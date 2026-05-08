Masters Of The Universe Tickets Go On Sale; New Posters And Popcorn Buckets Revealed

Masters Of The Universe Tickets Go On Sale; New Posters And Popcorn Buckets Revealed

With tickets officially on sale, a new look at Masters of the Universe has been released. Filmmaker Travis Knight, meanwhile, has shared fresh insights into Jared Leto's approach to Skeletor.

News
By JoshWilding - May 08, 2026 08:05 PM EST
Source: Toonado.com

As we first reported on Toonado.com, tickets for Masters of the Universe have finally gone on sale, and we have new posters, theater merchandise, and an interview with Nicholas Galitzine (He-Man), Camila Mendes (Teela), and director Travis Knight. 

He-Man and Battle Cat are the main focus of these new one-sheets, though Skeletor's shadow also looms large. In terms of popcorn buckets and the like, there will be plenty of options for Masters of the Universe fans, as theaters continue to capitalise on this popular new craze of tie-in goodies.

Now that tickets are available, it likely won't be long until we get an idea of how the movie will fare at the box office this summer. So far, the trailers have excited longtime fans and intrigued regular moviegoers, both of which bode well for its chances of success.

We also have some new details on Jared Leto's Skeletor, a villain Knight was clearly a fan of before bringing him back to the big screen in Masters of the Universe

"Skeletor was always, for me, one of the most iconic villains of the 80s," he says in the video below. "You know, they look cool, or they were scary, or they were funny, or they were interesting. And Skeletor was all of those things combined. I mean, he looked amazing with that skull face and the jacked, blue body, but there was something about him...there was a vulnerability there."

"He was always insecure, and so much of what he did felt like it was rooted in that to me. When I started working with Jared, we talked about how we could create a character that felt like it was paying tribute to what had come before, but also find our own new version of that."

"And so, it wasn't an instance where we were going to try to do an impression or an impersonation of the Alan Oppenheimer voice. We needed to find our own version of that," the filmmaker continued. "And the voice specifically was something that Jared worked on for a long time. I'm very happy with where we landed because he does have this kind of ferocious menace."

"He's a formidable character, but also he's funny, and he's entertaining as hell to watch, and he's awful, too. And so it's all of these things combined. There's a theatricality to Jared's performance which I think is completely suited for Skeletor as someone who is always looking for attention, and when he doesn't get it, people feel the effect of that. It's a new cinematic version of it," Knight concluded.

Leto isn't the most popular figure in Hollywood right now, and he hasn't been involved with the marketing for Masters of the Universe at all so far. Whether that will change next month isn't clear, but this was largely just a voiceover role for the Morbius and TRON: Ares star.

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.

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About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Why
Why - 5/8/2026, 8:15 PM
What a load of crass, tacky looking plastic crap.

I MUST HAVE IT.
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 5/8/2026, 8:15 PM
Castle grayskull and the powersword drink vessel 😍😍😍
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/8/2026, 8:26 PM
The budget of this movie is around $200 million so it has to make about at least $500 million just to start turning a profit.
Do you guys think that's likely with this property?
Biggums
Biggums - 5/8/2026, 8:31 PM
@Feralwookiee - read that last word as "poverty" and still stayed apropos
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 5/8/2026, 8:34 PM
@Feralwookiee - Yeah, actually. While not a guarantee, with the excitement I've been seeing online I definitely think it's possible worldwide.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 5/8/2026, 8:43 PM
@Feralwookiee - If it breaks the curse of Jared Leto, yes.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/8/2026, 8:50 PM
@ElJefe - Lol True. The dude is a cancer.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/8/2026, 8:51 PM
@Patient2670 - I just don't think enough younger people are that familiar with the property.
I'm thinking it'll finish with around $350-400 million worldwide.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/8/2026, 8:55 PM
@Feralwookiee - it seems like it works as a family movie so it could go on a run if its crowd pleasing with good word of mouth.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/8/2026, 9:07 PM
@Ryguy88 - True. We'll see. Has an Orko appearance been offically confirmed?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/8/2026, 9:05 PM
Drink holder Sword isn't a bad idea.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/8/2026, 9:19 PM
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