FANTASTIC FOUR: Classic Silver Surfer Gets His Own Hot Toys Figure After FIRST STEPS Backlash

Many comic book readers were unhappy when Norrin Radd was replaced by Shalla-Bal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but the classic Silver Surfer is now getting his own Hot Toys figure.

By JoshWilding - Mar 13, 2026 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in theaters to glowing reviews last summer, and while it didn't break any box office records, it remains the highest-grossing movie featuring Marvel's First Family.

While most fans were pleased with Marvel Studios' take on the team, there was some backlash surrounding the decision to replace the Norrin Radd version of Silver Surfer with Shalla-Bal. While that character has a storied history on the page, her time as the Surfer boils down to a few panels in Earth-X.

For some, finally getting a comic-accurate Galactus without a classic Silver Surfer was borderline unforgivable. It does, however, seem likely that Marvel Studios has plans for the OG Surfer down the line.

Later this year, Hot Toys will release 1/6th-scale versions of Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing (alongside a scaled-down Galactus). There are currently no plans for Shalla-Bal to receive her own figure, but for those of you who want to display the Fantastic Four alongside Norrin Radd, Hot Toys has you covered.

The company has today revealed its first take on Silver Surfer, based on the character's appearance on the page. He comes bundled with his surfboard, Power Cosmic blast effects, and, in a deep cut comic book nod, Mjolnir. 

Some collectors have criticised the fact that the Surfer has exposed joints, making this a very expensive—albeit shiny—Mafex or Marvel Legends figure. However, while Hot Toys listened to fan feedback and changed its Spider-Man 2099 figure, it's hard to imagine how that would be possible for the Silver Surfer, given the material he's made from.

Check out the figure and an official product description below.

Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the 1/6th-scale Silver Surfer collectible figure, bringing this humanoid alien from the comics to life. This figure features a newly developed head sculpt and a newly developed body that showcases Silver Surfer’s muscular physique, both finished in a glossy silver-colored electroplated design that truly captures the essence of the Silver Surfer. Included is an array of interchangeable hands, all featuring an electroplated finish, plus one pair of translucent purple effect hands, offering various options for dynamic displays.

Of course, Silver Surfer wouldn’t be complete without his signature surfboard! Boasting a sleek silhouette and a stunning electroplated finish, the surfboard magnetically attaches to Silver Surfer’s feet, with a special design that allows for adjustment of the magnet position. The figure also comes with Mjölnir, enabling the recreation of iconic scenes from the comics, and is completed with a specially designed diorama figure stand.

