Disney Lays Off More Than 1,000 Staff Members, Gutting Marvel's Visual Development Team

Disney Lays Off More Than 1,000 Staff Members, Gutting Marvel's Visual Development Team

It's been revealed that Disney has laid off over 1,000 staff members as part of the studio's cost-cutting measures, and Marvel Studios' Visual Development team is one of the biggest casualties.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2026 04:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Disney has a new CEO in Josh D'Amaro, and his tenure has started with layoffs affecting over 1,000 now-former employees. Forbes reports that Marvel Studios was hit particularly hard, with nearly the entire Academy Award-winning Visual Development team let go.

We don't have a list of names, but many of them have worked for Marvel Studios for the past decade. Now, only a skeleton crew is in place to coordinate hiring concept artists on a per-project basis. 

That's a huge cost-saving measure, but given the importance that we know concept art plays in shaping MCU movies and TV shows, it's hard not to wonder whether this will ultimately hurt the franchise. 

The Wrap has shared additional details, confirming that Disney's entire home entertainment team has been gutted, along with the EPK (Electronic Press Kit) team. The publicity department has also been trimmed down, with the biggest surprise being the departure of SVP of Global Digital Marketing Dustin Sandoval.

He oversaw inventive digital marketing campaigns for many of Disney's biggest hits, including Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water. For Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, for example, actual apes on horses were sent to cities across America to build awareness.

According to the trade, "The layoffs did impact Marvel employees in both Burbank and New York, across most areas of the division – film and television production, along with comics, franchise, finance and legal."

"The Wrap was told this was the result of an overall reduction in Marvel’s film and television production slate, artificially inflated in years past by the desire for fresh product for Disney+, plus efficiencies from the integration of Marvel Entertainment into Marvel Studios and the aforementioned emphasis on operational efficiency and cost management."

D'Amaro shared news of the layoffs in a letter sent ot Disney staff on Tuesday morning:

"In January, we announced our unified enterprise marketing and brand organization, designed to serve consumers in an even more connected way. Over the past several months, we have looked at ways in which we can streamline our operations in various parts of the company to ensure we deliver the world-class creativity and innovation our fans value and expect from Disney. Given the fast-moving pace of our industries, this requires us to constantly assess how to foster a more agile and technologically-enabled workforce to meet tomorrow’s needs. As a result, we will be eliminating roles in some parts of the company and have begun notifying impacted employees."

"Compassion and respect remain at the heart of our company. As we move forward through this transition, our priority is to support those impacted and help each person navigate what comes next with resources, guidance, and direct support."

We'll keep you updated on this developing story as we learn more. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/15/2026, 4:35 AM
Blowback incoming.
Franshu
Franshu - 4/15/2026, 4:42 AM
Ah, [frick] Disney, cheap bastards.These people tthey just fired are the ones that for over 10 years have crafted the look and feel of everything in the MCU. Those out of whose work Disney/Marvel made "Art of" books, & whose talent they praised time and time again -- empty words, clearly. Now they pull the rug from under them to (I bet) replace em with AI (trained with these guys' own work) or some shit, in a meeting probably held at an office decorated with the illustrations those same people produced.
Meanwhile, Disney execs keep raking undeserved millions. Cheap bastards. [frick] em.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/15/2026, 4:43 AM
We're about to witness a further huge downgrade in quality in Disney films going forward then.
KurtLazner
KurtLazner - 4/15/2026, 4:55 AM
Ofc Disney would be the first to submit to AI. Clowns
China1975
China1975 - 4/15/2026, 4:58 AM
That’s gonna be a 1,000 pissed off loyal employees, who know a lot, and will now spill the beans. Not that Disney really cares, it’s always been about money, and will always be about money!

Just think think of all the aka woke propaganda, that Disney tried selling, how much it financially was a misfire.

My question is where is Disney Black Rock investing, they were also behind this business plan, and promised to support Disneys economic future, even if the company lost money! 🤔

Regardless it ducks for the talented, average employee whom was shit on, and that’s normal with corporate bean counters!

I think what actually rubbed me wrong in this article, was him saying we need to be supportive, and support one another… bullshit statements!

Just be honest, you can still fire people, but don’t pretend it this is something that hurts the top branch. You’ll get your stocks, and the board will be happy!

I just wonder how much … A.I. is actually going to be replacing all these artist, and what the long term marvel movie projects will look like?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/15/2026, 5:02 AM
Because they're preparing for AI to be the visual artists.

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