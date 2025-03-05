SCREAM 7 Will See The Return Of David Arquette As The Very Dead Dewey Riley

Deadline reports that David Arquette is set to return as former police deputy Dewey Riley in the seventh Scream movie... despite being pretty soundly murdered by Mikey Madison's Ghostface in the fifth instalment.

Dewey is just the latest character to be "resurrected" for the next film in the classic slasher franchise, although he is the first not to have terrorized our protagonists as Ghostface.

Earlier this year, the trades reported on a couple of casting additions that left fans scratching their heads. We learned that one of the two OG Ghostfaces, Matthew Lillard's Stuart ‘Stu’ Macher, would return for the next film despite being killed-off in the first Scream after being stabbed several times and having a TV dropped on his head. Then, reports came in that Scott Foley would also be back as Scream 3's Ghostface Roman Bridger - also definitively dispatched.

Are these characters somehow still alive, or will the Scream franchise finally introduce a supernatural element? We may have an explanation.

Possible spoilers ahead.

According to a recent rumor from Daniel Richtman, some of the previous movies' Ghostfaces (as well as some other characters, evidently) will return via AI/Deepfake technology, which will reportedly "play a significant role in the plot."

It seems part of the new Ghostface/Ghostfaces plan to torment Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) will be to make her believe that the killers she defeated in earlier films have returned to exact their revenge. Dewey's return may also indicate that this nefarious scheme extends beyond just taunting her with former enemies.

Check out some recent photos and video at the links below.

Exactly how many masked maniacs will be targeting our heroes remains to be seen, but we now know that Sidney's daughters will be introduced, and we've heard that there will be a "big time jump" following the events of the last movie, presumably to allow for Sid's children to have grown to appropriate slasher movie age.

Previous reports have also claimed that this film will be at least partially set in a new town (ie, not Woodsboro), and is being developed as the first instalment in a new trilogy.

Director Kevin Williamson - who wrote Wes Craven's original slasher classic - recently announced that filming is officially underway, while sharing a first look at the new title logo.

"I’m not supposed to post about Scream and I hope @spyglassmediagr and @paramountpics will forgive me but when you have one of the best days of your life it’s really hard to keep it to yourself," Williamson captioned his post. "What an extraordinary day I had working with an amazing and talented cast and crew. They brought their “A” game and had my back every step of the way. I’m so very grateful for this opportunity and to Wes Craven who was on my mind through it all. The profound impact he has had on my life and career is endless. What a day! I can’t wait for tomorrow!"

Courteney Cox will also reprise her role as Gale Weathers, along with Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin and Jasmine Savoy Brown as his sister, Mindy. New cast members include Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace and Sam Rechner.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!” Campbell posted on Instagram when her return was made official. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”