Avatar: James Cameron Breaks Silence On Making Sequels "In Half The Time For Two-Thirds The Cost"

Avatar: James Cameron Breaks Silence On Making Sequels &quot;In Half The Time For Two-Thirds The Cost&quot;

Filmmaker James Cameron has broken his silence on reports that Disney wants to make future Avatar movies "cheaper and shorter," and seems surprisingly open to the idea of changing his approach.

News
By JoshWilding - May 16, 2026 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Avatar
Source: Empire (via SFFGazette.com)

Avatar: Fire and Ash grossed $1.4 billion worldwide last December. However, after the record-breaking success of Avatar ($2.9 billion) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion), the threequel was deemed to have underperformed.

After all, the third chapter cost $350 million to shoot and an additional $150 million to market. Fire and Ash did turn a modest profit, but we've since learned that Disney is concerned about continuing to invest in the sci-fi franchise due to potentially diminishing returns. 

Last month, it was reported that, while the House of Mouse isn't giving up on Pandora, conversations are ongoing about how to make future Avatar movies "cheaper and shorter." 

The idea is that, by doing so, they would be a less risky investment. Everyone has been wondering how filmmaker James Cameron feels about it, and we finally have our answer.

"You know, I’ll be doing some writing. I’ve got a number of projects that I’m cooking," the filmmaker told Empire (via SFFGazette.com). "And 'Avatar 4' and '5' are still floating out there. We’re going to be looking at some new technologies to try to do them more efficiently. Because they’re hideously expensive and take a long time."

"I want to do them in half the time for two-thirds of the cost. That’s my metric," Cameron added, suggesting he's on board with Disney's plans for the franchise. "And so it’s going to take us a year or so to figure out how to do that."

So, the creative clash many felt would lead to the director parting ways with Disney isn't currently on the cards. That will come as a relief to Avatar fans, but the fourth chapter arriving in theaters on December 21, 2029, doesn't seem likely. Whether shorter runtimes are a possibility is TBD.

It's previously been reported that around 22% (a surprisingly specific number) of the fourth chapter is already in the can. And, while Cameron enlisted Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver to write the second and third movies, he tasked Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno with shaping the fourth and fifth chapters.

Despite that, it sounds like Cameron is taking Pandora back to the drawing board, and that's going to take some time. Previously, it's been said that the next instalments are "said to be as radically different from 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' as 'Star Wars' was from 'The Empire Strikes Back.'" 

Last year, Cameron shared his take on the Avatar franchise's future when he said, "This can be the last one. There’s only one [unanswered question] in the story. We may find that the release of Avatar 3 proves how diminished the cinematic experience is these days, or we may find it proves the case that it’s as strong as it ever was — but only for certain types of films."

"It’s a coin toss right now. We won’t know until the middle of January," he continued. "I feel I’m at a bit of a crossroads. Do I want it to be a wild success — which almost compels me to continue and make two more Avatar movies? Or do I want it to fail just enough that I can justify doing something else?"

Right now, it seems Avatar and Cameron are at a crossroads. Stay tuned for updates.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/16/2026, 10:28 AM
Half the time? Way of Water and Fire and Ash both were shot back to back and took over a decade to make. How much time did he want??

Off topic, just realized when you put the two sequel titles together like that, they sound like a Pokémon game.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2026, 10:29 AM
so like most industries, he'll bee using more AI

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MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/16/2026, 10:29 AM
I got off the Avatar train after the first one didn’t move me, but you have to hand it to James Cameron, he’s always looking to push the envelope when it comes to his craft and technology. He really seems to be a forward thinker and innovator. Or maybe he’s Steve Jobs and just tells people what to do. Idk.
LSHF
LSHF - 5/16/2026, 10:49 AM
@MyCoolYoung - I saw the first one five times at the theater, but it was ONLY because of how good the 3D looked.

If the rest of the industry had made 3D films look that good, that "gimmick" would have been more successful.

I had seen about thirty movies in 3D at the theaters, but most of them didn't look good enough to be worth the extra ticket cost.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/16/2026, 10:50 AM
@LSHF - lol I only saw it once in theaters. I don’t remember the 3d but I definitely don’t understand 3d as a whole. I’m so glad my imax theater separated from making us see imax 3d movies.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/16/2026, 10:44 AM
Fail just enough he don’t want make no more stop making them that simple don’t make them hoping there will suck
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/16/2026, 10:52 AM
In other words, it was a flop.

Cameron should move on and get going on some of his other projects, like Terminator or anything sci fi related

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
JusticeL
JusticeL - 5/16/2026, 10:56 AM
First movie was okay. Second movie was technologically amazing. Third movie didn't offer anything new technically or narratively. Movie 4 and 5 needs to progress the story otherwise, it's pointless.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/16/2026, 11:04 AM
I guess his comments about making a book for the sequels is not going to happen. What a shocker. We're never going to get ghosts of hiroshima. This is bullshit

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