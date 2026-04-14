Godzilla Minus Zero Teaser Trailer Targets New York City And The Statue Of Liberty

The first trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero has been unleashed following the movie's CinemaCon presentation, but it doesn't reveal much! However, the sight of this iconic Kaiji towering over New York City's Statue of Liberty is surely reason enough to get excited.

It's 1949, and four years have passed since World War II ended. It appears the American military is up to something, though we soon move on to emotional shots of returning Godzilla Minus One stars Minami Hamabe (Noriko Ōishi) and Ryunosuke Kamiki (Kōichi Shikishima).

The latter is once again in a plane, and this time finds himself surrounded by debris that's being affected by Godzilla's trademark blue radiation. This first look at Godzilla Minus Zero concludes with the aforementioned shot of the King of the Monsters surfacing in the Big Apple.

An official synopsis for the movie has also been released, offering a better idea of what to expect from the sequel:

Godzilla Minus Zero picks up in 1949, two years after the tumultuous events of Godzilla Minus One, and continues the story of the Shikishima family as they face an all-new calamity. Additionally confirmed out of CinemaCon, Ryunosuke Kamiki, the hero who faced Godzilla’s terror in Godzilla Minus One, returns as Koichi Shikishima, and is joined by Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, who miraculously survived Godzilla’s first attack on Tokyo. As a project Filmed For IMAX, Godzilla Minus Zero was shot with high-definition digital cameras certified by IMAX, and optimized in sound and imagery unique to IMAX screens. Fans can look forward to seeing Godzilla presented to all new terrifying heights, making Godzilla Minus Zero in a true cinematic event not to be missed.

Godzilla Minus One was widely hailed as one of the best movies featuring its titular monster. With overwhelmingly positive reviews (it has 99% on Rotten Tomatoes) and an impressive $116 million at the worldwide box office on a reported $10 million to $15 million budget, it didn't take long for Toho to greenlight a sequel.

Godzilla Minus Zero has largely remained shrouded in secrecy. What we do know is that filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki will be back at the helm, alongside the VFX team who deservedly won the "Best Visual Effects" Oscar in 2024.

Godzilla Minus Zero arrives in theaters on November 6, three days after its Japanese debut. Check out the first trailer for the movie in the players below (via SFFGazette.com).