, but I’m at a place now where I can talk about it ’cause I was able to use that unpleasant experience and turn it into something positive. And that was Drop."

When Spyglass Media Group told Landon that they had fired Barrera, his vision for Scream VII "all came tumbling down in an instant. It was devastating to suddenly cancel everything."

The Scream franchise had lost its two leads, resulting in fans quickly turning on Landon as they looked to pin the blame on someone. The fact that Barrera's firing had a political component to it also did little to help matters. 

"People were threatening to kill me and my family, to the point where the FBI was getting involved," he recalled. "I got messages saying, 'I’m going to find your kids, and I’m going to kill them because you support child murder.' The head of security at various studios and the FBI had to examine the threats. It was highly aggressive and really scary."

Setting the record straight, Landon stated, "I did not fire [Barrera]. A lot of people think I had something to do with it, and it was not my doing. I had no control of the situation at all. I think in the absence of people understanding how Hollywood works and what the hierarchy is, the fans were like, 'That’s the guy.' And so they came for me, knives out."

The filmmaker was offered the chance to "restart" Scream with a new version of the movie, but the abuse and threats proved too much, and he decided it simply wasn't worth it. "I would rather put my efforts into something else, where I could feel appreciated and respected. The hate and abuse really spoiled it for me, and I lost my love for the idea of going forward," Landon admitted. 

"In the midst of all the chaos, I was grieving the loss of one of my dream jobs. I went through all the stages - I was shocked, I was sad, and then I got angry. To be a part of this legacy, it was really hard to let it go."

The studio convinced Kevin Williamson to return to Scream for this seventh instalment and tapped original cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and Matthew Lillard to go some way in making up for the absence of Barrera and Ortega. 

Landon has no hard feelings about Williamson going back to the drawing board and concluded, "I want Scream to succeed. Kevin probably made a banger of a movie, because he knows it better than anybody. It’s going to be awesome."

These comments come just days after Ortega revealed that she didn't leave Scream VII because of either pay or scheduling issues. "It was all kind of falling apart," the actress noted. "If Scream VII wasn’t going to be with that team of directors and those people I fell in love with, then it didn’t seem like the right move for me in my career at the time."

Scream VII is set to be released in theaters on February 27, 2026.

Jenna Ortega Finally Reveals The REAL Reason She Decided Not To Return For SCREAM 7
SCREAM 7 Will See The Return Of David Arquette As The Very Dead Dewey Riley
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 4/9/2025, 3:26 PM
"I’m going to find your kids, and I’m going to kill them because you support child murder.'"

Oh the [frick]ing irony in that quote.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/9/2025, 3:28 PM
@Mercwitham0uth - Two wrongs don't make a right.

However two odds do make an even.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/9/2025, 3:52 PM
@Mercwitham0uth - what irony?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/9/2025, 4:00 PM
@Mercwitham0uth -

Make insane asylums for lefties losing it great again.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/9/2025, 3:28 PM
Hope they find every one of those losers that made those threats and throw them under the jail. There needs to be zero tolerance for clowns making disgusting threats like that because you want somebody to be mad at.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/9/2025, 4:08 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

Lefty judges and lawyers and politicians like to ignore liberals' crimes and slap them on the wrist.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/9/2025, 3:41 PM
"I’m going to find your kids, and I’m going to kill them because you support child murder.'"

User Comment Image
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 4/9/2025, 3:43 PM
Well, at least Rachel Zegler appreciates Melissa Barrerea.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/9/2025, 4:03 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - point me to where they said they support hamas.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/9/2025, 4:04 PM
@theFUZZ008 -

Birds of a feather flock together.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/9/2025, 4:06 PM
@TheLobster -

?si=PLCkDhTOS9wxFf6L

Just goofin'.

They may to some degree or may not.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/9/2025, 4:08 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - they definitely don’t. They just don’t want a genocide like anyone with a heart wouldn’t want either ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/9/2025, 4:11 PM
@TheLobster -

Point me to where they said they don't.

If every member of a small group began killing innocent people, would you support going after them?
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 4/9/2025, 4:27 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - This frwakin racist POS. Support for Palestine & Palestinians freedom from Israeli oppression & occupation is not Support for Hamas. You clowns have to lie to make your point, your point is automatically void and trash. Of course the guy who hates black characters and black people sides with genocide and Israeli occupation. Very on brand for you new N@zis
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/9/2025, 4:02 PM
Despite the Spyglass CEO being a greedy Zionist POS - that type of behavior from the other side is also foul and stupidly misplaced. Glad Landon got out!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/9/2025, 4:07 PM
@TheLobster -

Lefties losing it.

Point me to where he said he supports Zionism.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/9/2025, 4:10 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - are you talking about the Spyglass CEO? Dude literally rushed out a statement thrashing Melissa because of her stance against the genocide.

How’s the tariffs working out for ya? Are we winning yet?!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/9/2025, 4:13 PM
@TheLobster -

Did he say he supports Zionism though?

The tariffs are necessary.

There will be some short term suffering for some long term prosperity.
Lemons
Lemons - 4/9/2025, 4:13 PM
Didn't fire her, but didn't stand up for her either. Eff off.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/9/2025, 4:14 PM
not to try and apply logic to morons, but wasn't it known it was pretty much the studio and CEO who did it? Why would anyone think it was the director?
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 4/9/2025, 4:28 PM
@SATW42 - Right?! Like I support Palestine but I knew it was Spyglass CEO not the director... I would never attack anyone let alone threaten to kill them and their kids

