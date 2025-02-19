SCREAM 7 Rumored Plot Details May Explain How Previous Ghostfaces Return - SPOILERS

SCREAM 7 Rumored Plot Details May Explain How Previous Ghostfaces Return - SPOILERS

Following some recent casting announcement that left fans more than a little confused, a new rumor may explain how the likes of Stu Macher and Roman Bridger are set to return for Scream 7...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 19, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Scream
Source: Via FearHQ

Earlier this year, the trades reported on a couple of Scream 7 casting additions that left fans of the long-running slasher franchise scratching their heads.

First, we learned that one of the two OG Ghostfaces, Matthew Lillard's Stuart ‘Stu’ Macher, would return for the latest movie despite being killed-off in the first Scream after being stabbed several times and having a TV dropped on his head. Then, reports came in that Scott Foley would also be back as Scream 3's Ghostface Roman Bridger - also pretty definitively dispatched.

So, what's going on? Are these killers somehow still alive, or will the Scream franchise finally introduce a supernatural element?

Possible spoilers ahead.

According to a new rumor from Daniel Richtman, some of the previous movies' Ghostfaces will return via AI/Deepfake technology, which will reportedly "play a significant role in the plot."

It seems part of the new Ghostface/Ghostfaces plan to torment Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) will be to make her believe that the killers she defeated in earlier films have returned to exact their revenge.

Exactly how many masked maniacs will be targeting our heroes remains to be seen, but we now know that Sidney's daughters will be introduced, and we've heard that there will be a "big time jump" following the events of the last movie, presumably to allow for Sid's children to have grown to appropriate slasher movie age.

Previous reports have also claimed that this film will be at least partially set in a new town (ie, not Woodsboro), and is being developed as the first instalment in a new trilogy.

Director Kevin Williamson - who wrote Wes Craven's original slasher classic - recently announced that filming is officially underway, while sharing a first look at the new title logo.

"I’m not supposed to post about Scream and I hope @spyglassmediagr and @paramountpics will forgive me but when you have one of the best days of your life it’s really hard to keep it to yourself," Williamson captioned his post. "What an extraordinary day I had working with an amazing and talented cast and crew. They brought their “A” game and had my back every step of the way. I’m so very grateful for this opportunity and to Wes Craven who was on my mind through it all. The profound impact he has had on my life and career is endless. What a day! I can’t wait for tomorrow!"

Courteney Cox will also reprise her role as Gale Weathers, along with Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin and Jasmine Savoy Brown as his sister, Mindy. New cast members include Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace and Sam Rechner.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!” Campbell posted on Instagram when her return was made official. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

SCREAM 7 Casts Joel McHale In A Surprisng Role; Jasmine Savoy Brown To Return As Mindy
Related:

SCREAM 7 Casts Joel McHale In A Surprisng Role; Jasmine Savoy Brown To Return As Mindy
SCREAM 7 Rumored Plot Details May Reveal A Significant Ghostface SPOILER
Recommended For You:

SCREAM 7 Rumored Plot Details May Reveal A Significant Ghostface SPOILER

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/19/2025, 10:49 AM
Do a MOTU cameo Courtney Cox!!!! Come back as Julie for three seconds. Come on!!! (she's not reading this is she?)
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/19/2025, 10:57 AM
bring back the Dewey
User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 2/19/2025, 11:00 AM
bet Randy will show up
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/19/2025, 11:10 AM

I don’t even care about the plot of these anymore. I just like watching girls with nice titties run.

I’m in.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/19/2025, 11:13 AM
@DocSpock - you sure Scream is the right franchise for that anymore? Tatum is all I can remember that fits that bill. 😂
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/19/2025, 11:12 AM
Goddamn, let’s get DeepFake out of the cinematic dictionary. Can’t you just use their voices and make normal use of the voice changing gear from the series?

I’d rather see Roman and Stu just show up alive and be like “we made it” than have to suffer another shitty deepfake situation that ruins an entire movie for me.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder