AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Blu-ray And Digital Release Dates Announced - With Over 3 Hours Of Special Features

Disney and 20th Century Studios have announced (via SFFGazette.com) that Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives on Digital on March 31. We've also learned that the threequel will be available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, and DVD on May 19.

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the franchise's extraordinary box office momentum, earning $1.5 billion worldwide. That's a significant drop from its predecessors (Avatar earned $2.9 billion and Avatar: The Way of Water grossed $2.3 billion), but more than enough to be considered a hit.

Fans will also be able to explore the world of Avatar: Fire and Ash on a deeper level with more than three hours of never-before-seen bonus content, offering an expansive look at the creation of Pandora.

The extras dive into the development of Na'vi culture, including the language, design, costumes, and environments, while also taking viewers behind the scenes of the filmmaking process with in-depth looks at performance capture, visual effects, and groundbreaking 3D technology that bring the immersive experience to life.

In Avatar: Fire and Ash, return to the breathtaking world of Pandora in the most powerful chapter of the Avatar saga yet. As Jake and Neytiri guide their family through grief, they journey with the nomadic Wind Traders across Pandora’s skies. But the Sullys' path is threatened by a new enemy — the Ash People, a warlike clan led by the fierce Varang — who have turned against Eywa and the ancient Na’vi way.

Here's a full list of Avatar: Fire and Ash's bonus features:

English Family Audio Track: All objectionable language removed

Igniting the Flame: The Making of Avatar: Fire and Ash — A series of featurettes that explores the filmmakers' journey making Avatar: Fire and Ash with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and insights about the process from the creative talents who shaped the film.

The Making of Avatar: Fire and Ash — A series of featurettes that explores the filmmakers' journey making Avatar: Fire and Ash with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and insights about the process from the creative talents who shaped the film. Writing the Sequels: In 2013, James Cameron gathered a team of top screenwriters to craft a vision for the Avatar sequels. Together they created an ambitious saga that weaves new stories, clans, biomes, creatures and, most importantly, a family for Jake and Neytiri.

In 2013, James Cameron gathered a team of top screenwriters to craft a vision for the Avatar sequels. Together they created an ambitious saga that weaves new stories, clans, biomes, creatures and, most importantly, a family for Jake and Neytiri. Pandoran Design: Production Designer Dylan Cole and his team tackle their biggest design challenge: creating a vivid world and culture for the new clans, the Wind Traders and the Ash People, and the creatures that share their world.

Production Designer Dylan Cole and his team tackle their biggest design challenge: creating a vivid world and culture for the new clans, the Wind Traders and the Ash People, and the creatures that share their world. RDA Design: Production Designer Ben Procter and his team of concept artists and art directors showcase the sets of Bridgehead and the RDA. From concept art to over 70 sets, Procter's designs set the stage for many of the film's action scenes.

Production Designer Ben Procter and his team of concept artists and art directors showcase the sets of Bridgehead and the RDA. From concept art to over 70 sets, Procter's designs set the stage for many of the film's action scenes. The Women of Pandora: Dive deeper into James Cameron's fiercest Na'vi warriors with the powerhouse actors that define these epic roles.

Dive deeper into James Cameron's fiercest Na'vi warriors with the powerhouse actors that define these epic roles. Varang and the Mangkwan: Like every aspect of the Avatar films, Varang and the Mangkwan are a melding of talents, from character and scenic design to costumes and body art, but most distinctive is the performance by Oona Chaplin. Discover how she approached her role.

Like every aspect of the Avatar films, Varang and the Mangkwan are a melding of talents, from character and scenic design to costumes and body art, but most distinctive is the performance by Oona Chaplin. Discover how she approached her role. Capturing Performance: Cameron and his cast take the "freedom to imagine" on Avatar's capture stage. The characters come to life instinctively as actors rely on their connection to each other, rather than the physical trappings of lighting, costumes, and sets.

