Avatar 4 Will Be A Whole Different Story And Feature A Time Jump - If James Cameron Returns To Helm It

Avatar 4 Will Be A Whole Different Story And Feature A Time Jump - If James Cameron Returns To Helm It

Avatar: Fire and Ash star Trinity Jo-Li Bliss has revealed that Avatar 4, assuming it happens, will be a completely different movie from its predecessors. That's going to include a time jump.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 30, 2026 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avatar
Source: The Direct (via SFFGazette.com)

There was a time when filmmaker James Cameron's five-movie plan for the Avatar franchise seemed a sure thing. After all, the fourth and fifth instalments have been dated for 2029 and 2031 for a while now. However, things changed when Avatar: Fire and Ash "only" grossed $1.4 billion worldwide.

Following the runaway success of Avatar ($2.9 billion) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion), Disney was concerned with the threequel's performance, and is now looking for Cameron to make his sequels "cheaper and shorter" (whether he's on board with that is another matter).

The Direct (via SFFGazette.com) recently caught up with Tuk actress Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who revealed how much of Avatar 4 she's already filmed. Bliss also confirmed reports that a time jump is planned for the sci-fi series following the N'avi's latest victory over the RDA.

"We filmed like a first little section of it, and that's before this epic time jump, which is gonna really expand this story from the characters' plans, ecosystems of Pandora," she teased. "We barely touched the tip of the iceberg for what we know about this world, and these characters, and how deep they can go."

"So, I really hope we get to continue it. But yeah, we filmed a wee, little bit, and I do remember it well. Actually, even though I was nine, because it was a time jump type thing. I am now 16. Isn't that kind of insane?"

"I do know how many we have," Bliss continued. "I guess that's the cool thing, because 'The Way of Water' and 'Fire and Ash' were made in mind with '[Avatar] 4' and '5,' and it's a whole story that I just hope we get to finish, because 'The Way of Water' and 'Fire and Ash' are basically one story, and '4' and '5' are going to be a whole 'nother thing, a whole next chapter."

It's previously been reported that around 22% (a surprisingly specific number) of the fourth chapter is already in the can. And, while Cameron enlisted Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver to write the second and third movies, he tasked Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno with shaping the fourth and fifth chapters.

Can Cameron make his Avatar sequels for less money and with shorter runtimes? And will he even want to? That's the big question right now, but it may be possible when those next instalments are "said to be as radically different from 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' as 'Star Wars' was from 'The Empire Strikes Back.'" 

Cameron has been transparent about not allowing another director to continue the Avatar franchise without him, and has even thrown around the idea of finishing his Pandora story in book form. There's still plenty of time between now and Avatar 4's previously announced December 21, 2029, release date, but whether it will meet that is TBD.

Back to Bliss, and she's rumoured to be on Marvel Studios' radar for Jubilee in the X-Men reboot. Addressing those reports last month, the actress said, "Oh my gosh. When I saw [the rumors], I was like, 'Oh, that would be really cool.' Like, 'What do you know that I don't?' But I mean, I love the X-Men side of things, so that would be really cool. But, I have not been cast as Jubilee."

Keep checking back here for updates on the Avatar franchise as we have them.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/30/2026, 3:33 PM
User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/30/2026, 5:03 PM
@harryba11zack - I see this as an absolute win.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 4/30/2026, 3:38 PM
Disney is Awesome

User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 4/30/2026, 4:20 PM
@OneMoreTime - where have you been @doubled @allsgood
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 4/30/2026, 5:01 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - Hulk Lives Spider-Man Brand New Day is most Anticipated Movie Ever. I wasn't going to miss it.

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/30/2026, 3:38 PM
The first Avatar made as much as it did because it was a visual spectacle the likes of which no one had seen up to that point. The second movie made as much as it did because there was a 14 year gap between it and the first movie. The third movie though ? it had neither visuals (as in something no one had seen before) nor a decade of anticipation like the first two movies had, so of course it wasn't going to make as much. How did Disney not realize this ? Only 7 movies in history, two of which are Avatar, managed to join the $2 billion club, so Disney should know that making that kind of money is the exception, not the rule. $1.4 is a very, very respectable number, but being the incompetent business people they are, they are going to sabotage themselves believing that it's not.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 4/30/2026, 3:41 PM
Avatar 4 will happen
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/30/2026, 3:54 PM
All movies this series rip offs it’s ripping off back to future and time cop
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 4/30/2026, 4:26 PM
@dragon316 - Lots of things are "inspired" by other things.
Super12
Super12 - 4/30/2026, 4:00 PM
Can they just not be the exact same movie every time?
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 4/30/2026, 4:20 PM
Let me guess....the sullies have to escape the sky people and seek refuge with the sand Navi tribe
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/30/2026, 4:35 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - Yeah, but hey, giant alien scorpions and alien camels
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 4/30/2026, 4:58 PM
@Matchesz - I know and they bond with them after to fight sky people

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