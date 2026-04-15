Street Fighter Teaser Reveals World Warrior Tournament - Full Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

Street Fighter Teaser Reveals World Warrior Tournament - Full Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

A new trailer for Street Fighter arrives tomorrow, but in the meantime, we have a teaser that welcomes some familiar combatants into the latest World Warrior Tournament.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2026 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Street Fighter
Source: GameFragger.com

Revealed during the Game Awards, the Street Fighter teaser drew something of a mixed response last December. Some complained it was too zany and was like seeing the cast in cosplay; others were overjoyed by a first look that adhered so closely to the iconic video game franchise.

Well, we'll have a much better idea of what to expect tomorrow when the first full trailer for the movie is released. For now, a brief teaser has been released (via GameFragger.com), setting the stage for the next World Warrior Tournament in dramatic style.

Paramount Pictures is holding its CinemaCon panel between 9.45am and 11.30am in Las Vegas, so expect the sneak peek to be released to coincide with that. We'd bet on some cast members being on hand, too, especially with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in town for WrestleMania 42 this weekend.

On that note, if you'd like a full breakdown of the event's match card, as well as how and when to watch, you can find that here

Rhodes and Reigns have battled in the main event of WrestleMania twice, and both men will once again headline the Show of Shows this year. This time, however, Rhodes is defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, while Reigns is going one-on-one with World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. 

"We had one day on set. I think they thought we were going to fight or have issues for real because they were very cognisant on the radios of us [and saying], 'Stepping out with Guile, Akuma will be coming on,'" Rhodes said last month, when asked if he and his fellow WWE Superstar met up while shooting Street Fighter. 

"They were very cognisant that we would not cross paths," he added. "And we did, because I had to tell him the direction of one of the trailers, and that was our only moment, and it was very awkward."

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s "Game Over!"

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favourite characters.

The movie stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoai as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Eric André as Don Sauvage  With Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson as Balrog, and Jason Momoa as Blanka.

The supporting cast includes Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, Kyle Mooney as Marvin, and Mel Jarnson as Cammy.

Street Fighter arrives in theaters on October 16.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/15/2026, 11:48 AM
Hope konatran Majors beat Out of the Park jug ho
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/15/2026, 11:53 AM
I reported the above comment as “off topic” and you should too.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 4/15/2026, 11:51 AM
I know a lot of people are dunking on this film already, but I think it looks like just a straight up fun time. Kind of reminds me of the live action One Piece on Netflix where instead of trying to change the vibrant and whacky source material to fit a live action setting, they're just embracing it.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/15/2026, 11:57 AM
@TheWinkler - The thing is, Street Fighter isn't "Vibrant" and "Whacky". One Piece is. Go watch the Street Fighter anime film from the 90s to see what an accurate street fighter movie should look like
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2026, 11:56 AM
Cool , looking forward to the trailer tomorrow…

Eric Andre as the announcer is gonna be fun!!

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PS118
PS118 - 4/15/2026, 12:09 PM
Looks fun. I’m in

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