Cameron and his cast take the "freedom to imagine" on Avatar's capture stage. The characters come to life instinctively as actors rely on their connection to each other, rather than the physical trappings of lighting, costumes, and sets. Stunts: Second unit director Garrett Warren takes us inside the action of Fire and Ash. If you see it in the film, his stunt team did it for real: climbing, falling, fighting, shooting, swimming, and even dogfighting on ikrans.

Second unit director Garrett Warren takes us inside the action of Fire and Ash. If you see it in the film, his stunt team did it for real: climbing, falling, fighting, shooting, swimming, and even dogfighting on ikrans. Editing and Virtual Camera: On the Avatar films, Editorial is the quiet hero of production. Discover the editors’ complex process of transforming filmed "scenes" from the capture stage into performance edits, camera loads, shots, templates and finally, a finished film.

On the Avatar films, Editorial is the quiet hero of production. Discover the editors’ complex process of transforming filmed "scenes" from the capture stage into performance edits, camera loads, shots, templates and finally, a finished film. WĒTĀ FX: Wētā FX tackles the monumental task of rendering every shot in photoreal detail. Fire and Ash is bigger and more complex than any film before it, with giant set pieces, virtual characters, dynamic creatures and vivid effects.

Wētā FX tackles the monumental task of rendering every shot in photoreal detail. Fire and Ash is bigger and more complex than any film before it, with giant set pieces, virtual characters, dynamic creatures and vivid effects. ILM: ILM undertakes a pair of key scenes: Jake’s imprisonment in a thanator cage, and his thrilling escape on the gritty tarmac of Bridgehead.

ILM undertakes a pair of key scenes: Jake’s imprisonment in a thanator cage, and his thrilling escape on the gritty tarmac of Bridgehead. Score: Composer Simon Franglen takes us behind the scenes of his thrilling score for Fire and Ash, capturing the majestic beauty of the Wind Traders and the unsettling world of the Mangkwan. Also hear from Miley Cyrus on her hit single, "Dream As One."

Composer Simon Franglen takes us behind the scenes of his thrilling score for Fire and Ash, capturing the majestic beauty of the Wind Traders and the unsettling world of the Mangkwan. Also hear from Miley Cyrus on her hit single, "Dream As One." The Art and Impact of 3D: James Cameron takes us inside 3D, a critical component of the Avatar films. Audiences feel the immense scope of Pandora, not just through the breadth of the movie screen, but in the endless depth enabled by stereoscopic filming.

James Cameron takes us inside 3D, a critical component of the Avatar films. Audiences feel the immense scope of Pandora, not just through the breadth of the movie screen, but in the endless depth enabled by stereoscopic filming. Home in New Zealand: Though Fire and Ash’s live action filming was centralized in one cozy corner of Wellington, vendors from all parts of New Zealand banded together to build the sets, costumes, props, and even working maritime vessels

Jon Landau Tribute: If James Cameron is the guiding vision for the Avatar sequels, producer Jon Landau was their nurturing heart. In this warm tribute, the filmmakers celebrate a beloved friend and colleague with remembrances from cast and crew.

RDA Orientation: Do you have what it takes to survive the wild frontier of Pandora? In these tutorial videos, the RDA provides essential training in Na'vi language and an intelligence briefing on the clans of Pandora and the biomes they inhabit.

Do you have what it takes to survive the wild frontier of Pandora? In these tutorial videos, the RDA provides essential training in Na'vi language and an intelligence briefing on the clans of Pandora and the biomes they inhabit. Na'vi 101: The RDA’s Official Language Orientation: Before you set foot on Pandora, the RDA requires personnel to complete Na’vi language training. This video covers the basics of Na’vi - greetings, key phrases, proper pronunciation, and cultural mores. Trust us: say it right or pay the price.

Before you set foot on Pandora, the RDA requires personnel to complete Na’vi language training. This video covers the basics of Na’vi - greetings, key phrases, proper pronunciation, and cultural mores. Trust us: say it right or pay the price. Pandora Intelligence Brief: Prepare for deployment with this essential RDA orientation video designed to give new recruits a tactical edge when navigating the uncharted territories of Pandora. This isn’t just a new world. It’s a new frontier

Marketing Materials & Music Video - Marketing materials used to build audience awareness of the film.