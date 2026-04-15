Street Fighter Teaser Reveals World Warrior Tournament - Full Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

Revealed during the Game Awards, the Street Fighter teaser drew something of a mixed response last December. Some complained it was too zany and was like seeing the cast in cosplay; others were overjoyed by a first look that adhered so closely to the iconic video game franchise.

Well, we'll have a much better idea of what to expect tomorrow when the first full trailer for the movie is released. For now, a brief teaser has been released (via GameFragger.com), setting the stage for the next World Warrior Tournament in dramatic style.

Paramount Pictures is holding its CinemaCon panel between 9.45am and 11.30am in Las Vegas, so expect the sneak peek to be released to coincide with that. We'd bet on some cast members being on hand, too, especially with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in town for WrestleMania 42 this weekend.

On that note, if you'd like a full breakdown of the event's match card, as well as how and when to watch, you can find that here.

Rhodes and Reigns have battled in the main event of WrestleMania twice, and both men will once again headline the Show of Shows this year. This time, however, Rhodes is defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, while Reigns is going one-on-one with World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

"We had one day on set. I think they thought we were going to fight or have issues for real because they were very cognisant on the radios of us [and saying], 'Stepping out with Guile, Akuma will be coming on,'" Rhodes said last month, when asked if he and his fellow WWE Superstar met up while shooting Street Fighter.

"They were very cognisant that we would not cross paths," he added. "And we did, because I had to tell him the direction of one of the trailers, and that was our only moment, and it was very awkward."

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s "Game Over!"

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favourite characters.

The movie stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoai as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Eric André as Don Sauvage With Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson as Balrog, and Jason Momoa as Blanka.

The supporting cast includes Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, Kyle Mooney as Marvin, and Mel Jarnson as Cammy.

Street Fighter arrives in theaters on October 16.