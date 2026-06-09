Brad Pitt & His Dog Must Fight To Survive In Intense First Look At David Ayer Thriller Heart of the Beast

GQ has just debuted six first look images from Paramount's upcoming survival thriller Heart of the Beast, which stars 2x Academy Award-winner Brad Pitt in the lead role as a Special Forces officer who gets stranded in the middle of the Alaskan wilderness with his combat dog Odin.

While not 100% unconfirmed just yet, the rumor mill is saying the first trailer will debut online on Thursday, June 11, and may be attached to screenings of Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day this weekend.

As per the synopsis, "After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet."

In addition to Pitt (Fight Club; F1: The Movie; Bullet Train), the cast features Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man; Invincible; Whiplash) and Anna Lambe (True Detective: Night Country; The Social Reckoning; North of North).

David Ayer (Suicide Squad; Fury; The Beekeeper) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from newcomer Cameron Alexander. Pitt and Ayer are also attached as producers, alongside executive producer Damien Chazelle.

This is the second collaboration between Brad Pitt and David Ayer, after the pair previously teamed on the well-received war epic Fury, which grossed over $211 million globally in 2014.

It’s shaping up to be a massive year for Pitt. Aside from this film, he is set to headline David Fincher’s The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which hits theaters this Thanksgiving ahead of a Netflix launch on December 23. We could also see him in Edward Berger’s psychological thriller The Riders later this year; while the film is currently undated, a prime awards-season debut is highly possible.

Heart of the Beast hits theaters on September 25!

Check out the first look images below: