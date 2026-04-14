Netflix Drops First Trailer For The Boroughs, A Supernatural Mystery With Strong Stranger Things Vibes

Netflix dropped the first trailer for The Boroughs this week and if you've been looking for a show to help fill the void left by Stranger Things ending last year, this may be it.

From the eerie rural setting to the supernatural mystery and misfit crew of unlikely heroes stepping up to save the day, The Boroughs seems to tap into a similar kind of magic — at least judging by the two-minute trailer released this week.

The Boroughs is a supernatural sci-fi drama with touches of dark mystery and horror. The mix feels very familiar to Stranger Things, which makes sense since it’s executive produced by the Duffer Brothers. The series itself is created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), who described their vision to Tudum:

“From the beginning, we knew we wanted The Boroughs to feel equal parts scary, mysterious, exciting and emotional. The challenge was to create a world that could hold all of these different tones at once. Which is why it was so fun to work with the Duffer Brothers — the masters of balancing heart and horror.”

Set in a rural town located in the New Mexico desert in the 1980s, the series is set in a seemingly perfect retirement community. As we quickly learn, not all is as it appears.

In a seemingly perfect retirement community, a grieving newcomer’s monstrous encounter inspires him to join a misfit crew of unlikely heroes who uncover a dark secret that proves their “golden years” are more dangerous, and they are more formidable, than anyone expects.

The Boroughs has all the makings of Netflix's next big sci-fi hit, especially with a stacked cast that includes Alfred Molina (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Geena Davis (Thelma and Louise), Alfre Woodard (Clemency), Denis O'Hare (This Is Us), Clarke Peters (The Wire), BIll Pullman (Independence Day), Jena Malone (Love Lies Bleeding), and Carlos Miranda (Station 19).

“While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching," The Duffer Brothers said.

Although the cast has quite a few years on the kids of Stranger Things, the story is still one about "belonging and growing up."

“At its core, this is a story about belonging and growing up — no matter your age — filled with adventure, wonder, comedy, scares, and tears," the Duffer Brothers previously said of the series. "And most importantly, you’re going to fall in love with these characters. Watching legends like Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Clarke Peters, Denis O’Hare, and Bill Pullman bring them to life was genuinely magical. The monsters are very cool — but it’s the characters who will stay with you.”

Season 1 of The Boroughs will premiere on Netflix on May 21st with all eight episodes immediately available to stream.