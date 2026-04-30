Godzilla x Kong: Supernova Synopsis Teases The MonsterVerse's Most "Earth-Shaking" Clash To Date

While Legendary's MonsterVerse has frequently drawn mixed reviews, there's still a huge amount of excitement for Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. That's not hugely surprising, especially with all signs pointing to SpaceGodzilla making his MonsterVerse debut next March.

Set photos and test-screening leaks have seemingly confirmed plans for that iconic Kaiju to appear, but otherwise, very little has been revealed about what to expect from the King of the Monsters' next team-up with King Kong.

Well, thanks to a listing for the China Licensing Expo (via SFFGazette.com), we have a brief plot synopsis for Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. There are no major revelations, but it does tease the deepening of the relationship between the world's Titans and humans, as well as a new "earth-shaking monster storm."

"As the sixth instalment in the 'MonsterVerse' film series, this movie will delve deeper into the delicate relationship of coexistence and trust between humans and prehistoric behemoths," the synopsis reads. "Meanwhile, the earth-shaking monster storm triggered by the epic clash between Godzilla and Kong, the two guardians of Earth’s ecological balance, will once again sweep across the big screen!"

With just shy of a year until Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is released, a first look is likely still a while off. Of course, we do have Godzilla: Minus Zero—which is unrelated to this franchise—to look forward to in the meantime.

The MonsterVerse franchise has so far grossed over $2.5 billion at the worldwide box office since launching with Gareth Edwards' Godzilla in 2014. Jordan Vogt-Roberts took charge of Kong: Skull Island before Michael Dougherty expanded the Monsterverse with Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

We finally got a full-blown crossover in Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong. The filmmaker returned for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but won't be back for this next chapter.

Instead, Grant Sputore (I Am Mother) directs Godzilla x Kong: Supernova from a script by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham. Until now, few plot details have been revealed beyond plans for Godzilla and King Kong to face off against a new cataclysmic world-ending threat.

The cast includes Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sam Neill, and Dan Stevens, who reprises his role as veterinarian Trapper Beasley from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Modine recently talked about joining the MonsterVerse and the experience of working "with" Godzilla and Kong. "That was pretty exciting. Oh, to work with Godzilla. When I was working on Godzilla — that’s what I was gonna say — I kept waiting. I was like, wait a minute, Godzilla is not here! I’m looking at Godzilla and King Kong as if they’re there."

"And when you go to drama school, there are exercises you do where you come out, and you have to see things that aren’t there. So I was happy to pretend that Godzilla was there. I did the movie because I wanted to meet Godzilla," the Stranger Things alum added.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova arrives in theaters on March 26, 2027.