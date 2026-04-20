New Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Trailer Showcases Insane Animation Glow-Up

New Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Trailer Showcases Insane Animation Glow-Up

Toei is finally making things right as a new Dragon Ball Super: Beerus trailer shown at Battle Hour 2026 illustrates upgraded animation and a more polished version of the story.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 20, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Dragon Ball Z
Source: animemojo.com

After Dragon Ball Super fans had their long-awaited wish granted at the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri 40th Anniversary Celebration Event in Japan this January, a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Beerus remake has now dropped.

The footage arrived through the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 event, which took place over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The DBZ fan-focused gathering was hosted at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, bringing together the Dragon Ball community for a packed schedule of esports tournaments, stage panels with special guests, and a slate of major announcements.

Among the biggest highlights was, of course, the latest look at the reimagined Battle of Gods storyline, which continues to build momentum heading towars its fall release.

Dragon Ball Super Beerus remake upgraded animation

Speaking at the event, via a pre-recorded message, Dragon Ball executive producer Akio Iyoku explained the decision to remake the Beerus arc from the Dragon Ball Super anime, stating the goal is to, "express the world of Dragon Ball Super- Toriyama-sensei's creation, with more precision and accuracy. It's only been 10 years since 2015, but visual expression continues to evolve every day, and implementing those techniques was one of the goals of this production.  Specifically, we added extensive new cuts, improved the art quality, re-rendered all cuts, and fully re-constructed the story."

The original Dragon Ball Super anime definitely got off to a rough start in 2015, as a retelling of the 2013 Battle of the Gods anime film, the first arc was plagued by off-model character designs, a lack of visual detail, and stiff, uninspired fight choreography.

It seems Toei wants to fix this mistake before a new/continuation anime series kicks off, which takes the anime beyond the Tournament of Power arc.  Toei confirmed back in January that a new anime series was in the works, which will retell the Moro arc as Vegeta and Goku join Jaco's Galactic Patrol to help capture some dangerous criminals that escaped from a galactic prison.

Additional reporting states that the Beerus remake arc will be 6 episodes long, while arc lasted 14 episodes in the original anime.  Thanks to this more succinct retelling, fans are now likening the upcoming remake to Dragon Ball Z Kai, which was a more high-speed, faithful retelling of the original Dragon Ball Z anime, recounting the entire series in 167 episodes, effectively eliminating 124 episodes of filler. 

About The Author:
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/20/2026, 12:27 PM
do we really need to see this story for the third time?
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TheNightmareVirus
TheNightmareVirus - 4/20/2026, 12:56 PM
@harryba11zack - They're remaking the entirety of Super leading into the Galactic Patrol arc. Each arc will be more contained with less episodes, almost like mini-series, meaning superior animation due to needing to animate far less.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 4/20/2026, 1:32 PM
@TheNightmareVirus - Yup, think Bleach TYBW...I wish every anime would get the glow up.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 4/20/2026, 12:30 PM
Good way to celebrate the 40th anniversary. Can't wait for the rest.
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ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/20/2026, 12:47 PM
Well, the anime definitely did a whack job with this arc, so they might as well.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/20/2026, 12:55 PM
I really only watched the Vegeta saga, Frieza saga and the Cell saga. Everytime I try to watch anything else it just doesn't do it for me.

Frieza leveling up and just having 20 minute episodes of him floating talking about Power levels was so ridiculous but perfect.

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