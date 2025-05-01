Vegeta's Ultra Ego Transformation Sneak Peek! Chris Sabat Ignites Hype for DRAGON BALL SUPER’s Anime Return

Recently at Puerto Rico Comic-Con, veteran voice actor Chris Sabat, known for his English dub roles as Vegeta, Piccolo, Yamcha, Shenron, and numerous other Dragon Ball characters, gave fans a glimpse of Vegeta's potential future in Dragon Ball Super.

Christopher Sabat, the English voice of Vegeta, gives a glimpse of Ultra Ego Vegeta’s dub. 😲



Via: @OfficialKelbert

pic.twitter.com/DWtTrPWc01 — Hype (@DbsHype) April 25, 2025

The line that Sabat recites. "Kakarot's body may have a mind of its own, but me, I'm all ego." The Prince of all Saiyans gives that line to Granolah during the Granolah the Survivor Saga, which sees Vegeta and Goku square off first against the sole survivor of the Cerealian race, then Gaas, and finally Black Frieza.

Vegeta's remarks highlight Goku's need for thoughtless, instinctual reaction when using Ultra Instinct (UI), a technique Vegeta struggled to replicate. While Goku trains with the angel Whis to refine UI, Vegeta pursues a different path under the God of Destruction Beerus, mastering Ultra Ego—a technique that increases power level with the more damage the user sustains.

This happens long after the Tournament of Power, the ending point of the Dragon Ball Super TV anime.

As such, there's ample story content in the Dragon Ball Super manga that the anime could adapt before reaching its current point.

After defeating Jiren in the Tournament of Power, there's:

the Dragon Ball Super Broly movie to adapt

the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga (chapter 42 — chapter 67)-- Vegeta, Goku,and the Z-Fighters take on Moro and escaped Galactic Patrol prisoners

Granolah the Survivor Saga (chapter 67 — chapter 87)--see above

High School Saga (chapter 88 — chapter 90)--short story arc where Trunks and Goten become Saiyaman-inspired superheroes

Super Hero Saga (chapter 91 — chapter 104) -- a recap of the 2022 Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film

From chapter 104, the manga is currently on hiatus as the executive teams at Shuiesha, V Jump, and Toyotarou plan out how to continue the manga without Akira Toriyama's guidance.

More recently, Toyotarou created hype for the manga's continuation with the release of volume 24, where he highlighted the power gap between Orange Piccolo, Beast Gohan, Ultra Instinct Goku, Ultra Ego Vegeta, and Super Saiyan Full Power Broly and the new strongest warrior in the universe (sans Angels and Beerus), Black Frieza.

Dragon Ball Super Volume 24 (which collects chapters 101-104) was released earlier in April and is the final volume of the Super Hero Saga.

