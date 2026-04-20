New Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Trailer Showcases Insane Animation Glow-Up

After Dragon Ball Super fans had their long-awaited wish granted at the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri 40th Anniversary Celebration Event in Japan this January, a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Beerus remake has now dropped.

The footage arrived through the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 event, which took place over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The DBZ fan-focused gathering was hosted at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, bringing together the Dragon Ball community for a packed schedule of esports tournaments, stage panels with special guests, and a slate of major announcements.

Among the biggest highlights was, of course, the latest look at the reimagined Battle of Gods storyline, which continues to build momentum heading towars its fall release.

Speaking at the event, via a pre-recorded message, Dragon Ball executive producer Akio Iyoku explained the decision to remake the Beerus arc from the Dragon Ball Super anime, stating the goal is to, "express the world of Dragon Ball Super- Toriyama-sensei's creation, with more precision and accuracy. It's only been 10 years since 2015, but visual expression continues to evolve every day, and implementing those techniques was one of the goals of this production. Specifically, we added extensive new cuts, improved the art quality, re-rendered all cuts, and fully re-constructed the story."

The original Dragon Ball Super anime definitely got off to a rough start in 2015, as a retelling of the 2013 Battle of the Gods anime film, the first arc was plagued by off-model character designs, a lack of visual detail, and stiff, uninspired fight choreography.

It seems Toei wants to fix this mistake before a new/continuation anime series kicks off, which takes the anime beyond the Tournament of Power arc. Toei confirmed back in January that a new anime series was in the works, which will retell the Moro arc as Vegeta and Goku join Jaco's Galactic Patrol to help capture some dangerous criminals that escaped from a galactic prison.

Additional reporting states that the Beerus remake arc will be 6 episodes long, while arc lasted 14 episodes in the original anime. Thanks to this more succinct retelling, fans are now likening the upcoming remake to Dragon Ball Z Kai, which was a more high-speed, faithful retelling of the original Dragon Ball Z anime, recounting the entire series in 167 episodes, effectively eliminating 124 episodes of filler.