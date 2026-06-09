Does Skeletor Have Feelings For He-Man? Leaked Masters of the Universe Clip Sparks Romance Theories

Does Skeletor Have Feelings For He-Man? Leaked Masters of the Universe Clip Sparks Romance Theories

Masters of the Universe is now playing in theaters, but one clip has gone viral on social media that seems to imply Skeletor has romantic feelings towards his most hated foe, He-Man.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 09, 2026 06:06 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

While it's never been official Masters of the Universe canon, theories and speculation about the "unrequited love" between ⁠He-Man and Skeletor (mostly on the latter's side) have persisted for years. 

The franchise is often perceived as being queer-coded, and Skeletor's obsession with destroying He-Man and taking over Castle Grayskull has been perceived by some as an unrequited infatuation. The counterargument from fans is that it's too much of a stretch, but there are more than a few think pieces out there about the 1987 movie, for example, being a "tragic gay love story."

Agree or disagree, it's hard to deny that there's at least a hint of that in the Masters of the Universe reboot that just opened in theaters. That comes during a sequence that sees Skeletor force Prince Adam to revisit his mundane life on Earth, with Jared Leto's villain rocking some very unique looks that quickly went viral on social media.

However, there's one moment, in particular, that's generating a lot of discussion. After calling He-Man a "naughty boy," Skeletor says, "You can pretend to be the hero, with your giant muscles, the big long sword dangling between your glorious thighs..." 

That's quite the innuendo, and while it was probably meant in good fun, it's only added further fuel to the fire.

Some modern interpretations of Masters of the Universe have established that Skeletor is He-Man's uncle, perhaps to move away from the long-standing theories about the villain's romantic feelings for the leader of the Heroic Warriors. That isn't mentioned in Amazon MGM Studios' reboot, which is currently struggling at the box office.

Previously, filmmaker Travis Knight said, "Skeletor was a really interesting villain. He looked cool. He was scary. He was funny. He was insecure. And then of course he had this distinctive voice."

"I wanted someone to craft their own version of that," the director explained. "Jared approached us, because he loves Skeletor and has his own history with the character. He wanted to swing for the fences. And ultimately we landed on something that I’m really happy with. Skeletor’s kind of the embodiment of toxic masculinity."

Check out the newly leaked stills and footage from Masters of the Universe below.

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/9/2026, 6:24 PM
Oh, for the love of…He was mocking the big “He-Man” Skeletor didn’t have a boner for him. But he probably does constantly have a boner since he’s basically a Skeleton with muscles
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 6/9/2026, 6:31 PM
I finally got my chance to watch He-Man last night.

When it started I was legitimately enjoying it, the the jokes started flopping... And flopping... And flopping. Then they begin flopping so hard they were actively knocking off points from it's over all rating.

It was finally when they shoe horned in a Cameo at a gym that was so [frick]ing forced, awkward, and cringe inducing, I LEGITIMATELY almost got up and walked out just based on principle....

But I stayed, and the jokes continue to not land. But once in a while there is a genuine laugh which will take you off guard.

Boy oh boy is the comedy in this one rough. Not to the level of blasphemy and character assassination as a Love and Thunder, but it was pretty bad humor.

BUT, luckily for me, everything else in the movie was actually solid to bad ass! I thought the visuals were awesome, the costumes and sets looks great, the cast all did excellent (aside from Camila Mendes full sprint run, which possessed exactly 0% Athletic Ability, and had all the gracefulness and coordination of a newborn giraffe), the soundtrack was a banger (I see you Brian May 🤘), and the story was generic as hell but did it's job.

This film is definitely flawed and large lessons need to be learned fine tuning a sequel, if we ever get one. But I hope we do get a sequel! What we got was definitely promising enough to move forward with.

Let's hope this film HAS THE POWER!!!
n1ghtw1ng2832
n1ghtw1ng2832 - 6/9/2026, 6:34 PM
This is absolutely stupid, especially seeing how in canon im pretty sure hes supposed to be his uncle.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/9/2026, 6:38 PM
His Skeletor is magnificent.
I don't know about full-on fr gay, but Skeletor in the cartoon was always camp AF.

I think the queens are gonna love this movie when they finally discover it though.

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