Ant-Man Star Evangeline Lilly Slams "Disgusting And Horrible" Disney For Recent Marvel Layoffs

Ant-Man Star Evangeline Lilly Slams &quot;Disgusting And Horrible&quot; Disney For Recent Marvel Layoffs

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Evangeline Lilly has blasted Disney for its recent Marvel Studios layoffs, calling the decision "disgusting and horrible."

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 30, 2026 08:04 PM EST

Evangeline Lilly, who played Janet Van Dyne/The Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before deciding to step away from acting in 2024, has taken to social media to put Disney on blast for its recent round of Marvel Studios layoffs.

The Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star called the Mouse House out for letting go of 1,000 employees earlier this month. The cuts heavily impacted Marvel, with reports indicating that the studio's visual development team, in particular, was significantly gutted.

In an Instagram Video, Lilly says that she contacted longtime (former) Marvel Visual Development Supervisor Andy Park, who was laid off as a result of the cuts.

"I reached out to my good friend Andy Park, who was the genius behind creating the original Wasp supersuit and the original Wasp concept drawings for the film Ant-Man and the Wasp, and just said, 'Is this true? Is this really what's happening?'" she said. "And he said, 'Yeah, it's true. I have been let go.'"

"If you're a huge fan of Marvel, just take a moment today to think about them, to send up a prayer for them, to honor them, to honor the people who created the world that you fell in love with. That was a human invention. These were human creations. And they shouldn't be stolen by tech giants so that their robots can replicate them." Lilly added. "I think it's disgusting and horrible, and I stand with all the artists. And Andy, I'm so sorry, and I love you guys." 

Lilly might decide to return to acting one day, but reprising her MCU role now seems highly unlikely.

Last May, Lilly took to social media to announce that she blacked out and smashed her face on a boulder. The initial diagnosis was a concussion, a TBI, tooth damage, and facial bleeding/bruising, but she would later reveal that the situation was a lot more serious than she realised at the time.

Back in January, the Lost star took to Instagram to share the following update with her fans.

“I’m entering into this new year, the Year of the Horse, with some bad news about my concussion. A lot of you asked how I’m doing. The results came back from the scans, and almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity. So I do have brain damage from the TBI and possibly other factors going on.”

“But now, my job is to get to the bottom of that with doctors and embark on the hard work of fixing it," Lilly continued. "Which, I’m not looking forward to because I feel like hard work is all I do. But that’s OK. My cognitive decline since I smashed my face open has helped me to slow down and helped me to have a more restful finish to my 2025.”

You can check out Lilly's comments in full below.

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

The MCU threequel is now available to stream on Disney+.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/30/2026, 8:37 PM
I hope that society rejects capitalist AI in the end.
Irregular
Irregular - 4/30/2026, 8:38 PM
@SonOfAGif - Me too...
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 4/30/2026, 8:50 PM
@SonOfAGif - me too. I work in a small manufacturing company and our CEO keeps talking about getting an AI agent to do our procurement and sales outreach. The issue is exactly what Evangeline said. You lose the human touch. It just shows how greedy these people in big chairs are because it gives them more in their's and the investors pockets.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/30/2026, 8:58 PM
@SonOfAGif - Society is big on "it won't happen to me", which results in everyone being slowly cooked like a frog and not notice it until it's too late.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 4/30/2026, 9:09 PM
@SonOfAGif - Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day and Avengers Doomsday are finished production. Only one movie in 2027 Avengers Secret Wars in Production. Nothing confirmed for 2027 and 2028.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/30/2026, 9:19 PM
@SonOfAGif - Me too, but I just had my yearly review with my corporate overlords and they said one of my stretch goals this year is to use AI more. My raise will depend on how often I use it and how accurate my reporting is on the results. All my reports have mostly been about how much harder it's making my job.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 4/30/2026, 9:21 PM
@SonOfAGif - Like Biden said to the oil workers, "learn to code"......LOLOLOLOL

This is chrony capitalism not actual capitalism, read a book.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 4/30/2026, 9:36 PM
@captainwalker - Capitalism is a Right and Left problem.
POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 4/30/2026, 8:41 PM
Oh God forbid anyone say anything negative about the mighty thou perfect Disney Marvel Studios. The gate-keeping in this site from certain Marvel fanatical followers is just so pathetically & hilariously pathetic!!!! 😂 Like flies to shit, the minute they see anyone say something even slightly negative. 😂 Gobshites. 😂
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/30/2026, 8:46 PM
@POWERDUDE - its not gate keeping bro ..is FAITH KEEPING, we carry the flame and Josh love this auidience, so be civil
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/30/2026, 8:42 PM
Be quiet and submit to your Disney overlords, everyone gets fired so ol Jimbo Kimmel can get a raise
abd00bie
abd00bie - 4/30/2026, 8:43 PM
CEOs should be replaced too, the biggest YES men
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/30/2026, 8:45 PM
She hates trump and suppport terrorism so opinión discarded
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/30/2026, 8:48 PM
That's capitalism for ya, the "Fat Cats" are always gonna cut corners so those at the top get even more at the expense of workers.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/30/2026, 9:00 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - There are two groups of people who support capitalism in its current form: rich people, and stupid poor people who think they will be rich one day.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 4/30/2026, 9:24 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Good lord, it isn't actual capitalism.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 4/30/2026, 9:26 PM
@TheJok3r - How about the dumbasses that support a movie franchise that pays a single [frick]ing act 200 mil. Never heard you all bitch about that ridiculousness.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/30/2026, 8:56 PM
Any job that doesn't center on face to face interaction will be replaced by A.I. Unfortunately, society has gotten so apathetic that I honestly can't see any major backlash taking place besides people complaining on social media.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/30/2026, 8:59 PM
She not wrong
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/30/2026, 9:03 PM
Corporate Greed is a real thing. But faking creativity with ai will be a step in the direction that will lose an audience and diminish their fan base.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 4/30/2026, 9:07 PM
Makes sense a little.

Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day and Avengers Doomsday are finished production. Only one movie in 2027 Avengers Secret Wars in Production. Nothing confirmed for 2027 and 2028.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 4/30/2026, 9:13 PM
Yeah, it sucks, but the studio embraced DEI/neo-feminist nonsense BIG TIME starting in 2020 and the five years that followed saw a systemic destruction of the value of the overall franchise and brand, resulting in movie projects and TV projects being discarded.

The 2021 to 2025 Phase 4/5/6 era has aged very badly for Marvel Studios. Hopefully BND and A:D will turn the ship around.
TK420
TK420 - 4/30/2026, 9:15 PM
[frick] the clankers.
cheeseburger
cheeseburger - 4/30/2026, 9:15 PM
It’s not just a Disney thing it’s a sign of the times, look at how many Amazons laying off.
Biggums
Biggums - 4/30/2026, 9:19 PM
Wowza! Makeup does her favors
captainwalker
captainwalker - 4/30/2026, 9:28 PM
@Biggums - She looks great, healthy and naturally aging unlike the other hollywood whores.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 4/30/2026, 9:20 PM
Disney / Marvel Studios has ONLY ONE Movie in Production. Avengers: Secret Wars 2027.

Can't pay people to sit around until new movie comes around.
TheStranger
TheStranger - 4/30/2026, 9:21 PM
I mean...wasn't this due to RDJ asking for half the world as pay for playing Dr. Doom? They bought a house in LA just to negotiate his comeback salary! Maybe don't make garbage movies that lose money and you won't have to beg back actors and grossly overpay them.

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