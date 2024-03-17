Cartoon Network's Toonami Recently Paid Tribute To The Late DRAGON BALL Z Mangaka Akira Toriyama

Cartoon Network's Toonami Recently Paid Tribute To The Late DRAGON BALL Z Mangaka Akira Toriyama Cartoon Network's Toonami Recently Paid Tribute To The Late DRAGON BALL Z Mangaka Akira Toriyama

In honor of the renowned manga creator Akira Toriyama, Toonami aired a mini-marathon of Dragon Ball Z Kai episodes last night during its regular Saturday night broadcast.

News
By MarkJulian - Mar 17, 2024 11:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Dragon Ball Z
Source: AnimeMojo.com

The announcement that Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, had passed stunned the global anime community roughly two weeks ago. Fans, creators, and industry colleagues are still mourning over the unexpected loss, including the production crew behind Adult Swim's Toonami.

The first eight episodes of Dragon Ball Z Kai were shown from 2 AM to 6 AM on the late-night anime television block as an homage.

For those unfamiliar,  DBZ Kai is a recut version of the original anime that reduces the amount of filler content.  Toei Animation also took the opportunity to re-record unclear dialogue and improve animation quality for certain scenes. DBZ Kai cuts the episode count for the anime series from 291 to 167 episodes.

Meanwhile, since news of Toriyama's passing, more and more tributes and heart-felt messages have surfaced online, which we have collected below.

Famous manga artist Akira Toriyama unexpectedly passed away from an acute subdural hematoma on March 1. His family kept the news private until March 8. Toriyama was 68-years-old.

Toriyama, who was born on April 5, 1955, made his manga debut in 1978 with the Wonder Island anthology adventure series. Ironically, Toriyama was merely trying to make some extra money after quitting his work at an advertising firm, so he never thought about having a career in manga.

He went on to find large-scale success with 1980's Dr. Slump before eventually creating the gargantuan Dragon Ball franchise in 1984.

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Ultra Instinct Goku Arrives In An Action-Packed New Launch Trailer
Related:

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Ultra Instinct Goku Arrives In An Action-Packed New Launch Trailer
DRAGON BALL SUPER: New Rumors Swirl Around The Anime's Possible Return This July
Recommended For You:

DRAGON BALL SUPER: New Rumors Swirl Around The Anime's Possible Return This July
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lilvic92
Lilvic92 - 3/17/2024, 11:14 PM
I would argue that DragonBall literally carried Toonami throughout the late 90s/early 2000s, it’s very least they can do.

RIP to the godfather of anime/manga. So many beloved series would exist (western stories as well) because of your monumental impact. The legacy you left cant be quantified 🙏🏾
MahN166A
MahN166A - 3/17/2024, 11:41 PM
It still hurts knowing this is a reality. But for Toriyama, he rests in the heavens and is smiling down in humility regarding the legacy and impression he left on the entire world.
He is probably enjoying a good joke from King Kai right about now.

Rest in Peace.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder